EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹88.35 Closed
1.090.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.20₹89.00
₹88.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.85₹95.00
₹88.35
Open Price
₹86.20
Prev. Close
₹87.40
Volume
63,703

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R189.77
  • R290.78
  • R392.57
  • Pivot
    87.98
  • S186.97
  • S285.18
  • S384.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.6585.09
  • 1079.2483.51
  • 2080.7681.61
  • 5082.7878.69
  • 10076.4676.43
  • 20093.1276.41

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1710.8121.4233.894.4156.30-37.84
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC084899 and registration number is 084899. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Saboo
    Chairman
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Karwa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kacholia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R K Krishnamurthi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Satish Ugrankar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bharat Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G C Vasudeo
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hutokshi Wadia
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is ₹217.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is 73.26 and PB ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is ₹88.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is ₹61.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

