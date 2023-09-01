Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209PN1990PLC054829 and registration number is 054829. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.