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Navkar Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAVKAR CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Navkar Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.30 Closed
-1.49₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Navkar Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.30₹101.60
₹99.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.28₹132.50
₹99.30
Open Price
₹100.20
Prev. Close
₹100.80
Volume
16,487

Source: Dion Global

Navkar Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Navkar Corporation has declined 19.37% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Navkar Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Navkar Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Navkar Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.56102.53
10102.27103.01
20105.25104
50103.56103.41
10098.61101.85
200100.88102.96

Source: Dion Global

Navkar Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Navkar Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Navkar Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,53,0330.888.56
4,83,4710.744.85

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Navkar Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTNavkar Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTNavkar Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTNavkar Corporation - Summary Of The Proceedings Of The 18Th Annual General Meeting.
Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTNavkar Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTNavkar Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Navkar Corporation

Navkar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2008PLC187146 and registration number is 187146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 687.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rinkesh Roy
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lalit Singhvi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Pooja Hemant Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Navkar Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Navkar Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Navkar Corporation is ₹99.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Navkar Corporation?

The Navkar Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Corporation?

The market cap of Navkar Corporation is ₹1,494.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Navkar Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Navkar Corporation are ₹101.60 and ₹99.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Navkar Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Navkar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Navkar Corporation is ₹132.50 and 52-week low of Navkar Corporation is ₹74.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Navkar Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Navkar Corporation has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -6.85% for the past month, 0.15% over 3 months, -19.37% over 1 year, 12.69% across 3 years, and 15.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Navkar Corporation are 16.57 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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