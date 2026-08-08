What is the share price of Octal Credit Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octal Credit Capital is ₹20.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Octal Credit Capital? The Octal Credit Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Octal Credit Capital? The market cap of Octal Credit Capital is ₹10.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Octal Credit Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Octal Credit Capital are ₹20.00 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octal Credit Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octal Credit Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octal Credit Capital is ₹27.45 and 52-week low of Octal Credit Capital is ₹17.91 as on .

How has the Octal Credit Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Octal Credit Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 36.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital are -6.34 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global