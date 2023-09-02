Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRIO MERCANTILE & TRADING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.70 Closed
1.450.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.68₹0.70
₹0.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.41₹1.49
₹0.70
Open Price
₹0.69
Prev. Close
₹0.69
Volume
41,986

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.71
  • R20.71
  • R30.73
  • Pivot
    0.69
  • S10.69
  • S20.67
  • S30.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.110.71
  • 101.110.71
  • 201.160.7
  • 501.240.67
  • 1001.30.69
  • 2001.790.85

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.1111.1114.75-13.58-46.56-87.63-72.13
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. Share Holdings

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd.

Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2002PLC136975 and registration number is 136975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Ratilal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nehul Azad Chheda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Rasiklal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Girish Poriya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd.?

The market cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is ₹4.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is -700.0 and PB ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is ₹1.49 and 52-week low of Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is ₹.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data