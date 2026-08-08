What is the share price of Trans India House Impex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans India House Impex is ₹3.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Trans India House Impex? The Trans India House Impex is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trans India House Impex? The market cap of Trans India House Impex is ₹27.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trans India House Impex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trans India House Impex are ₹3.88 and ₹3.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trans India House Impex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans India House Impex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans India House Impex is ₹18.36 and 52-week low of Trans India House Impex is ₹3.40 as on .

How has the Trans India House Impex performed historically in terms of returns? The Trans India House Impex has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -5.47% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -69.21% over 1 year, -40.69% across 3 years, and 4.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex are 15.70 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global