What is the share price of Adarsh Plant Protect? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹32.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Adarsh Plant Protect? The Adarsh Plant Protect is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adarsh Plant Protect? The market cap of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹32.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adarsh Plant Protect? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adarsh Plant Protect are ₹32.98 and ₹29.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adarsh Plant Protect? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adarsh Plant Protect stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹44.90 and 52-week low of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹23.21 as on .

How has the Adarsh Plant Protect performed historically in terms of returns? The Adarsh Plant Protect has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, 11.8% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, 27.34% over 1 year, 19.66% across 3 years, and 41.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect are -1,374.17 and 114.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global