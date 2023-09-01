Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Navkar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2008PLC187146 and registration number is 187146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 856.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹885.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹58.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹71.45 and 52-week low of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.