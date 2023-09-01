Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KESAR PETROPRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
0.710.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.56₹5.88
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.55₹8.98
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.88
Prev. Close
₹5.66
Volume
24,003

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.87
  • R26.03
  • R36.19
  • Pivot
    5.71
  • S15.55
  • S25.39
  • S35.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.385.7
  • 105.45.74
  • 205.135.81
  • 505.175.97
  • 1005.525.99
  • 2005.375.87

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.38-2.40-2.73-9.81-10.9429.55-66.67
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
5.17-4.844.3113.27-19.7777.9734.69
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. Share Holdings

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209PN1990PLC054829 and registration number is 054829. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parijat Vinod Kanetkar
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ramjan Kadar Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Dhondu Ghanekar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. K D Fatnani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Yashpal Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Krishna Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.?

The market cap of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹55.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is 276.7 and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹8.98 and 52-week low of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data