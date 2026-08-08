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Mercury Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

MERCURY LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Mercury Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹818.90 Closed
3.66₹ 28.90
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mercury Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹790.00₹823.05
₹818.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹620.55₹976.00
₹818.90
Open Price
₹791.00
Prev. Close
₹790.00
Volume
49

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mercury Laboratories		2.88-0.622.491.71-6.56-0.042.73
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mercury Laboratories has declined 6.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Mercury Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Mercury Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5791.26796.16
10810.32802.09
20816.34807.01
50797.54801.78
100788.53799.97
200814.41811.99

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mercury Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mercury Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTMercury Laboratories - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTMercury Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 25, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTMercury Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June
Jul 06, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTMercury Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTMercury Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Mercury Laboratories

Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74239MH1982PLC026341 and registration number is 026341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Patel
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra R Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Janki R Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Mistry
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip R Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayantilal D Raval
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mercury Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Mercury Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Laboratories is ₹818.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mercury Laboratories?

The Mercury Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Laboratories?

The market cap of Mercury Laboratories is ₹98.27 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mercury Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercury Laboratories are ₹823.05 and ₹790.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercury Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Laboratories is ₹976.00 and 52-week low of Mercury Laboratories is ₹620.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Mercury Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mercury Laboratories has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, -0.62% for the past month, 2.49% over 3 months, -6.56% over 1 year, -0.04% across 3 years, and 2.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mercury Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercury Laboratories are 23.60 and 1.69 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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