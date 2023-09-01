Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.97
|4.97
|15.60
|21.35
|61.69
|118.42
|229.37
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Voluntary Delisting
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1991PLC064425 and registration number is 064425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹.92 Cr as on Jul 11, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is 23.71 and PB ratio of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is 2.33 as on Jul 11, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹12.45 as on Jul 11, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹12.45 and 52-week low of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹7.66 as on Jul 11, 2023.