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Archidply Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Archidply Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.06 Closed
8.66₹ 7.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Archidply Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.90₹95.50
₹90.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.30₹121.20
₹90.06
Open Price
₹83.90
Prev. Close
₹82.88
Volume
16,860

Source: Dion Global

Archidply Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Archidply Industries has declined 13.40% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Archidply Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Archidply Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Archidply Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.2882.17
1082.4782.28
2082.0382.12
5081.281.69
10079.4482.33
20086.585.84

Source: Dion Global

Archidply Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Archidply Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Archidply Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTArchidply Industries - Results For Quarter Eneded 30 June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTArchidply Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTArchidply Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter
Jul 30, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTArchidply Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTArchidply Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Archidply Industries

Archidply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UR1995PLC008627 and registration number is 018710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 507.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deen Dayal Daga
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Daga
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shyam Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Pareek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pritam Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anchal Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archidply Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Archidply Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archidply Industries is ₹90.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Archidply Industries?

The Archidply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Industries?

The market cap of Archidply Industries is ₹178.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Archidply Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Archidply Industries are ₹95.50 and ₹83.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archidply Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archidply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archidply Industries is ₹121.20 and 52-week low of Archidply Industries is ₹60.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Archidply Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Archidply Industries has shown returns of 10.09% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 0.22% over 3 months, -12.27% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 21.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archidply Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archidply Industries are 22.43 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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