Here's the live share price of Raymond Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Raymond Realty has declined 15.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.43%.
Raymond Realty’s current P/E of 19.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raymond Realty
|-2.78
|-12.58
|-15.42
|-32.14
|-56.43
|-24.19
|-15.31
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
Over the last one year, Raymond Realty has declined 56.43% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Raymond Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|433.19
|429.57
|10
|442.45
|437.89
|20
|458.36
|447.91
|50
|470.17
|470.37
|100
|514.14
|518.13
|200
|487.67
|0
In the latest quarter, Raymond Realty saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.02%, while DII stake decreased to 4.40%, FII holding fell to 8.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,20,758
|0.06
|41.57
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 4:47 PM IST
|Raymond Realty - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Analyst / Investor Conference
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:58 PM IST
|Raymond Realty - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Updates
|Feb 21, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
|Raymond Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 21, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
|Raymond Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
|Raymond Realty - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Analyst / Investor Conference
Raymond Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U41000MH2019PLC332934 and registration number is 332934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond Realty is ₹419.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Raymond Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raymond Realty is ₹2,791.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raymond Realty are ₹424.75 and ₹391.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond Realty is ₹1,055.20 and 52-week low of Raymond Realty is ₹391.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Raymond Realty has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -1.17% for the past month, -16.54% over 3 months, -56.43% over 1 year, -24.19% across 3 years, and -15.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raymond Realty are 19.14 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.