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Emkay Global Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Emkay Global Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹241.20 Closed
-0.82₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Emkay Global Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹237.60₹243.60
₹241.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.30₹409.90
₹241.20
Open Price
₹242.65
Prev. Close
₹243.20
Volume
1,168

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Global Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emkay Global Financial Services		-0.31-8.110.56-4.386.6844.5914.24
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emkay Global Financial Services has gained 6.68% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Emkay Global Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Emkay Global Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Global Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5238.16244.7
10237.77243.59
20248.28247.32
50260.35251.12
100239.69249.91
200259.89250.05

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Global Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emkay Global Financial Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Emkay Global Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTEmkay Global Fin. - Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From National Stock Exchange Of India Limited For Listing Of 100000 Equi
Aug 04, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTEmkay Global Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTEmkay Global Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTEmkay Global Fin. - Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From BSE Limited For Listing Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Conversion Of
Jul 29, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTEmkay Global Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Emkay Global Financial Services

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC084899 and registration number is 084899. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 348.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Saboo
    Chairman
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Karwa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kacholia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raunak Karwa
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Bharat Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Satish Ugrankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hutokshi Wadia
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Emkay Global Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Emkay Global Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹241.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emkay Global Financial Services?

The Emkay Global Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Global Financial Services?

The market cap of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹666.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emkay Global Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emkay Global Financial Services are ₹243.60 and ₹237.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emkay Global Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Global Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹409.90 and 52-week low of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹185.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emkay Global Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emkay Global Financial Services has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, -8.11% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 6.68% over 1 year, 44.59% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services are 34.13 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Global Financial Services News

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