Here's the live share price of Adarsh Plant Protect along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adarsh Plant Protect
|9.53
|11.80
|6.39
|5.33
|27.34
|19.66
|41.81
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adarsh Plant Protect has gained 27.34% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Adarsh Plant Protect has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.83
|29.53
|10
|29.85
|29.72
|20
|30.16
|29.87
|50
|29.98
|30.06
|100
|30.46
|30.24
|200
|30.64
|30.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adarsh Plant Protect remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Adarsh Plant Pro - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On Monday, 10
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Adarsh Plant Pro - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Updates
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Adarsh Plant Pro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Adarsh Plant Pro - General-Updates
|Jun 02, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Adarsh Plant Pro - General-Updates
Source: Dion Global
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29210GJ1992PLC017845 and registration number is 017845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹32.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adarsh Plant Protect is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹32.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adarsh Plant Protect are ₹32.98 and ₹29.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adarsh Plant Protect stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹44.90 and 52-week low of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹23.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adarsh Plant Protect has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, 11.8% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, 27.34% over 1 year, 19.66% across 3 years, and 41.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect are -1,374.17 and 114.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global