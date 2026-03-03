Here's the live share price of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has gained 3.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -80.99%.
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries’s current P/E of -171.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|-15.13
|-23.59
|-58.84
|-65.86
|-80.61
|5.74
|3.41
|United Spirits
|-3.40
|0.58
|-3.37
|1.87
|5.05
|21.98
|19.33
|United Breweries
|-0.50
|4.95
|-6.78
|-13.24
|-16.90
|2.72
|5.32
|Radico Khaitan
|-4.35
|-6.01
|-20.17
|-10.27
|25.97
|29.73
|33.91
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-5.81
|-8.26
|-24.20
|-5.18
|50.48
|13.73
|8.02
|Tilaknagar Industries
|-3.31
|-4.74
|-6.82
|-10.07
|95.96
|56.01
|72.41
|India Glycols
|-3.23
|2.73
|-17.20
|5.16
|71.37
|46.03
|27.59
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|-6.00
|-9.09
|-7.80
|-12.08
|-12.79
|131.49
|113.72
|Globus Spirits
|-6.84
|-10.70
|-17.31
|-22.33
|-3.30
|0.87
|20.19
|G M Breweries
|-2.26
|-0.95
|-2.71
|39.91
|60.54
|30.78
|23.15
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|-1.65
|-13.71
|-29.37
|-43.09
|-29.69
|18.44
|42.17
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-4.29
|-12.20
|-17.43
|-23.16
|-25.67
|28.74
|17.23
|Sula Vineyards
|-4.30
|-8.93
|-26.08
|-34.99
|-34.66
|-22.89
|-12.93
|BCL Industries
|-1.14
|-0.36
|-14.32
|-32.79
|-20.97
|-13.36
|17.14
|IFB Agro Industries
|-8.04
|-26.09
|-34.70
|4.23
|69.09
|20.12
|13.70
|Jagatjit Industries
|1.98
|13.54
|-16.05
|-21.84
|-14.84
|16.03
|29.58
|Monika Alcobev
|-11.14
|-16.75
|-18.13
|-19.18
|-17.86
|-6.35
|-3.86
|Fratelli Vineyards
|-4.58
|-4.58
|-27.27
|-19.05
|-57.61
|43.54
|36.50
|Agribio Spirits
|3.84
|12.56
|19.77
|29.80
|107.15
|59.45
|110.08
|Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products
|-4.91
|26.32
|17.23
|-7.79
|-30.85
|7.08
|98.49
Over the last one year, Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has declined 80.61% compared to peers like United Spirits (5.05%), United Breweries (-16.90%), Radico Khaitan (25.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.33%) and United Breweries (5.32%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.99
|33.84
|10
|35.2
|34.78
|20
|36.91
|36.3
|50
|39.17
|43.54
|100
|64.31
|56.77
|200
|80.59
|69.88
In the latest quarter, Cupid Breweries & Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:46 AM IST
|Cupid Brew & Distil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:21 AM IST
|Cupid Brew & Distil - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On Monday, March 02, 2026
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
|Cupid Brew & Distil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Feb 01, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
|Cupid Brew & Distil - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
|Jan 30, 2026, 3:37 AM IST
|Cupid Brew & Distil - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On Thursday, January 29, 2026
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11010MH1985PLC036665 and registration number is 036665. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹30.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹157.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries are ₹30.35 and ₹30.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cupid Breweries & Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹156.50 and 52-week low of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹30.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -23.2% for the past month, -64.71% over 3 months, -80.99% over 1 year, 5.74% across 3 years, and 3.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries are -171.47 and 0.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.