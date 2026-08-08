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Trans India House Impex Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANS INDIA HOUSE IMPEX

Modis Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Trans India House Impex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.80 Closed
2.43₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trans India House Impex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.68₹3.88
₹3.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.40₹18.36
₹3.80
Open Price
₹3.88
Prev. Close
₹3.71
Volume
2,20,094

Source: Dion Global

Trans India House Impex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trans India House Impex has declined 69.21% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Trans India House Impex has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Trans India House Impex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trans India House Impex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.573.69
103.643.69
203.783.77
504.154.06
1004.44.61
2005.656.34

Source: Dion Global

Trans India House Impex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trans India House Impex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.21%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trans India House Impex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTTrans India House - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTTrans India House - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTTrans India House - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Income Tax Demand Notice.
May 26, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTTrans India House - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTTrans India House - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Trans India House Impex

Trans India House Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1987PLC152434 and registration number is 152434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mayank Suresh Jolly
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Irfan Abdulrahimbhai Qureshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Surendrasinh Rajput
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vikrambhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trans India House Impex Share Price

What is the share price of Trans India House Impex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans India House Impex is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trans India House Impex?

The Trans India House Impex is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trans India House Impex?

The market cap of Trans India House Impex is ₹27.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trans India House Impex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trans India House Impex are ₹3.88 and ₹3.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trans India House Impex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans India House Impex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans India House Impex is ₹18.36 and 52-week low of Trans India House Impex is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trans India House Impex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trans India House Impex has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -5.47% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -69.21% over 1 year, -40.69% across 3 years, and 4.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex are 15.70 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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