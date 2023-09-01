Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|10.30
|31.45
|133.48
|484.13
|6,013.11
|35,392.54
|13,888.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1984PLC011434 and registration number is 011434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of integrated circuits (analog, digital or hybrid). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹246.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is -39.74 and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is 4.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹53.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹66.76 and 52-week low of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹33.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.