Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.38
|-2.40
|-2.73
|-9.81
|-10.94
|29.55
|-66.67
|6.03
|6.50
|6.53
|3.25
|-21.06
|90.72
|331.48
|7.01
|1.67
|0.36
|-1.15
|-17.81
|96.12
|862.73
|5.17
|-4.84
|4.31
|13.27
|-19.77
|77.97
|34.69
|13.52
|10.68
|16.84
|14.45
|-9.54
|81.65
|81.65
|4.71
|1.24
|5.35
|1.63
|-36.00
|166.30
|287.32
|-1.58
|6.04
|22.48
|42.60
|65.98
|192.17
|247.71
|-0.18
|11.14
|6.32
|29.76
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.46
|8.76
|27.30
|54.43
|98.48
|191.94
|115.90
|5.30
|2.58
|8.57
|19.79
|11.58
|2,188.64
|5,722.20
|6.46
|-5.96
|-14.03
|19.77
|-43.53
|75.69
|75.69
|9.10
|-7.46
|-18.61
|23.42
|-16.53
|-62.55
|-15.74
|-0.61
|-12.80
|10.87
|12.25
|-23.17
|30.36
|77.95
|-4.97
|17.53
|50.88
|43.11
|21.35
|-39.71
|-39.71
|2.96
|51.52
|48.47
|37.45
|16.13
|-9.19
|-90.00
|10.34
|-3.38
|1.10
|31.84
|-12.65
|382.71
|380.02
|6.15
|0.85
|-2.79
|22.27
|-22.25
|272.60
|121.43
|0.89
|16.91
|8.33
|38.68
|88.66
|470.80
|443.22
|4.54
|4.33
|25.25
|74.81
|96.84
|333.23
|703.62
|0.92
|-5.77
|-5.66
|10.47
|-15.13
|607.97
|614.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209PN1990PLC054829 and registration number is 054829. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹55.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is 276.7 and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹8.98 and 52-week low of Kesar Petroproducts Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.