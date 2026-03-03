Facebook Pixel Code
Alan Scott Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALAN SCOTT ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Alan Scott Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹246.80 Closed
-4.99₹ -12.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Alan Scott Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹246.80₹247.05
₹246.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.00₹404.00
₹246.80
Open Price
₹247.05
Prev. Close
₹259.75
Volume
1,071

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alan Scott Enterprises has gained 81.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 131.97%.

Alan Scott Enterprises’s current P/E of -41.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Alan Scott Enterprises Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alan Scott Enterprises		0-11.67-24.886.70132.05110.6081.83
Dollar Industries		-6.70-17.23-19.69-23.51-28.12-6.911.55
Rupa & Company		-4.65-11.99-20.53-31.40-27.89-17.07-15.43
Nahar Spinning Mills		-2.466.15-1.56-11.212.59-5.0116.48
Virat Industries		3.88-9.53-26.38-47.7426.3521.1057.98
Nutricircle		0-2.9657.02192.3076.6833.8461.74
Suditi Industries		0.1824.6241.0333.65140.8167.0436.16
T T		-4.29-2.240-16.82-16.578.4514.56
ATVO Enterprises		1.24-4.3825.8016.7681.11117.87101.61
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-15.06-23.72-23.91-39.04-35.98-8.754.24
Addi Industries		0.55-0.49-6.32-8.45136.6145.5184.91
Pioneer Embroideries		-1.38-1.45-15.90-28.78-38.01-7.59-7.77
Tusaldah		5.13-10.441.39-26.5415.5359.7560.52
K-Lifestyle & Industries		0-4.174.55-8.00-25.81-1.413.90
York Exports		-1.858.77-15.61-4.1124.0017.0148.73
SRU Steels		-18.56-22.29-44.03-48.39-63.04-35.87-24.41
Super Fine Knitters		0016.150.09-10.340.719.96
New Light Industries		-4.58-6.02-20.89-32.43-82.47-5.79-11.33
Amit International		-3.48-3.20-13.73-22.20-21.092.417.22

Over the last one year, Alan Scott Enterprises has gained 132.05% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-28.12%), Rupa & Company (-27.89%), Nahar Spinning Mills (2.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Alan Scott Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (1.55%) and Rupa & Company (-15.43%).

Alan Scott Enterprises Financials

Alan Scott Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5281.27276.06
10288.71289.47
20318.94306.94
50331.59316.78
100305.96295.28
200223.7247.57

Alan Scott Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alan Scott Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.46%, while DII stake decreased to 0.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alan Scott Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 11:29 PM ISTAlan Scott Enterpris - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The
Feb 09, 2026, 6:36 PM ISTAlan Scott Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 09, 2026, 6:02 AM ISTAlan Scott Enterpris - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Monday, February 09, 2026, At 11:00 AM (IST
Feb 09, 2026, 5:49 AM ISTAlan Scott Enterpris - Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended December 3
Feb 03, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTAlan Scott Enterpris - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Th

About Alan Scott Enterprises

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1994PLC076732 and registration number is 076732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sureshkumar Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Saloni Suresh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Darshan Suresh Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Bindu Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kadayam Ramanathan Bharat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh Kantilal Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Sodha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alan Scott Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Alan Scott Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹246.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alan Scott Enterprises?

The Alan Scott Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alan Scott Enterprises?

The market cap of Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹141.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alan Scott Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alan Scott Enterprises are ₹247.05 and ₹246.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alan Scott Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alan Scott Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹404.00 and 52-week low of Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹92.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Alan Scott Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alan Scott Enterprises has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -16.0% for the past month, -19.32% over 3 months, 131.97% over 1 year, 116.48% across 3 years, and 81.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alan Scott Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alan Scott Enterprises are -41.99 and 19.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Alan Scott Enterprises News

