Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KWALITY PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹384.00 Closed
-0.35-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹381.00₹390.00
₹384.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹248.00₹508.80
₹384.00
Open Price
₹390.00
Prev. Close
₹385.35
Volume
6,523

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1389
  • R2394
  • R3398
  • Pivot
    385
  • S1380
  • S2376
  • S3371

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5401.48383.07
  • 10419.68381.59
  • 20421.7375.5
  • 50394.3355.48
  • 100359.04342.92
  • 200441.26347.34

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.738.6328.1517.259.08606.53772.73
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232PB1983PLC005426 and registration number is 005426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 456.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Arora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anju Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kiran Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Takkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shanker Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Seth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹398.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 27.74 and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹384.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹508.80 and 52-week low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹248.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

