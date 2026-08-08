Here's the live share price of Trans India House Impex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trans India House Impex has declined 69.21% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Trans India House Impex has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.57
|3.69
|10
|3.64
|3.69
|20
|3.78
|3.77
|50
|4.15
|4.06
|100
|4.4
|4.61
|200
|5.65
|6.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trans India House Impex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.21%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Trans India House - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Trans India House - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Trans India House - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Income Tax Demand Notice.
|May 26, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Trans India House - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Trans India House - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Trans India House Impex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1987PLC152434 and registration number is 152434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans India House Impex is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trans India House Impex is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trans India House Impex is ₹27.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trans India House Impex are ₹3.88 and ₹3.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans India House Impex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans India House Impex is ₹18.36 and 52-week low of Trans India House Impex is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trans India House Impex has shown returns of 2.43% over the past day, -5.47% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -69.21% over 1 year, -40.69% across 3 years, and 4.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trans India House Impex are 15.70 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global