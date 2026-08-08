Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kirloskar Electric Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY

Kirloskars Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Nuclear Power

Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Electric Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹143.95 Closed
-2.80₹ -4.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kirloskar Electric Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.65₹149.30
₹143.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.90₹154.75
₹143.95
Open Price
₹149.00
Prev. Close
₹148.10
Volume
21,052

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Electric Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kirloskar Electric Company		4.6525.1212.8158.0319.767.3849.46
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kirloskar Electric Company has gained 19.76% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Electric Company has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Kirloskar Electric Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Electric Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.91141.02
10133.71136.9
20125130.7
50116.7121.85
100111.77115.65
200106.57114.27

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Electric Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Electric Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.25%, FII holding rose to 4.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kirloskar Electric Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTKirloskar Electric - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting.
Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTKirloskar Electric - Corrigendum To The Notice Of The 79Th Annual General Meeting.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTKirloskar Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTKirloskar Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTKirloskar Electric - Intimation Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI LODR Regulations.

Source: Dion Global

About Kirloskar Electric Company

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100KA1946PLC000415 and registration number is 000415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 589.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Ravindra Kirloskar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Meena Kirloskar
    Vice Chairperson (Non-Executive)
  • Ms. Janaki Kirloskar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Balaramacharya Hunnur
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rukmini Kirloskar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Pangal Ranganath Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Saad Bin Jung
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Ghai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K N Shanth Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Electric Company Share Price

What is the share price of Kirloskar Electric Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹143.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Electric Company?

The Kirloskar Electric Company is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Electric Company?

The market cap of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹956.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Electric Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Electric Company are ₹149.30 and ₹142.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Electric Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Electric Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹154.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Electric Company is ₹74.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kirloskar Electric Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kirloskar Electric Company has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, 25.12% for the past month, 12.81% over 3 months, 19.76% over 1 year, 7.38% across 3 years, and 49.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Electric Company are 68.94 and 7.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Electric Company News

More Kirloskar Electric Company News
Market Pulse