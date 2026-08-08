Here's the live share price of Tejassvi Aaharam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tejassvi Aaharam
|10.36
|36.69
|89.37
|141.36
|295.26
|83.39
|55.41
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tejassvi Aaharam has gained 295.26% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejassvi Aaharam has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.46
|67.12
|10
|61.46
|64.36
|20
|57.85
|60.16
|50
|48.13
|52.12
|100
|41.77
|44.9
|200
|32.36
|38.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tejassvi Aaharam saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.54%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Tejassvi Aaharam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Tejassvi Aaharam - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Tejassvi Aaharam - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Tejassvi Aaharam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Tejassvi Aaharam - Corrigendum To Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 20Th July 2026
Source: Dion Global
Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15549TN1994PLC028672 and registration number is 028672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹72.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tejassvi Aaharam is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹50.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejassvi Aaharam are ₹72.53 and ₹69.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejassvi Aaharam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹72.53 and 52-week low of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹13.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tejassvi Aaharam has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 36.69% for the past month, 89.37% over 3 months, 295.26% over 1 year, 83.39% across 3 years, and 55.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam are -50.76 and -7.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global