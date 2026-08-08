Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Electric Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kirloskar Electric Company
|4.65
|25.12
|12.81
|58.03
|19.76
|7.38
|49.46
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kirloskar Electric Company has gained 19.76% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Electric Company has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.91
|141.02
|10
|133.71
|136.9
|20
|125
|130.7
|50
|116.7
|121.85
|100
|111.77
|115.65
|200
|106.57
|114.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Electric Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.25%, FII holding rose to 4.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Electric - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting.
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Electric - Corrigendum To The Notice Of The 79Th Annual General Meeting.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Electric - Intimation Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI LODR Regulations.
Source: Dion Global
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100KA1946PLC000415 and registration number is 000415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹143.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Electric Company is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹956.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Electric Company are ₹149.30 and ₹142.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Electric Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹154.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹74.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Electric Company has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, 25.12% for the past month, 12.81% over 3 months, 19.76% over 1 year, 7.38% across 3 years, and 49.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company are 68.94 and 7.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global