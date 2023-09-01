Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANGALAM DRUGS AND ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹104.50 Closed
1.311.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.00₹107.00
₹104.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.25₹173.00
₹104.50
Open Price
₹107.00
Prev. Close
₹103.15
Volume
56,362

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1106.83
  • R2108.92
  • R3110.83
  • Pivot
    104.92
  • S1102.83
  • S2100.92
  • S398.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5142.12103.02
  • 10145.35103.51
  • 20145.3104.74
  • 50146.67106.63
  • 100145.99109.17
  • 200133.42114.83

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.96-4.800.19-2.71-27.24-25.3722.75
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1972PLC116413 and registration number is 116413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 451.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Govardhan M Dhoot
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Brijmohan M Dhoot
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh K Milwani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rukmesh P Dhandhania
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi S Mundada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Saxena
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is ₹165.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is -14.68 and PB ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is ₹104.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd. is ₹95.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data