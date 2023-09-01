Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.56
|-6.91
|-3.84
|147.60
|200.33
|448.63
|636.73
|-0.92
|4.35
|9.11
|32.69
|-4.63
|128.97
|107.72
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.09
|-17.07
|38.58
|85.50
|136.12
|7,450.49
|5,813.27
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-5.73
|-19.64
|-25.03
|-21.05
|34.04
|432.00
|512.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Trans India House Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110UP1987PLC008764 and registration number is 008764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹50.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is 14.1 and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is 2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans India House Impex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹24.51 and 52-week low of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹5.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.