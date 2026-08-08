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Kesar Petroproducts Share Price

NSE
BSE

KESAR PETROPRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Kesar Petroproducts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.00 Closed
0.47₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kesar Petroproducts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.60₹17.20
₹17.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.14₹35.00
₹17.00
Open Price
₹16.60
Prev. Close
₹16.92
Volume
17,772

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Petroproducts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kesar Petroproducts		1.13-11.69-30.10-29.11-45.4641.1927.48
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kesar Petroproducts has declined 45.46% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar Petroproducts has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Kesar Petroproducts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Petroproducts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.1817
1016.9817.08
2017.6517.31
5017.8718.27
10020.7419.92
20023.1321.97

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Petroproducts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kesar Petroproducts saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.17%, while DII stake decreased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kesar Petroproducts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTKesar Petroprod. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 14.08.2026 At 05.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office.
Jul 10, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTKesar Petroprod. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTKesar Petroprod. - Company Update Cancellation Of Warrants.
Jun 08, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTKesar Petroprod. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jun 08, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTKesar Petroprod. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On June 08,

Source: Dion Global

About Kesar Petroproducts

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209PN1990PLC054829 and registration number is 054829. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Neelam Yashpal Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nainesh Sumanti Rai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramjan Kadar Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K D Fatnani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kesar Petroproducts Share Price

What is the share price of Kesar Petroproducts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Petroproducts is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kesar Petroproducts?

The Kesar Petroproducts is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Petroproducts?

The market cap of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹189.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar Petroproducts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Petroproducts are ₹17.20 and ₹16.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Petroproducts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Petroproducts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹14.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kesar Petroproducts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kesar Petroproducts has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, -30.1% over 3 months, -45.46% over 1 year, 41.19% across 3 years, and 27.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts are 19.63 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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