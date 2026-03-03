Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Advance Agrolife Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANCE AGROLIFE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Advance Agrolife along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹116.15 Closed
-4.64₹ -5.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Advance Agrolife Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.15₹120.95
₹116.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.10₹154.00
₹116.15
Open Price
₹120.95
Prev. Close
₹121.80
Volume
14,339

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Advance Agrolife has gained 1.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.32%.

Advance Agrolife’s current P/E of 25.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Advance Agrolife Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advance Agrolife		-7.27-9.68-4.217.327.322.381.42
UPL		-1.16-15.71-15.68-12.920.99-2.941.16
PI Industries		-0.36-2.17-8.15-17.603.79-0.056.34
Bayer Cropscience		-3.602.480.83-12.20-3.442.48-2.49
Sumitomo Chemical India		-1.58-5.50-13.61-32.44-13.72-3.925.92
Atul		0.733.7112.801.4117.95-2.61-0.43
Sharda Cropchem		-2.621.9527.8918.80126.2933.1927.67
Rallis India		-2.82-2.640.77-27.6330.308.81-1.20
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.17-9.35-19.12-38.04-14.9815.516.59
Epigral		-7.79-15.89-40.53-51.63-44.33-5.6716.46
NACL Industries		-5.08-2.33-22.98-49.47130.5417.3828.42
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.25-10.68-15.63-27.08-32.5122.6641.12
Bharat Rasayan		-6.45-24.22-43.66-42.03-40.83-12.36-10.71
Insecticides (India)		-1.951.97-14.09-25.626.4410.6314.96
India Pesticides		1.44-4.17-9.90-27.4624.03-10.44-14.68
Astec Lifesciences		1.885.63-26.41-26.33-9.99-23.46-10.09
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		8.15-5.71-17.42-5.0656.728.222.89
Meghmani Organics		-1.14-11.77-24.88-38.73-20.28-18.33-11.80
3B BlackBio Dx		-10.32-13.335.06-6.43-22.9650.6536.54
Excel Industries		-3.89-0.60-2.08-23.669.37-0.950.84

Over the last one year, Advance Agrolife has gained 7.32% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Agrolife has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).

Advance Agrolife Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Advance Agrolife Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5129.02126.56
10133.25129.41
20132.62130.72
50128.05129.52
100124.610
20062.310

Advance Agrolife Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advance Agrolife remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.63%, FII holding fell to 4.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Advance Agrolife Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 11:43 PM ISTAdvance Agrolife - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Feb 12, 2026, 8:54 PM ISTAdvance Agrolife - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Under Regulation 32 Of S
Feb 12, 2026, 8:49 PM ISTAdvance Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 08, 2026, 4:49 AM ISTAdvance Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 08, 2026, 1:04 AM ISTAdvance Agrolife - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Advance Agrolife

Advance Agrolife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24121RJ2002PTC017467 and registration number is 017467. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 502.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Choudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kedar Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manjit Singh Kochar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Advance Agrolife Share Price

What is the share price of Advance Agrolife?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Agrolife is ₹116.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advance Agrolife?

The Advance Agrolife is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Agrolife?

The market cap of Advance Agrolife is ₹746.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Agrolife?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Agrolife are ₹120.95 and ₹116.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Agrolife?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Agrolife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Agrolife is ₹154.00 and 52-week low of Advance Agrolife is ₹100.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Advance Agrolife performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advance Agrolife has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -13.68% for the past month, -7.19% over 3 months, 7.32% over 1 year, 2.38% across 3 years, and 1.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Agrolife?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Agrolife are 25.53 and 3.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Advance Agrolife News

More Advance Agrolife News
icon
Market Pulse