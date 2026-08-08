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Octal Credit Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

OCTAL CREDIT CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Octal Credit Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Octal Credit Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.00
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.91₹27.45
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
266

Source: Dion Global

Octal Credit Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Octal Credit Capital		-1.678.11-0.05-13.044.112.5836.06
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Octal Credit Capital has gained 4.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Octal Credit Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Octal Credit Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Octal Credit Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.2920.54
1020.720.54
2019.7520.32
5020.0620.43
10021.3120.97
20021.5521.88

Source: Dion Global

Octal Credit Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Octal Credit Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Octal Credit Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTOctal Credit Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Adopt Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
Jul 17, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTOctal Credit Capital - Fixes Book Closure For AGM 2026 -
Jul 17, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTOctal Credit Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTOctal Credit Capital - Notice Of AGM 2026 To Be Held On 10Th August 2026 At 11.00 AM
Jul 14, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTOctal Credit Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Octal Credit Capital

Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1992PLC055931 and registration number is 055931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arihant Patni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Patni
    Director
  • Mr. Kamal Nayan Jain
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Patni
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mukul Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sweta Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Octal Credit Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Octal Credit Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octal Credit Capital is ₹20.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Octal Credit Capital?

The Octal Credit Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Octal Credit Capital?

The market cap of Octal Credit Capital is ₹10.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Octal Credit Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Octal Credit Capital are ₹20.00 and ₹20.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octal Credit Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octal Credit Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octal Credit Capital is ₹27.45 and 52-week low of Octal Credit Capital is ₹17.91 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Octal Credit Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Octal Credit Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 36.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital are -6.34 and 0.43 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Octal Credit Capital News

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