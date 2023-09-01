Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.86
|-2.54
|-8.73
|-12.88
|-12.21
|30.68
|-92.19
|8.06
|6.85
|7.05
|34.48
|43.74
|323.71
|220.39
|4.31
|3.18
|2.95
|14.25
|-18.19
|17.73
|65.77
|15.33
|29.32
|25.52
|69.74
|69.96
|211.61
|55.15
|7.70
|2.67
|16.77
|49.32
|48.59
|162.45
|242.99
|3.34
|11.87
|24.58
|48.15
|66.31
|241.45
|85.12
|1.60
|11.95
|14.80
|37.31
|51.43
|286.43
|40.06
|-1.08
|17.04
|31.10
|45.28
|50.77
|228.48
|139.27
|0.19
|10.87
|18.76
|20.25
|-2.45
|59.25
|-1.76
|0.09
|-0.11
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.43
|19.43
|8.86
|-0.34
|-1.83
|15.31
|35.11
|304.11
|109.47
|3.72
|-0.63
|0.20
|25.72
|14.00
|93.98
|12.03
|2.50
|-15.10
|0.66
|22.68
|36.81
|64.13
|18.42
|30.40
|27.60
|54.78
|75.37
|78.89
|249.02
|2.30
|24.79
|55.80
|41.87
|48.72
|5.02
|13.56
|-80.55
|4.70
|-3.82
|-11.05
|0.64
|-1.78
|542.23
|106.00
|6.90
|-14.11
|-4.83
|33.96
|36.70
|311.63
|107.05
|-4.61
|-11.70
|-3.49
|64.80
|113.83
|512.41
|190.98
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.49
|-2.02
|0.84
|20.01
|10.61
|94.05
|85.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1992PLC003109 and registration number is 003109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is -1.06 and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is -0.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.55 and 52-week low of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.