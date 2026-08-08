Here's the live share price of Kesar Petroproducts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kesar Petroproducts
|1.13
|-11.69
|-30.10
|-29.11
|-45.46
|41.19
|27.48
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kesar Petroproducts has declined 45.46% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar Petroproducts has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.18
|17
|10
|16.98
|17.08
|20
|17.65
|17.31
|50
|17.87
|18.27
|100
|20.74
|19.92
|200
|23.13
|21.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kesar Petroproducts saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.17%, while DII stake decreased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Kesar Petroprod. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 14.08.2026 At 05.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office.
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Kesar Petroprod. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Kesar Petroprod. - Company Update Cancellation Of Warrants.
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Kesar Petroprod. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Kesar Petroprod. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On June 08,
Source: Dion Global
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209PN1990PLC054829 and registration number is 054829. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Petroproducts is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar Petroproducts is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹189.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Petroproducts are ₹17.20 and ₹16.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Petroproducts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹14.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar Petroproducts has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, -30.1% over 3 months, -45.46% over 1 year, 41.19% across 3 years, and 27.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts are 19.63 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global