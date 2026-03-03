Here's the live share price of Advance Agrolife along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Advance Agrolife has gained 1.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.32%.
Advance Agrolife’s current P/E of 25.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advance Agrolife
|-7.27
|-9.68
|-4.21
|7.32
|7.32
|2.38
|1.42
|UPL
|-1.16
|-15.71
|-15.68
|-12.92
|0.99
|-2.94
|1.16
|PI Industries
|-0.36
|-2.17
|-8.15
|-17.60
|3.79
|-0.05
|6.34
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.60
|2.48
|0.83
|-12.20
|-3.44
|2.48
|-2.49
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-1.58
|-5.50
|-13.61
|-32.44
|-13.72
|-3.92
|5.92
|Atul
|0.73
|3.71
|12.80
|1.41
|17.95
|-2.61
|-0.43
|Sharda Cropchem
|-2.62
|1.95
|27.89
|18.80
|126.29
|33.19
|27.67
|Rallis India
|-2.82
|-2.64
|0.77
|-27.63
|30.30
|8.81
|-1.20
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.17
|-9.35
|-19.12
|-38.04
|-14.98
|15.51
|6.59
|Epigral
|-7.79
|-15.89
|-40.53
|-51.63
|-44.33
|-5.67
|16.46
|NACL Industries
|-5.08
|-2.33
|-22.98
|-49.47
|130.54
|17.38
|28.42
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.25
|-10.68
|-15.63
|-27.08
|-32.51
|22.66
|41.12
|Bharat Rasayan
|-6.45
|-24.22
|-43.66
|-42.03
|-40.83
|-12.36
|-10.71
|Insecticides (India)
|-1.95
|1.97
|-14.09
|-25.62
|6.44
|10.63
|14.96
|India Pesticides
|1.44
|-4.17
|-9.90
|-27.46
|24.03
|-10.44
|-14.68
|Astec Lifesciences
|1.88
|5.63
|-26.41
|-26.33
|-9.99
|-23.46
|-10.09
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|8.15
|-5.71
|-17.42
|-5.06
|56.72
|8.22
|2.89
|Meghmani Organics
|-1.14
|-11.77
|-24.88
|-38.73
|-20.28
|-18.33
|-11.80
|3B BlackBio Dx
|-10.32
|-13.33
|5.06
|-6.43
|-22.96
|50.65
|36.54
|Excel Industries
|-3.89
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-23.66
|9.37
|-0.95
|0.84
Over the last one year, Advance Agrolife has gained 7.32% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Agrolife has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|129.02
|126.56
|10
|133.25
|129.41
|20
|132.62
|130.72
|50
|128.05
|129.52
|100
|124.61
|0
|200
|62.31
|0
In the latest quarter, Advance Agrolife remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.63%, FII holding fell to 4.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
|Advance Agrolife - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:54 PM IST
|Advance Agrolife - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Under Regulation 32 Of S
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:49 PM IST
|Advance Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 08, 2026, 4:49 AM IST
|Advance Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 08, 2026, 1:04 AM IST
|Advance Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Advance Agrolife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24121RJ2002PTC017467 and registration number is 017467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 502.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Agrolife is ₹116.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Advance Agrolife is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advance Agrolife is ₹746.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Agrolife are ₹120.95 and ₹116.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Agrolife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Agrolife is ₹154.00 and 52-week low of Advance Agrolife is ₹100.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Advance Agrolife has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -13.68% for the past month, -7.19% over 3 months, 7.32% over 1 year, 2.38% across 3 years, and 1.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Agrolife are 25.53 and 3.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.