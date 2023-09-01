What is the Market Cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is -1.06 and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is -0.06 as on .

What is the share price of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on .