Here's the live share price of Blue Coast Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Coast Hotels
|6.12
|-3.81
|-16.93
|-5.42
|-61.54
|84.20
|27.42
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Blue Coast Hotels has declined 61.54% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Coast Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.53
|24.82
|10
|24.61
|24.99
|20
|26
|25.8
|50
|28.69
|27.17
|100
|26.35
|28.63
|200
|34.6
|31.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Blue Coast Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Blue Coast Hotels - Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Blue Coast Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Blue Coast Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Financial Results
|May 13, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Blue Coast Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|May 13, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Blue Coast Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200GA1992PLC003109 and registration number is 003109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Coast Hotels is ₹26.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Blue Coast Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹51.17 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Coast Hotels are ₹26.16 and ₹26.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Coast Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹90.56 and 52-week low of Blue Coast Hotels is ₹18.79 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Blue Coast Hotels has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -16.93% over 3 months, -61.54% over 1 year, 84.2% across 3 years, and 27.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels are -24.46 and -2.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global