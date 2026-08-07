Here's the live share price of Emkay Global Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emkay Global Financial Services
|-0.31
|-8.11
|0.56
|-4.38
|6.68
|44.59
|14.24
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emkay Global Financial Services has gained 6.68% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Emkay Global Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|238.16
|244.7
|10
|237.77
|243.59
|20
|248.28
|247.32
|50
|260.35
|251.12
|100
|239.69
|249.91
|200
|259.89
|250.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emkay Global Financial Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Emkay Global Fin. - Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From National Stock Exchange Of India Limited For Listing Of 100000 Equi
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Emkay Global Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Emkay Global Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Emkay Global Fin. - Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From BSE Limited For Listing Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Conversion Of
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Emkay Global Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC084899 and registration number is 084899. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 348.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹241.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emkay Global Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹666.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emkay Global Financial Services are ₹243.60 and ₹237.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Global Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹409.90 and 52-week low of Emkay Global Financial Services is ₹185.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emkay Global Financial Services has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, -8.11% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 6.68% over 1 year, 44.59% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emkay Global Financial Services are 34.13 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global