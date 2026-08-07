What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹132.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhanlaxmi Cotex? The Dhanlaxmi Cotex is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex? The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹64.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanlaxmi Cotex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Cotex are ₹132.80 and ₹132.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Cotex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹215.90 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex is ₹66.85 as on .

How has the Dhanlaxmi Cotex performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhanlaxmi Cotex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 19.16% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, -13.57% over 1 year, 14.65% across 3 years, and 60.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex are 13,280.00 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global