Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CUPID BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.35 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.59
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.35₹30.35
₹30.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.35₹156.50
₹30.35
Open Price
₹30.35
Prev. Close
₹31.94
Volume
57,103

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has gained 3.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -80.99%.

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries’s current P/E of -171.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		-15.13-23.59-58.84-65.86-80.615.743.41
United Spirits		-3.400.58-3.371.875.0521.9819.33
United Breweries		-0.504.95-6.78-13.24-16.902.725.32
Radico Khaitan		-4.35-6.01-20.17-10.2725.9729.7333.91
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-5.81-8.26-24.20-5.1850.4813.738.02
Tilaknagar Industries		-3.31-4.74-6.82-10.0795.9656.0172.41
India Glycols		-3.232.73-17.205.1671.3746.0327.59
Piccadily Agro Industries		-6.00-9.09-7.80-12.08-12.79131.49113.72
Globus Spirits		-6.84-10.70-17.31-22.33-3.300.8720.19
G M Breweries		-2.26-0.95-2.7139.9160.5430.7823.15
Som Distilleries & Breweries		-1.65-13.71-29.37-43.09-29.6918.4442.17
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-4.29-12.20-17.43-23.16-25.6728.7417.23
Sula Vineyards		-4.30-8.93-26.08-34.99-34.66-22.89-12.93
BCL Industries		-1.14-0.36-14.32-32.79-20.97-13.3617.14
IFB Agro Industries		-8.04-26.09-34.704.2369.0920.1213.70
Jagatjit Industries		1.9813.54-16.05-21.84-14.8416.0329.58
Monika Alcobev		-11.14-16.75-18.13-19.18-17.86-6.35-3.86
Fratelli Vineyards		-4.58-4.58-27.27-19.05-57.6143.5436.50
Agribio Spirits		3.8412.5619.7729.80107.1559.45110.08
Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products		-4.9126.3217.23-7.79-30.857.0898.49

Over the last one year, Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has declined 80.61% compared to peers like United Spirits (5.05%), United Breweries (-16.90%), Radico Khaitan (25.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (19.33%) and United Breweries (5.32%).

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.9933.84
1035.234.78
2036.9136.3
5039.1743.54
10064.3156.77
20080.5969.88

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cupid Breweries & Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 1:46 AM ISTCupid Brew & Distil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Mar 03, 2026, 1:21 AM ISTCupid Brew & Distil - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On Monday, March 02, 2026
Mar 02, 2026, 10:55 PM ISTCupid Brew & Distil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Feb 01, 2026, 12:02 AM ISTCupid Brew & Distil - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
Jan 30, 2026, 3:37 AM ISTCupid Brew & Distil - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On Thursday, January 29, 2026

About Cupid Breweries & Distilleries

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11010MH1985PLC036665 and registration number is 036665. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Erramilli Venkatachalam Prasad
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Dr. Rodrigues Bhagvandas Lily
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S V Rajeswara Rao Samavedam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Erramilli Rishab
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ninad Dhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sajid Bijnori
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Gandeja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cupid Breweries & Distilleries Share Price

What is the share price of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹30.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cupid Breweries & Distilleries?

The Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries?

The market cap of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹157.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries are ₹30.35 and ₹30.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cupid Breweries & Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹156.50 and 52-week low of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries is ₹30.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cupid Breweries & Distilleries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -23.2% for the past month, -64.71% over 3 months, -80.99% over 1 year, 5.74% across 3 years, and 3.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries are -171.47 and 0.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries News

More Cupid Breweries & Distilleries News
icon
Market Pulse