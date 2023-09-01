What is the Market Cap of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.? The market cap of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹246.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.? P/E ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is -39.74 and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is 4.97 as on .

What is the share price of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹53.41 as on .