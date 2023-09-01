Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Archidply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UR1995PLC008627 and registration number is 018710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹133.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Archidply Industries Ltd. is 13.11 and PB ratio of Archidply Industries Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹66.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹105.20 and 52-week low of Archidply Industries Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.