BLS E-Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLS E-SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BLS E-Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.00 Closed
-3.40₹ -5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BLS E-Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.90₹146.95
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.15₹232.70
₹142.00
Open Price
₹146.95
Prev. Close
₹147.00
Volume
26,188

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BLS E-Services has declined 17.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.85%.

BLS E-Services’s current P/E of 23.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BLS E-Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82

Over the last one year, BLS E-Services has declined 5.84% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, BLS E-Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

BLS E-Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

BLS E-Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.81154.82
10162.34158.58
20164.3162.92
50178.13173.78
100188.46181.62
200190.3188.08

BLS E-Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BLS E-Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 0.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BLS E-Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 1:22 AM ISTBLS E-Services - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company
Feb 16, 2026, 8:58 PM ISTBLS E-Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 16, 2026, 5:55 AM ISTBLS E-Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 16, 2026, 5:51 AM ISTBLS E-Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Monday, February 16, 2026
Feb 13, 2026, 6:16 AM ISTBLS E-Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About BLS E-Services

BLS E-Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2016PLC298207 and registration number is 298207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Rahul Sharma
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Diwakar Aggarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shivani Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Prakash Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on BLS E-Services Share Price

What is the share price of BLS E-Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS E-Services is ₹142.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BLS E-Services?

The BLS E-Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLS E-Services?

The market cap of BLS E-Services is ₹1,290.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BLS E-Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS E-Services are ₹146.95 and ₹135.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLS E-Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS E-Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS E-Services is ₹232.70 and 52-week low of BLS E-Services is ₹131.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BLS E-Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The BLS E-Services has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, -13.91% for the past month, -36.06% over 3 months, -6.85% over 1 year, -27.38% across 3 years, and -17.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLS E-Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS E-Services are 23.06 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

