Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Archidply Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹66.95 Closed
0.150.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Archidply Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.00₹67.95
₹66.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹105.20
₹66.95
Open Price
₹67.40
Prev. Close
₹66.85
Volume
37,099

Archidply Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.07
  • R268.98
  • R370.02
  • Pivot
    67.03
  • S166.12
  • S265.08
  • S364.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.9667.63
  • 1079.1668.36
  • 2080.5269.47
  • 5084.5670.8
  • 10070.0670.29
  • 20059.3268.51

Archidply Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.40-7.78-4.1514.24-33.47146.3215.52
4.334.9822.9036.353.38353.77211.22
3.5811.3317.2333.66-15.91716.31840.42
-2.42-3.050.7718.51-14.8281.32-20.34
-4.38-13.361.7310.62-9.07733.89595.19
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80
4.55-7.563.0633.69-1.49231.73231.73

Archidply Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Archidply Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Archidply Industries Ltd.

Archidply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UR1995PLC008627 and registration number is 018710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deen Dayal Daga
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Daga
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shyam Daga
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Shahid Aftab
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Varadaraj Mallar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pritam Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archidply Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹133.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archidply Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Archidply Industries Ltd. is 13.11 and PB ratio of Archidply Industries Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Archidply Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹66.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archidply Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹105.20 and 52-week low of Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data