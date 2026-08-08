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Trishakti Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRISHAKTI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified

Here's the live share price of Trishakti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹215.00 Closed
-1.92₹ -4.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trishakti Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.00₹219.00
₹215.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.90₹240.00
₹215.00
Open Price
₹218.95
Prev. Close
₹219.20
Volume
12,724

Source: Dion Global

Trishakti Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trishakti Industries has gained 23.60% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Trishakti Industries has outperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Trishakti Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trishakti Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.85220.96
10218.78217.4
20203.58207.51
50174.54186.16
100159.74170.82
200152.13159.81

Source: Dion Global

Trishakti Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trishakti Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.96%, while DII stake decreased to 1.95%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trishakti Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTTrishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTTrishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTTrishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 23, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTTrishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTTrishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Trishakti Industries

Trishakti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909WB1985PLC039462 and registration number is 039462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Jhanwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Jhanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pranav Jhanwar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sumit Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narainjeet Singh Hunjan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trishakti Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Trishakti Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trishakti Industries is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trishakti Industries?

The Trishakti Industries is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trishakti Industries?

The market cap of Trishakti Industries is ₹354.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trishakti Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trishakti Industries are ₹219.00 and ₹210.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trishakti Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trishakti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trishakti Industries is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of Trishakti Industries is ₹114.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trishakti Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trishakti Industries has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 25.18% for the past month, 44.1% over 3 months, 23.6% over 1 year, 195.29% across 3 years, and 124.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trishakti Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trishakti Industries are 32.61 and 7.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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