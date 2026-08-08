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Mangalam Drugs and Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM DRUGS AND ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.06 Closed
0.74₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalam Drugs and Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.01₹27.63
₹27.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.70₹86.77
₹27.06
Open Price
₹27.50
Prev. Close
₹26.86
Volume
2,727

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Drugs and Organics		-1.53-3.39-10.07-20.22-67.63-37.21-29.17
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalam Drugs and Organics has declined 67.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Drugs and Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.1527.15
1027.1927.22
2027.4127.46
5028.3328.22
10029.2430.42
20035.4838.83

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Drugs and Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mangalam Drugs and Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTMangalam Drugs - Intimation Of Resignation Tendered By Ragini Chokshi & Co., Secretarial Auditor Of The Company W.E.F. 4Th A
Aug 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTMangalam Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On August 12Th, 2026 Inter Alia To
Jul 16, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTMangalam Drugs - Defaults under Para A sub-paragraph 6 of Schedule III-Subsequent Disclosure
Jul 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTMangalam Drugs - Defaults under Para A sub-paragraph 6 of Schedule III-Subsequent Disclosure
Jul 13, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTMangalam Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalam Drugs and Organics

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1972PLC116413 and registration number is 116413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Govardhan Murlidhar Dhoot
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Brijmohan Murlidhar Dhoot
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praveen Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kishinchand Milwani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rukmesh Prabhukumar Dhandhania
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Shantanu Mundada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mangalam Drugs and Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹27.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Drugs and Organics?

The Mangalam Drugs and Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics?

The market cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹42.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Drugs and Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics are ₹27.63 and ₹27.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Drugs and Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹86.77 and 52-week low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹22.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Drugs and Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Drugs and Organics has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -10.07% over 3 months, -67.63% over 1 year, -37.21% across 3 years, and -29.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics are -0.96 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Drugs and Organics News

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