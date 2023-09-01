Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.45 Closed
00
As on Jul 11, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.45₹12.45
₹12.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.66₹12.45
₹12.45
Open Price
₹12.45
Prev. Close
₹12.45
Volume
0

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.45
  • R212.45
  • R312.45
  • Pivot
    12.45
  • S112.45
  • S212.45
  • S312.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.2311.59
  • 107.7910.76
  • 207.319.62
  • 506.447.98
  • 1005.787.31
  • 2006.797.56

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.974.9715.6021.3561.69118.42229.37
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Voluntary Delisting
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1991PLC064425 and registration number is 064425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Jagtap
    Director
  • Mrs. Mangala Rathod
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Bafna
    Director
  • Mr. Mahipat Indermal Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹.92 Cr as on Jul 11, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is 23.71 and PB ratio of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is 2.33 as on Jul 11, 2023.

What is the share price of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹12.45 as on Jul 11, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹12.45 and 52-week low of Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is ₹7.66 as on Jul 11, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data