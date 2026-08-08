Here's the live share price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|-1.00
|0.47
|49.25
|119.45
|133.20
|90.20
|52.54
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has gained 133.20% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,575.44
|2,577.7
|10
|2,642.42
|2,603.96
|20
|2,650.9
|2,612.79
|50
|2,513.97
|2,463.78
|100
|2,062.99
|2,167.1
|200
|1,562.51
|1,784.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kwality Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding rose to 3.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Kwality Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Kwality Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Re
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:37 PM IST IST
|Kwality Pharma. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Kwality Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Kwality Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232PB1983PLC005426 and registration number is 005426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,560.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kwality Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,656.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals are ₹2,710.00 and ₹2,490.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kwality Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹2,889.00 and 52-week low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals is ₹828.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kwality Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -3.48% over the past day, 0.47% for the past month, 49.25% over 3 months, 133.2% over 1 year, 90.2% across 3 years, and 52.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals are 39.44 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global