Here's the live share price of Alan Scott Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alan Scott Enterprises has gained 81.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 131.97%.
Alan Scott Enterprises’s current P/E of -41.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|0
|-11.67
|-24.88
|6.70
|132.05
|110.60
|81.83
|Dollar Industries
|-6.70
|-17.23
|-19.69
|-23.51
|-28.12
|-6.91
|1.55
|Rupa & Company
|-4.65
|-11.99
|-20.53
|-31.40
|-27.89
|-17.07
|-15.43
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|-2.46
|6.15
|-1.56
|-11.21
|2.59
|-5.01
|16.48
|Virat Industries
|3.88
|-9.53
|-26.38
|-47.74
|26.35
|21.10
|57.98
|Nutricircle
|0
|-2.96
|57.02
|192.30
|76.68
|33.84
|61.74
|Suditi Industries
|0.18
|24.62
|41.03
|33.65
|140.81
|67.04
|36.16
|T T
|-4.29
|-2.24
|0
|-16.82
|-16.57
|8.45
|14.56
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.24
|-4.38
|25.80
|16.76
|81.11
|117.87
|101.61
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-15.06
|-23.72
|-23.91
|-39.04
|-35.98
|-8.75
|4.24
|Addi Industries
|0.55
|-0.49
|-6.32
|-8.45
|136.61
|45.51
|84.91
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-1.38
|-1.45
|-15.90
|-28.78
|-38.01
|-7.59
|-7.77
|Tusaldah
|5.13
|-10.44
|1.39
|-26.54
|15.53
|59.75
|60.52
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|0
|-4.17
|4.55
|-8.00
|-25.81
|-1.41
|3.90
|York Exports
|-1.85
|8.77
|-15.61
|-4.11
|24.00
|17.01
|48.73
|SRU Steels
|-18.56
|-22.29
|-44.03
|-48.39
|-63.04
|-35.87
|-24.41
|Super Fine Knitters
|0
|0
|16.15
|0.09
|-10.34
|0.71
|9.96
|New Light Industries
|-4.58
|-6.02
|-20.89
|-32.43
|-82.47
|-5.79
|-11.33
|Amit International
|-3.48
|-3.20
|-13.73
|-22.20
|-21.09
|2.41
|7.22
Over the last one year, Alan Scott Enterprises has gained 132.05% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-28.12%), Rupa & Company (-27.89%), Nahar Spinning Mills (2.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Alan Scott Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (1.55%) and Rupa & Company (-15.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|281.27
|276.06
|10
|288.71
|289.47
|20
|318.94
|306.94
|50
|331.59
|316.78
|100
|305.96
|295.28
|200
|223.7
|247.57
In the latest quarter, Alan Scott Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.46%, while DII stake decreased to 0.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
|Alan Scott Enterpris - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The
|Feb 09, 2026, 6:36 PM IST
|Alan Scott Enterpris - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 09, 2026, 6:02 AM IST
|Alan Scott Enterpris - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Monday, February 09, 2026, At 11:00 AM (IST
|Feb 09, 2026, 5:49 AM IST
|Alan Scott Enterpris - Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended December 3
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Alan Scott Enterpris - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Th
Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1994PLC076732 and registration number is 076732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹246.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alan Scott Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹141.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alan Scott Enterprises are ₹247.05 and ₹246.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alan Scott Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹404.00 and 52-week low of Alan Scott Enterprises is ₹92.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alan Scott Enterprises has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -16.0% for the past month, -19.32% over 3 months, 131.97% over 1 year, 116.48% across 3 years, and 81.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alan Scott Enterprises are -41.99 and 19.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.