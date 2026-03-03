Here's the live share price of BLS E-Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BLS E-Services has declined 17.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.85%.
BLS E-Services’s current P/E of 23.06x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
Over the last one year, BLS E-Services has declined 5.84% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, BLS E-Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.81
|154.82
|10
|162.34
|158.58
|20
|164.3
|162.92
|50
|178.13
|173.78
|100
|188.46
|181.62
|200
|190.3
|188.08
In the latest quarter, BLS E-Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 0.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 1:22 AM IST
|BLS E-Services - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company
|Feb 16, 2026, 8:58 PM IST
|BLS E-Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:55 AM IST
|BLS E-Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:51 AM IST
|BLS E-Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Monday, February 16, 2026
|Feb 13, 2026, 6:16 AM IST
|BLS E-Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
BLS E-Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2016PLC298207 and registration number is 298207. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS E-Services is ₹142.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BLS E-Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BLS E-Services is ₹1,290.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS E-Services are ₹146.95 and ₹135.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS E-Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS E-Services is ₹232.70 and 52-week low of BLS E-Services is ₹131.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BLS E-Services has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, -13.91% for the past month, -36.06% over 3 months, -6.85% over 1 year, -27.38% across 3 years, and -17.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS E-Services are 23.06 and 2.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.