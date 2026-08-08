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SPEL Semiconductor Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics
Theme
Semiconductor

Here's the live share price of SPEL Semiconductor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.60 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SPEL Semiconductor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.75₹155.00
₹153.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹262.80
₹153.60
Open Price
₹154.40
Prev. Close
₹153.75
Volume
28,934

Source: Dion Global

SPEL Semiconductor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SPEL Semiconductor has gained 36.84% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, SPEL Semiconductor has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

SPEL Semiconductor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SPEL Semiconductor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5153.94153.52
10155.04154.27
20156.69155.03
50155154.74
100151.15154.09
200156.96154.3

Source: Dion Global

SPEL Semiconductor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SPEL Semiconductor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SPEL Semiconductor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTSPEL Semiconduct - Strategic Tripartite Mou With Calsoft And Natronix-India
Jul 27, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTSPEL Semiconduct - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Tripartite Strategic Memorandum Of Understandin
Jul 24, 2026, 03:35 PM IST ISTSPEL Semiconduct - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTSPEL Semiconduct - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On 20Th Jul
Jul 16, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTSPEL Semiconduct - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Raising Funds By Way Of One Or More Rights Issue An

Source: Dion Global

About SPEL Semiconductor

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1984PLC011434 and registration number is 011434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of integrated circuits (analog, digital or hybrid). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Electronics - Equipment/Components
  • Address
    5, CMDA Industrial Estate, Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 603209
  • Contact
    info@spel.com
    www.spel.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Balamurugan
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. E Nakkeeran
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Venkatasubramanian V Meenakshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramanujam Venkatesh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Enakshi Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Chandramohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on SPEL Semiconductor Share Price

What is the share price of SPEL Semiconductor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPEL Semiconductor is ₹153.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SPEL Semiconductor?

The SPEL Semiconductor is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPEL Semiconductor?

The market cap of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹708.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SPEL Semiconductor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SPEL Semiconductor are ₹155.00 and ₹152.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPEL Semiconductor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPEL Semiconductor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹262.80 and 52-week low of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SPEL Semiconductor performed historically in terms of returns?

The SPEL Semiconductor has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -3.24% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, 36.84% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 48.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor are 0.00 and 14.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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