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Dhanlaxmi Cotex Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANLAXMI COTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.80 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhanlaxmi Cotex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.80₹132.80
₹132.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.85₹215.90
₹132.80
Open Price
₹132.80
Prev. Close
₹132.80
Volume
60

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanlaxmi Cotex		10.2119.169.3034.13-13.5714.6560.60
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Cotex has declined 13.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Cotex has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.34120.06
10113.89116.6
20109.53113.87
50110.2111.8
100111.67117.65
200136.56130.82

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Cotex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhanlaxmi Cotex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Cotex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 11.08.2026 At 03.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office.
Jul 08, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Cotex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Cotex - Re-Appointment And Brief Profile Of Internal Auditors In Terms Of Regulation 30, Part - A Of Schedule - III
May 22, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Cotex - Standalone Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Cotex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Dhanlaxmi Cotex

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1987PLC042280 and registration number is 042280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Sohanlal Jhawar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mahesh Jhawar
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Payal Ankur Bankd
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monita Amit Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Tibrewala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Natwar Nagarmal Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanlaxmi Cotex Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹132.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanlaxmi Cotex?

The Dhanlaxmi Cotex is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex?

The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹64.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanlaxmi Cotex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex are ₹132.80 and ₹132.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Cotex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹215.90 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹66.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhanlaxmi Cotex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanlaxmi Cotex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 19.16% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, -13.57% over 1 year, 14.65% across 3 years, and 60.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex are 13,280.00 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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