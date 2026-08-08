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Kwality Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

KWALITY PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,560.10 Closed
-3.48₹ -92.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kwality Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,490.20₹2,710.00
₹2,560.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹828.80₹2,889.00
₹2,560.10
Open Price
₹2,611.30
Prev. Close
₹2,652.45
Volume
17,152

Source: Dion Global

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kwality Pharmaceuticals		-1.000.4749.25119.45133.2090.2052.54
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has gained 133.20% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,575.442,577.7
102,642.422,603.96
202,650.92,612.79
502,513.972,463.78
1002,062.992,167.1
2001,562.511,784.6

Source: Dion Global

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kwality Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding rose to 3.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kwality Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTKwality Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTKwality Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Re
Jul 24, 2026, 03:37 PM IST ISTKwality Pharma. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Jul 13, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTKwality Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTKwality Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Kwality Pharmaceuticals

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232PB1983PLC005426 and registration number is 005426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Arora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anju Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Takkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashanth Vellanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shanker Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kwality Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,560.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kwality Pharmaceuticals?

The Kwality Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,656.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kwality Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,710.00 and ₹2,490.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kwality Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,889.00 and 52-week low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹828.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kwality Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kwality Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.48% over the past day, 0.47% for the past month, 49.25% over 3 months, 133.2% over 1 year, 90.2% across 3 years, and 52.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals are 39.44 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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