What is the Market Cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd.? The market cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹50.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is 14.1 and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is 2.66 as on .

What is the share price of Trans India House Impex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on .