TEJASSVI AAHARAM LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.13 Closed
1.950.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.86₹14.13
₹14.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹16.47
₹14.13
Open Price
₹13.86
Prev. Close
₹13.86
Volume
124

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.22
  • R214.31
  • R314.49
  • Pivot
    14.04
  • S113.95
  • S213.77
  • S313.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.613.32
  • 104.312.66
  • 202.1512.34
  • 500.8612.58
  • 1000.430
  • 2000.210

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.8813.228.6960.2076.6376.6376.63
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. Share Holdings

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd.

Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15549TN1994PLC028672 and registration number is 028672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyamkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kolandavel Dhamodharan
    Director
  • Mr. Chinnathambi Vinothkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Thangavelu Dhana Lakshmi
    Director
  • Mr. Velu Sasikumar
    Director

FAQs on Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd.?

The market cap of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is ₹9.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is -13.13 and PB ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is -2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is ₹14.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is ₹16.47 and 52-week low of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

