Here's the live share price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Drugs and Organics
|-1.53
|-3.39
|-10.07
|-20.22
|-67.63
|-37.21
|-29.17
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalam Drugs and Organics has declined 67.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Drugs and Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.15
|27.15
|10
|27.19
|27.22
|20
|27.41
|27.46
|50
|28.33
|28.22
|100
|29.24
|30.42
|200
|35.48
|38.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Drugs and Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Drugs - Intimation Of Resignation Tendered By Ragini Chokshi & Co., Secretarial Auditor Of The Company W.E.F. 4Th A
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Drugs - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On August 12Th, 2026 Inter Alia To
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Drugs - Defaults under Para A sub-paragraph 6 of Schedule III-Subsequent Disclosure
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Drugs - Defaults under Para A sub-paragraph 6 of Schedule III-Subsequent Disclosure
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Drugs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1972PLC116413 and registration number is 116413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹27.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Drugs and Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹42.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics are ₹27.63 and ₹27.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Drugs and Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹86.77 and 52-week low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics is ₹22.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Drugs and Organics has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -10.07% over 3 months, -67.63% over 1 year, -37.21% across 3 years, and -29.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics are -0.96 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global