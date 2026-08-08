What is the share price of Navkar Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Corporation is ₹99.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Navkar Corporation? The Navkar Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Corporation? The market cap of Navkar Corporation is ₹1,494.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Navkar Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Navkar Corporation are ₹101.60 and ₹99.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navkar Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Corporation is ₹132.50 and 52-week low of Navkar Corporation is ₹74.28 as on .

How has the Navkar Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Navkar Corporation has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -6.85% for the past month, 0.15% over 3 months, -19.37% over 1 year, 12.69% across 3 years, and 15.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation are 16.57 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global