What is the share price of Archidply Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Industries is ₹90.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Archidply Industries? The Archidply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Industries? The market cap of Archidply Industries is ₹178.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Archidply Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Archidply Industries are ₹95.50 and ₹83.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archidply Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Industries is ₹121.20 and 52-week low of Archidply Industries is ₹60.30 as on .

How has the Archidply Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Archidply Industries has shown returns of 10.09% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 0.22% over 3 months, -12.27% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 21.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archidply Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archidply Industries are 22.43 and 1.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global