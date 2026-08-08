Here's the live share price of Trishakti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trishakti Industries has gained 23.60% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Trishakti Industries has outperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.85
|220.96
|10
|218.78
|217.4
|20
|203.58
|207.51
|50
|174.54
|186.16
|100
|159.74
|170.82
|200
|152.13
|159.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trishakti Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.96%, while DII stake decreased to 1.95%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Trishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Trishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Trishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Trishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Trishakti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Trishakti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909WB1985PLC039462 and registration number is 039462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trishakti Industries is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trishakti Industries is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trishakti Industries is ₹354.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trishakti Industries are ₹219.00 and ₹210.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trishakti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trishakti Industries is ₹240.00 and 52-week low of Trishakti Industries is ₹114.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trishakti Industries has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 25.18% for the past month, 44.1% over 3 months, 23.6% over 1 year, 195.29% across 3 years, and 124.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trishakti Industries are 32.61 and 7.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global