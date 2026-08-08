What is the share price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹27.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalam Drugs and Organics? The Mangalam Drugs and Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics? The market cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹42.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Drugs and Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics are ₹27.63 and ₹27.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Drugs and Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹86.77 and 52-week low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹22.70 as on .

How has the Mangalam Drugs and Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalam Drugs and Organics has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -10.07% over 3 months, -67.63% over 1 year, -37.21% across 3 years, and -29.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics are -0.96 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global