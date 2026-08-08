What is the share price of Stellant Securities (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stellant Securities (India) is ₹1,016.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Stellant Securities (India)? The Stellant Securities (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stellant Securities (India)? The market cap of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹75.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stellant Securities (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stellant Securities (India) are ₹1,016.05 and ₹919.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stellant Securities (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stellant Securities (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹1,016.05 and 52-week low of Stellant Securities (India) is ₹91.45 as on .

How has the Stellant Securities (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Stellant Securities (India) has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 60.92% for the past month, 84.67% over 3 months, 1011.04% over 1 year, 629.8% across 3 years, and 280.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stellant Securities (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stellant Securities (India) are -759.38 and 927.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global