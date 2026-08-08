Here's the live share price of Stellant Securities (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stellant Securities (India)
|27.61
|60.92
|84.67
|49.16
|1,011.04
|629.80
|280.50
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stellant Securities (India) has gained 1011.04% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Stellant Securities (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|760.11
|843.02
|10
|691.04
|776.34
|20
|642.64
|706.8
|50
|591.01
|637.33
|100
|600.21
|595.95
|200
|519.99
|508.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stellant Securities (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.25%, while DII stake decreased to 2.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Stellant Securities - NOTICE OF EGM ON 24/08/2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Stellant Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24 July 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Stellant Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Stellant Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Stellant Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Conversion of Securities
Source: Dion Global
Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1991PLC064425 and registration number is 064425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellant Securities (India) is ₹1,016.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stellant Securities (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹75.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stellant Securities (India) are ₹1,016.05 and ₹919.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellant Securities (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹1,016.05 and 52-week low of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹91.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stellant Securities (India) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 60.92% for the past month, 84.67% over 3 months, 1011.04% over 1 year, 629.8% across 3 years, and 280.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stellant Securities (India) are -759.38 and 927.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global