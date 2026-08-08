Here's the live share price of SPEL Semiconductor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SPEL Semiconductor has gained 36.84% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, SPEL Semiconductor has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|153.94
|153.52
|10
|155.04
|154.27
|20
|156.69
|155.03
|50
|155
|154.74
|100
|151.15
|154.09
|200
|156.96
|154.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SPEL Semiconductor remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|SPEL Semiconduct - Strategic Tripartite Mou With Calsoft And Natronix-India
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|SPEL Semiconduct - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Tripartite Strategic Memorandum Of Understandin
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:35 PM IST IST
|SPEL Semiconduct - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|SPEL Semiconduct - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On 20Th Jul
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|SPEL Semiconduct - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Raising Funds By Way Of One Or More Rights Issue An
Source: Dion Global
SPEL Semiconductor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1984PLC011434 and registration number is 011434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of integrated circuits (analog, digital or hybrid). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPEL Semiconductor is ₹153.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SPEL Semiconductor is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹708.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SPEL Semiconductor are ₹155.00 and ₹152.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPEL Semiconductor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹262.80 and 52-week low of SPEL Semiconductor is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SPEL Semiconductor has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -3.24% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, 36.84% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 48.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPEL Semiconductor are 0.00 and 14.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global