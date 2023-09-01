Follow Us

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MERCURY LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹825.00 Closed
3.1225
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹790.30₹833.80
₹825.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹455.00₹1,000.00
₹825.00
Open Price
₹828.00
Prev. Close
₹800.00
Volume
457

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1842.43
  • R2859.87
  • R3885.93
  • Pivot
    816.37
  • S1798.93
  • S2772.87
  • S3755.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5574.13796.43
  • 10578.14796.29
  • 20589.04797.3
  • 50531.68790.2
  • 100501.01763.97
  • 200536.52722.79

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.233.334.7229.3177.59101.22101.19
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mercury Laboratories Ltd.

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74239MH1982PLC026341 and registration number is 026341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Divyakant R Zaveri
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra R Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Paresh Mistry
    Director
  • Ms. Janki R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Dhirajlal Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mercury Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is ₹99.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mercury Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is 19.35 and PB ratio of Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mercury Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is ₹825.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercury Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1000.00 and 52-week low of Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is ₹455.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

