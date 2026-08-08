Here's the live share price of Mercury Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mercury Laboratories
|2.88
|-0.62
|2.49
|1.71
|-6.56
|-0.04
|2.73
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mercury Laboratories has declined 6.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Mercury Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|791.26
|796.16
|10
|810.32
|802.09
|20
|816.34
|807.01
|50
|797.54
|801.78
|100
|788.53
|799.97
|200
|814.41
|811.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mercury Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Mercury Laboratories - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Mercury Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 25, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Mercury Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Mercury Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Mercury Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Mercury Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74239MH1982PLC026341 and registration number is 026341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Laboratories is ₹818.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Mercury Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mercury Laboratories is ₹98.27 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercury Laboratories are ₹823.05 and ₹790.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Laboratories is ₹976.00 and 52-week low of Mercury Laboratories is ₹620.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Mercury Laboratories has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, -0.62% for the past month, 2.49% over 3 months, -6.56% over 1 year, -0.04% across 3 years, and 2.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercury Laboratories are 23.60 and 1.69 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.43 per annum.
Source: Dion Global