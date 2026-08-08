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Tejassvi Aaharam Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEJASSVI AAHARAM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Tejassvi Aaharam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.53 Closed
1.98₹ 1.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tejassvi Aaharam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.70₹72.53
₹72.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.75₹72.53
₹72.53
Open Price
₹72.02
Prev. Close
₹71.12
Volume
2,58,521

Source: Dion Global

Tejassvi Aaharam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tejassvi Aaharam		10.3636.6989.37141.36295.2683.3955.41
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tejassvi Aaharam has gained 295.26% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejassvi Aaharam has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Tejassvi Aaharam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tejassvi Aaharam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.4667.12
1061.4664.36
2057.8560.16
5048.1352.12
10041.7744.9
20032.3638.7

Source: Dion Global

Tejassvi Aaharam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tejassvi Aaharam saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.54%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tejassvi Aaharam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTTejassvi Aaharam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTTejassvi Aaharam - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTTejassvi Aaharam - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 22, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTTejassvi Aaharam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 22, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTTejassvi Aaharam - Corrigendum To Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 20Th July 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tejassvi Aaharam

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15549TN1994PLC028672 and registration number is 028672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyamkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Santhoshkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sethuraman Dhilipkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chinnathambi Vinothkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thangavelu Dhana Lakshmi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tejassvi Aaharam Share Price

What is the share price of Tejassvi Aaharam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹72.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tejassvi Aaharam?

The Tejassvi Aaharam is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tejassvi Aaharam?

The market cap of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹50.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tejassvi Aaharam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejassvi Aaharam are ₹72.53 and ₹69.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejassvi Aaharam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejassvi Aaharam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹72.53 and 52-week low of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹13.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tejassvi Aaharam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tejassvi Aaharam has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 36.69% for the past month, 89.37% over 3 months, 295.26% over 1 year, 83.39% across 3 years, and 55.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam are -50.76 and -7.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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