Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.73
|8.63
|28.15
|17.25
|9.08
|606.53
|772.73
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232PB1983PLC005426 and registration number is 005426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 456.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹398.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 27.74 and PB ratio of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹384.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹508.80 and 52-week low of Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹248.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.