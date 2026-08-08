What is the share price of Kirloskar Electric Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹143.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Electric Company? The Kirloskar Electric Company is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Electric Company? The market cap of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹956.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Electric Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Electric Company are ₹149.30 and ₹142.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Electric Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Electric Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹154.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹74.90 as on .

How has the Kirloskar Electric Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Kirloskar Electric Company has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, 25.12% for the past month, 12.81% over 3 months, 19.76% over 1 year, 7.38% across 3 years, and 49.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company are 68.94 and 7.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global