What is the share price of Mercury Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Laboratories is ₹818.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Mercury Laboratories? The Mercury Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Laboratories? The market cap of Mercury Laboratories is ₹98.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mercury Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercury Laboratories are ₹823.05 and ₹790.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercury Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Laboratories is ₹976.00 and 52-week low of Mercury Laboratories is ₹620.55 as on .

How has the Mercury Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Mercury Laboratories has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, -0.62% for the past month, 2.49% over 3 months, -6.56% over 1 year, -0.04% across 3 years, and 2.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mercury Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercury Laboratories are 23.60 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global