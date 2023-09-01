Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.75 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹5.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.55₹7.55
₹5.75
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹5.75
Volume
0

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.83
  • R21.92
  • R33.83
  • Pivot
    1.92
  • S13.83
  • S21.92
  • S33.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.845.91
  • 106.376.1
  • 206.436.25
  • 506.226.27
  • 1005.986.05
  • 2005.046.68

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.86-2.54-8.73-12.88-12.2130.68-92.19
8.066.857.0534.4843.74323.71220.39
4.313.182.9514.25-18.1917.7365.77
15.3329.3225.5269.7469.96211.6155.15
7.702.6716.7749.3248.59162.45242.99
3.3411.8724.5848.1566.31241.4585.12
1.6011.9514.8037.3151.43286.4340.06
-1.0817.0431.1045.2850.77228.48139.27
0.1910.8718.7620.25-2.4559.25-1.76
0.09-0.1114.18-1.56-38.7019.4319.43
8.86-0.34-1.8315.3135.11304.11109.47
3.72-0.630.2025.7214.0093.9812.03
2.50-15.100.6622.6836.8164.1318.42
30.4027.6054.7875.3778.89249.022.30
24.7955.8041.8748.725.0213.56-80.55
4.70-3.82-11.050.64-1.78542.23106.00
6.90-14.11-4.8333.9636.70311.63107.05
-4.61-11.70-3.4964.80113.83512.41190.98
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.49-2.020.8420.0110.6194.0585.61

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1992PLC003109 and registration number is 003109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anju Suri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manujendu Sarker
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Vijay Mohan Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kushal Suri
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is -1.06 and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is -0.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹7.55 and 52-week low of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data