Here's the live share price of BLS E-Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BLS E-Services has declined 17.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.85%.

BLS E-Services’s current P/E of 23.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.