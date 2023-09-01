Follow Us

DHANLAXMI COTEX LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.55 Closed
1.981.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.55₹92.55
₹92.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.30₹103.00
₹92.55
Open Price
₹92.55
Prev. Close
₹90.75
Volume
15

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R192.55
  • R292.55
  • R392.55
  • Pivot
    92.55
  • S192.55
  • S292.55
  • S392.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.791.4
  • 1074.2791.96
  • 2080.790.5
  • 5090.4186.53
  • 10091.7882.85
  • 20099.2579.34

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.114.6418.46100.76-2.06567.27392.29
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
05 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1987PLC042280 and registration number is 042280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Niyati Ketan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Laxmi Mahesh Jhawar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arpit Tibrewala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jhawar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Jhawar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Natwar Nagarmal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Ankur Bankd
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹45.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is 40.75 and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

