Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Trans India House Impex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANS INDIA HOUSE IMPEX LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.05 Closed
-4.95-0.94
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trans India House Impex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.05₹19.10
₹18.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.71₹24.51
₹18.05
Open Price
₹18.15
Prev. Close
₹18.99
Volume
9,312

Trans India House Impex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.75
  • R219.45
  • R319.8
  • Pivot
    18.4
  • S117.7
  • S217.35
  • S316.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.3118.6
  • 106.1918.61
  • 205.7518.76
  • 505.0918.89
  • 1004.717.65
  • 2003.9214.37

Trans India House Impex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.56-6.91-3.84147.60200.33448.63636.73
-0.924.359.1132.69-4.63128.97107.72
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.09-17.0738.5885.50136.127,450.495,813.27
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-5.73-19.64-25.03-21.0534.04432.00512.22

Trans India House Impex Ltd. Share Holdings

Trans India House Impex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trans India House Impex Ltd.

Trans India House Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110UP1987PLC008764 and registration number is 008764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mitesh Surendrasinh Rajput
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mayank Suresh Jolly
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Irfan Qureshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aditya V Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trans India House Impex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd.?

The market cap of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹50.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is 14.1 and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is 2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trans India House Impex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trans India House Impex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans India House Impex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹24.51 and 52-week low of Trans India House Impex Ltd. is ₹5.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data