What is the share price of Trio Mercantile & Trading? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹3.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Trio Mercantile & Trading? The Trio Mercantile & Trading is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading? The market cap of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹21.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trio Mercantile & Trading? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trio Mercantile & Trading are ₹3.12 and ₹3.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trio Mercantile & Trading? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trio Mercantile & Trading stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹3.12 and 52-week low of Trio Mercantile & Trading is ₹0.53 as on .

How has the Trio Mercantile & Trading performed historically in terms of returns? The Trio Mercantile & Trading has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, 39.91% for the past month, 215.15% over 3 months, 420.0% over 1 year, 69.56% across 3 years, and 1.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trio Mercantile & Trading are -312.00 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global