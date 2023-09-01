Follow Us

NAVKAR CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹58.80 Closed
0.680.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Navkar Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.35₹60.35
₹58.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.35₹71.45
₹58.80
Open Price
₹58.40
Prev. Close
₹58.40
Volume
7,14,365

Navkar Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.98
  • R261.17
  • R361.98
  • Pivot
    59.17
  • S157.98
  • S257.17
  • S355.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.2758.68
  • 1057.5559.19
  • 2057.159.78
  • 5062.6459.32
  • 10061.5458.34
  • 20052.357.39

Navkar Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Navkar Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Navkar Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Navkar Corporation Ltd.

Navkar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2008PLC187146 and registration number is 187146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 856.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shantilal Jayavantraj Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nemichand Jayavantraj Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Hemant Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Nemichand Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Navkar Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹885.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is 12.21 and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Navkar Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹58.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navkar Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹71.45 and 52-week low of Navkar Corporation Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

