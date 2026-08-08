What is the share price of Trishakti Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trishakti Industries is ₹215.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Trishakti Industries? The Trishakti Industries is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trishakti Industries? The market cap of Trishakti Industries is ₹354.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trishakti Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trishakti Industries are ₹219.00 and ₹210.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trishakti Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trishakti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trishakti Industries is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of Trishakti Industries is ₹114.90 as on .

How has the Trishakti Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Trishakti Industries has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 25.18% for the past month, 44.1% over 3 months, 23.6% over 1 year, 195.29% across 3 years, and 124.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trishakti Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trishakti Industries are 32.61 and 7.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global