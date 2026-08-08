Here's the live share price of Trio Mercantile & Trading along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trio Mercantile & Trading
|9.47
|39.91
|215.15
|300.00
|420.00
|69.56
|1.33
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trio Mercantile & Trading has gained 420.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Trio Mercantile & Trading has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.8
|2.9
|10
|2.68
|2.79
|20
|2.51
|2.6
|50
|2.09
|2.19
|100
|1.55
|1.78
|200
|1.16
|1.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trio Mercantile & Trading remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Trio Mercantile & Tr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 22.07.2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Trio Mercantile & Tr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Trio Mercantile & Tr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 22.07.2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Trio Mercantile & Tr - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Trio Mercantile & Tr - Recommendations of the Committee of Independent Directors (IDC)
Source: Dion Global
Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2002PLC136975 and registration number is 136975. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹3.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trio Mercantile & Trading is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹21.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trio Mercantile & Trading are ₹3.12 and ₹3.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trio Mercantile & Trading stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹3.12 and 52-week low of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trio Mercantile & Trading has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, 39.91% for the past month, 215.15% over 3 months, 420.0% over 1 year, 69.56% across 3 years, and 1.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading are -312.00 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global