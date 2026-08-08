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Stellant Securities (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Stellant Securities (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,016.05 Closed
5.00₹ 48.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stellant Securities (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹919.35₹1,016.05
₹1,016.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.45₹1,016.05
₹1,016.05
Open Price
₹1,008.00
Prev. Close
₹967.70
Volume
35,991

Source: Dion Global

Stellant Securities (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stellant Securities (India)		27.6160.9284.6749.161,011.04629.80280.50
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stellant Securities (India) has gained 1011.04% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Stellant Securities (India) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Stellant Securities (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stellant Securities (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5760.11843.02
10691.04776.34
20642.64706.8
50591.01637.33
100600.21595.95
200519.99508.38

Source: Dion Global

Stellant Securities (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stellant Securities (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.25%, while DII stake decreased to 2.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Stellant Securities (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTStellant Securities - NOTICE OF EGM ON 24/08/2026
Jul 25, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTStellant Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 24 July 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTStellant Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising
Jul 13, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTStellant Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTStellant Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Conversion of Securities

Source: Dion Global

About Stellant Securities (India)

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1991PLC064425 and registration number is 064425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Mangala Rathod
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Bafna
    Director
  • Mr. Mahipat Indermal Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Suhas Ashok Kadam
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Stellant Securities (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Stellant Securities (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellant Securities (India) is ₹1,016.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stellant Securities (India)?

The Stellant Securities (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stellant Securities (India)?

The market cap of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹75.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stellant Securities (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stellant Securities (India) are ₹1,016.05 and ₹919.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stellant Securities (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellant Securities (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹1,016.05 and 52-week low of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹91.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Stellant Securities (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stellant Securities (India) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 60.92% for the past month, 84.67% over 3 months, 1011.04% over 1 year, 629.8% across 3 years, and 280.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stellant Securities (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stellant Securities (India) are -759.38 and 927.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Stellant Securities (India) News

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