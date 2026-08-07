What is the share price of Emkay Global Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹241.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Emkay Global Financial Services? The Emkay Global Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Global Financial Services? The market cap of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹666.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emkay Global Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emkay Global Financial Services are ₹243.60 and ₹237.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emkay Global Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Global Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹409.90 and 52-week low of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹185.30 as on .

How has the Emkay Global Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Emkay Global Financial Services has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, -8.11% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 6.68% over 1 year, 44.59% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services are 34.13 and 1.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global