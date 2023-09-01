Archidply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110UR1995PLC008627 and registration number is 018710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 306.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.