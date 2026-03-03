Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Raymond Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAYMOND REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Raymond Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹419.35 Closed
-0.34₹ -1.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Raymond Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹391.05₹424.75
₹419.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹391.05₹1,055.20
₹419.35
Open Price
₹391.05
Prev. Close
₹420.80
Volume
12,251

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Raymond Realty has declined 15.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.43%.

Raymond Realty’s current P/E of 19.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Raymond Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raymond Realty		-2.78-12.58-15.42-32.14-56.43-24.19-15.31
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34

Over the last one year, Raymond Realty has declined 56.43% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Raymond Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Raymond Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Raymond Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5433.19429.57
10442.45437.89
20458.36447.91
50470.17470.37
100514.14518.13
200487.670

Raymond Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raymond Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.02%, while DII stake decreased to 4.40%, FII holding fell to 8.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Raymond Realty Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,20,7580.0641.57

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Raymond Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 4:47 PM ISTRaymond Realty - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Analyst / Investor Conference
Feb 25, 2026, 9:58 PM ISTRaymond Realty - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Updates
Feb 21, 2026, 11:59 PM ISTRaymond Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 21, 2026, 11:51 PM ISTRaymond Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 18, 2026, 11:29 PM ISTRaymond Realty - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Analyst / Investor Conference

About Raymond Realty

Raymond Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U41000MH2019PLC332934 and registration number is 332934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. K A Narayan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatin Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Raymond Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Raymond Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond Realty is ₹419.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raymond Realty?

The Raymond Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond Realty?

The market cap of Raymond Realty is ₹2,791.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raymond Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raymond Realty are ₹424.75 and ₹391.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raymond Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond Realty is ₹1,055.20 and 52-week low of Raymond Realty is ₹391.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Raymond Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raymond Realty has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -1.17% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -56.43% over 1 year, -24.19% across 3 years, and -15.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raymond Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raymond Realty are 19.14 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Raymond Realty News

More Raymond Realty News
icon
Market Pulse