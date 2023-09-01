Name
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100KA1946PLC000415 and registration number is 000415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 334.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹739.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is 23.02 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is 6.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹111.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is ₹37.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.