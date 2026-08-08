Here's the live share price of Navkar Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Navkar Corporation has declined 19.37% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Navkar Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.56
|102.53
|10
|102.27
|103.01
|20
|105.25
|104
|50
|103.56
|103.41
|100
|98.61
|101.85
|200
|100.88
|102.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Navkar Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,53,033
|0.88
|8.56
|4,83,471
|0.74
|4.85
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Navkar Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Navkar Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Navkar Corporation - Summary Of The Proceedings Of The 18Th Annual General Meeting.
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Navkar Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Navkar Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Navkar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2008PLC187146 and registration number is 187146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 687.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Corporation is ₹99.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navkar Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Navkar Corporation is ₹1,494.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Navkar Corporation are ₹101.60 and ₹99.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Corporation is ₹132.50 and 52-week low of Navkar Corporation is ₹74.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Navkar Corporation has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -6.85% for the past month, 0.15% over 3 months, -19.37% over 1 year, 12.69% across 3 years, and 15.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation are 16.57 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global