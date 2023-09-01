Follow Us

OCTAL CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.09 Closed
1.330.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Octal Credit Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.01₹19.37
₹19.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.40₹33.05
₹19.09
Open Price
₹18.01
Prev. Close
₹18.84
Volume
243

Octal Credit Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.64
  • R220.18
  • R321
  • Pivot
    18.82
  • S118.28
  • S217.46
  • S316.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.3118.95
  • 1026.1418.95
  • 2026.9118.94
  • 5028.8319.17
  • 10028.5219.94
  • 20036.4722.34

Octal Credit Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.74-0.1012.29-16.05-36.26307.0459.08
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Octal Credit Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Octal Credit Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Octal Credit Capital Ltd.

Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1992PLC055931 and registration number is 055931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arihant Patni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Patni
    Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Patni
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kamal Nayan Jain
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bijay Kumar Bagri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Nath Jajodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Octal Credit Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Octal Credit Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹9.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Octal Credit Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is -34.71 and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Octal Credit Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹19.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Octal Credit Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octal Credit Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹33.05 and 52-week low of Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

