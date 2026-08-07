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Blue Coast Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUE COAST HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Blue Coast Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.00 Closed
1.40₹ 0.36
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Blue Coast Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹26.16
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.79₹90.56
₹26.00
Open Price
₹26.16
Prev. Close
₹25.64
Volume
17

Source: Dion Global

Blue Coast Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Coast Hotels		6.12-3.81-16.93-5.42-61.5484.2027.42
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Blue Coast Hotels has declined 61.54% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Coast Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Blue Coast Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Blue Coast Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5324.82
1024.6124.99
202625.8
5028.6927.17
10026.3528.63
20034.631.41

Source: Dion Global

Blue Coast Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Coast Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Blue Coast Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTBlue Coast Hotels - Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTBlue Coast Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTBlue Coast Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Financial Results
May 13, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTBlue Coast Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
May 13, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTBlue Coast Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Blue Coast Hotels

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1992PLC003109 and registration number is 003109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kushal Suri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manujendu Sarker
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Raj Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Kumar Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Snehal Kashyap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Blue Coast Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Coast Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Coast Hotels is ₹26.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Coast Hotels?

The Blue Coast Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Coast Hotels?

The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹51.17 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Coast Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Coast Hotels are ₹26.16 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Coast Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Coast Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹90.56 and 52-week low of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹18.79 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Blue Coast Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Coast Hotels has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -16.93% over 3 months, -61.54% over 1 year, 84.2% across 3 years, and 27.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels are -24.46 and -2.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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