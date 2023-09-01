What is the Market Cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹885.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is 0.45 as on .

What is the share price of Navkar Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹58.80 as on .