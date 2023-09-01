What is the Market Cap of Octal Credit Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹9.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Octal Credit Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is -34.71 and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is 0.85 as on .

What is the share price of Octal Credit Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹19.09 as on .