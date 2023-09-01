Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADARSH PLANT PROTECT LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.33 Closed
18.584.91
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.76₹31.70
₹31.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.60₹26.44
₹31.33
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹26.42
Volume
1,09,459

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.77
  • R234.2
  • R336.71
  • Pivot
    30.26
  • S128.83
  • S226.32
  • S324.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.0122.68
  • 1019.7421.36
  • 2019.0220.41
  • 5017.3419.46
  • 10017.8719.04
  • 20019.118.59

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
64.4673.8669.3567.5497.04579.61272.98
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.42-3.64-11.07-15.44-20.3219.2425.83
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
41.9139.4437.9137.474.13-12.22-12.22
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.8716.6614.2213.23-24.4552.2217.46
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. Share Holdings

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29210GJ1992PLC017845 and registration number is 017845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naishadkumar Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Atish Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyotikaben Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvindbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdishbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laljibhai B Darji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipinkumar Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Raval
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.?

The market cap of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹31.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is 1118.93 and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is 31.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹31.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹26.44 and 52-week low of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹14.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data