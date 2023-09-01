Follow Us

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. Share Price

KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹111.40 Closed
0.180.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.20₹112.50
₹111.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.45₹141.00
₹111.40
Open Price
₹111.95
Prev. Close
₹111.20
Volume
1,19,881

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1112.6
  • R2113.7
  • R3114.9
  • Pivot
    111.4
  • S1110.3
  • S2109.1
  • S3108

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.71112.13
  • 1044.87112.85
  • 2042.84114.16
  • 5043.42114.65
  • 10036.12108.11
  • 20030.3892.98

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Kirloskar Electric Company Limited has informed the Exchange that requests have been received from shareholders on August 16, 2023 for the issue of duplicate share certificates in lieu of loss of old share certificates.
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:42 AM

About Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100KA1946PLC000415 and registration number is 000415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 334.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Ravindra Kirloskar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Shivappa
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Meena Kirloskar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayan Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Balaramacharya Hunnur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Vellore Padmanaban
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Suresh Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Ghai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹739.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is 23.02 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is 6.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹111.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹37.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

