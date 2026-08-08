What is the share price of Kesar Petroproducts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Petroproducts is ₹17.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kesar Petroproducts? The Kesar Petroproducts is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Petroproducts? The market cap of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹189.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar Petroproducts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Petroproducts are ₹17.20 and ₹16.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Petroproducts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Petroproducts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Kesar Petroproducts is ₹14.14 as on .

How has the Kesar Petroproducts performed historically in terms of returns? The Kesar Petroproducts has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, -30.1% over 3 months, -45.46% over 1 year, 41.19% across 3 years, and 27.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Petroproducts are 19.63 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global