Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.11
|4.64
|18.46
|100.76
|-2.06
|567.27
|392.29
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|05 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1987PLC042280 and registration number is 042280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹45.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is 40.75 and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is ₹42.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.