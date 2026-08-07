Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex
|10.21
|19.16
|9.30
|34.13
|-13.57
|14.65
|60.60
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Cotex has declined 13.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Cotex has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.34
|120.06
|10
|113.89
|116.6
|20
|109.53
|113.87
|50
|110.2
|111.8
|100
|111.67
|117.65
|200
|136.56
|130.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Cotex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 11.08.2026 At 03.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office.
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex - Re-Appointment And Brief Profile Of Internal Auditors In Terms Of Regulation 30, Part - A Of Schedule - III
|May 22, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex - Standalone Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1987PLC042280 and registration number is 042280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹132.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Cotex is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹64.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex are ₹132.80 and ₹132.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Cotex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹215.90 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹66.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Cotex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 19.16% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, -13.57% over 1 year, 14.65% across 3 years, and 60.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex are 13,280.00 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global