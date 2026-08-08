What is the share price of Tejassvi Aaharam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹72.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Tejassvi Aaharam? The Tejassvi Aaharam is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tejassvi Aaharam? The market cap of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹50.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tejassvi Aaharam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejassvi Aaharam are ₹72.53 and ₹69.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejassvi Aaharam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejassvi Aaharam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹72.53 and 52-week low of Tejassvi Aaharam is ₹13.75 as on .

How has the Tejassvi Aaharam performed historically in terms of returns? The Tejassvi Aaharam has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 36.69% for the past month, 89.37% over 3 months, 295.26% over 1 year, 83.39% across 3 years, and 55.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejassvi Aaharam are -50.76 and -7.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global