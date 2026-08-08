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Trio Mercantile & Trading Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIO MERCANTILE & TRADING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Trio Mercantile & Trading along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.12 Closed
1.96₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trio Mercantile & Trading Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.12₹3.12
₹3.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.53₹3.12
₹3.12
Open Price
₹3.12
Prev. Close
₹3.06
Volume
96,103

Source: Dion Global

Trio Mercantile & Trading Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trio Mercantile & Trading		9.4739.91215.15300.00420.0069.561.33
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trio Mercantile & Trading has gained 420.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Trio Mercantile & Trading has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Trio Mercantile & Trading Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trio Mercantile & Trading Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.82.9
102.682.79
202.512.6
502.092.19
1001.551.78
2001.161.4

Source: Dion Global

Trio Mercantile & Trading Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trio Mercantile & Trading remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trio Mercantile & Trading Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTTrio Mercantile & Tr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 22.07.2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTTrio Mercantile & Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 22, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTTrio Mercantile & Tr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 22.07.2026
Jul 22, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTTrio Mercantile & Tr - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 22, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTTrio Mercantile & Tr - Recommendations of the Committee of Independent Directors (IDC)

Source: Dion Global

About Trio Mercantile & Trading

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2002PLC136975 and registration number is 136975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Ratilal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nehul Azad Chheda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Rasiklal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Girish Poriya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trio Mercantile & Trading Share Price

What is the share price of Trio Mercantile & Trading?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹3.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trio Mercantile & Trading?

The Trio Mercantile & Trading is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading?

The market cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹21.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trio Mercantile & Trading?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trio Mercantile & Trading are ₹3.12 and ₹3.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trio Mercantile & Trading?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trio Mercantile & Trading stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹3.12 and 52-week low of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trio Mercantile & Trading performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trio Mercantile & Trading has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, 39.91% for the past month, 215.15% over 3 months, 420.0% over 1 year, 69.56% across 3 years, and 1.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading are -312.00 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Trio Mercantile & Trading News

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