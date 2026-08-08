What is the share price of SPEL Semiconductor? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPEL Semiconductor is ₹153.60 as on .

What kind of stock is SPEL Semiconductor? The SPEL Semiconductor is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPEL Semiconductor? The market cap of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹708.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SPEL Semiconductor? Today’s highest and lowest price of SPEL Semiconductor are ₹155.00 and ₹152.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPEL Semiconductor? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPEL Semiconductor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹262.80 and 52-week low of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹110.00 as on .

How has the SPEL Semiconductor performed historically in terms of returns? The SPEL Semiconductor has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -3.24% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, 36.84% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 48.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor are 0.00 and 14.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global