Here's the live share price of Archidply Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Archidply Industries has declined 13.40% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Archidply Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.28
|82.17
|10
|82.47
|82.28
|20
|82.03
|82.12
|50
|81.2
|81.69
|100
|79.44
|82.33
|200
|86.5
|85.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Archidply Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Archidply Industries - Results For Quarter Eneded 30 June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Archidply Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Archidply Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Archidply Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Archidply Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Archidply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UR1995PLC008627 and registration number is 018710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 507.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Industries is ₹90.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archidply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Archidply Industries is ₹178.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Archidply Industries are ₹95.50 and ₹83.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Industries is ₹121.20 and 52-week low of Archidply Industries is ₹60.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archidply Industries has shown returns of 10.09% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 0.22% over 3 months, -12.27% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 21.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archidply Industries are 22.43 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global