Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|64.46
|73.86
|69.35
|67.54
|97.04
|579.61
|272.98
|-0.25
|-1.03
|3.03
|15.54
|5.97
|94.83
|372.65
|3.42
|-3.64
|-11.07
|-15.44
|-20.32
|19.24
|25.83
|8.17
|7.31
|9.48
|-1.75
|-10.98
|61.69
|114.04
|1.35
|6.25
|11.26
|11.90
|-11.41
|-16.60
|5.84
|3.53
|7.47
|23.36
|18.31
|3.85
|-21.27
|15.01
|14.00
|2.05
|8.16
|-0.52
|-29.14
|148.96
|148.96
|6.07
|1.89
|-8.27
|-5.64
|-13.66
|59.64
|11.54
|4.33
|3.77
|-3.10
|9.11
|-24.94
|1.31
|21.07
|0.85
|3.83
|10.87
|17.81
|7.14
|2.55
|44.62
|41.91
|39.44
|37.91
|37.47
|4.13
|-12.22
|-12.22
|-1.50
|-8.61
|29.00
|5.44
|-8.27
|66.60
|16,980.58
|8.12
|10.21
|2.00
|1.79
|-26.98
|30.65
|127.50
|3.55
|0.75
|1.99
|-10.70
|-32.53
|-11.64
|-11.64
|3.37
|-3.60
|-18.89
|-2.21
|9.13
|93.09
|137.95
|-2.87
|16.66
|14.22
|13.23
|-24.45
|52.22
|17.46
|3.01
|-2.45
|10.99
|11.36
|-34.69
|-54.94
|-54.94
|-1.81
|28.91
|47.57
|28.46
|-14.35
|109.03
|71.42
|0.66
|-8.06
|-26.97
|14.62
|-7.79
|239.64
|156.63
|4.03
|3.43
|13.39
|2.59
|-33.65
|12.69
|-43.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29210GJ1992PLC017845 and registration number is 017845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹31.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is 1118.93 and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is 31.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹31.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹26.44 and 52-week low of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd. is ₹14.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.