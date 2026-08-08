What is the share price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,560.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Kwality Pharmaceuticals? The Kwality Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,656.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kwality Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,710.00 and ₹2,490.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kwality Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,889.00 and 52-week low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹828.80 as on .

How has the Kwality Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Kwality Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.48% over the past day, 0.47% for the past month, 49.25% over 3 months, 133.2% over 1 year, 90.2% across 3 years, and 52.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals are 39.44 and 8.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global