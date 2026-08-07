What is the share price of Blue Coast Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Coast Hotels is ₹26.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Blue Coast Hotels? The Blue Coast Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Coast Hotels? The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹51.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Coast Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Coast Hotels are ₹26.16 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Coast Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Coast Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹90.56 and 52-week low of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹18.79 as on .

How has the Blue Coast Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Blue Coast Hotels has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -16.93% over 3 months, -61.54% over 1 year, 84.2% across 3 years, and 27.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels are -24.46 and -2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global