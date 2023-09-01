Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.41 Closed
-2-1.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.41₹53.41
₹53.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.15₹66.76
₹53.41
Open Price
₹53.41
Prev. Close
₹54.50
Volume
17,039

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.41
  • R253.41
  • R353.41
  • Pivot
    53.41
  • S153.41
  • S253.41
  • S353.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.7953.29
  • 1057.2753.85
  • 2057.4455.15
  • 5060.4454.66
  • 10055.252.19
  • 20061.1450.57

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
10.3031.45133.48484.136,013.1135,392.5413,888.24

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. Share Holdings

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1984PLC011434 and registration number is 011434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of integrated circuits (analog, digital or hybrid). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravikumar
    Director
  • Mr. N Suryanarayanan
    Director
  • Dr. Enakshi Bhattacharya
    Director
  • Mr. M Balakrishnan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. S Chandramohan
    Director
  • Mr. M Jayasankar
    Director

FAQs on SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.?

The market cap of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹246.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is -39.74 and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is 4.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹53.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹66.76 and 52-week low of SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is ₹33.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data