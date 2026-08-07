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Adarsh Plant Protect Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADARSH PLANT PROTECT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Adarsh Plant Protect along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.98 Closed
9.97₹ 2.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adarsh Plant Protect Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹32.98
₹32.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.21₹44.90
₹32.98
Open Price
₹30.07
Prev. Close
₹29.99
Volume
39,169

Source: Dion Global

Adarsh Plant Protect Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adarsh Plant Protect		9.5311.806.395.3327.3419.6641.81
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adarsh Plant Protect has gained 27.34% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Adarsh Plant Protect has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Adarsh Plant Protect Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adarsh Plant Protect Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.8329.53
1029.8529.72
2030.1629.87
5029.9830.06
10030.4630.24
20030.6430.06

Source: Dion Global

Adarsh Plant Protect Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adarsh Plant Protect remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adarsh Plant Protect Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTAdarsh Plant Pro - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On Monday, 10
Jul 15, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTAdarsh Plant Pro - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Updates
Jul 15, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTAdarsh Plant Pro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTAdarsh Plant Pro - General-Updates
Jun 02, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTAdarsh Plant Pro - General-Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Adarsh Plant Protect

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29210GJ1992PLC017845 and registration number is 017845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naishadkumar N Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Atish Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyotikaben N Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul H Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipinkumar S Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar S Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adarsh Plant Protect Share Price

What is the share price of Adarsh Plant Protect?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹32.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adarsh Plant Protect?

The Adarsh Plant Protect is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adarsh Plant Protect?

The market cap of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹32.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adarsh Plant Protect?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adarsh Plant Protect are ₹32.98 and ₹29.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adarsh Plant Protect?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adarsh Plant Protect stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹44.90 and 52-week low of Adarsh Plant Protect is ₹23.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adarsh Plant Protect performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adarsh Plant Protect has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, 11.8% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, 27.34% over 1 year, 19.66% across 3 years, and 41.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect are -1,374.17 and 114.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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