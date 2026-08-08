Here's the live share price of Octal Credit Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Octal Credit Capital
|-1.67
|8.11
|-0.05
|-13.04
|4.11
|2.58
|36.06
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Octal Credit Capital has gained 4.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Octal Credit Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.29
|20.54
|10
|20.7
|20.54
|20
|19.75
|20.32
|50
|20.06
|20.43
|100
|21.31
|20.97
|200
|21.55
|21.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Octal Credit Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Octal Credit Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Adopt Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Octal Credit Capital - Fixes Book Closure For AGM 2026 -
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Octal Credit Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Octal Credit Capital - Notice Of AGM 2026 To Be Held On 10Th August 2026 At 11.00 AM
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Octal Credit Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Octal Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1992PLC055931 and registration number is 055931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Octal Credit Capital is ₹20.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Octal Credit Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Octal Credit Capital is ₹10.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Octal Credit Capital are ₹20.00 and ₹20.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Octal Credit Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Octal Credit Capital is ₹27.45 and 52-week low of Octal Credit Capital is ₹17.91 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Octal Credit Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.11% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, 4.11% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 36.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Octal Credit Capital are -6.34 and 0.43 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global