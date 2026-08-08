What is the share price of Smiths & Founders (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹14.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Smiths & Founders (India)? The Smiths & Founders (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smiths & Founders (India)? The market cap of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹148.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Smiths & Founders (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Smiths & Founders (India) are ₹14.51 and ₹13.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smiths & Founders (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smiths & Founders (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹16.10 and 52-week low of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹3.80 as on .

How has the Smiths & Founders (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Smiths & Founders (India) has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 55.85% for the past month, 196.12% over 3 months, 187.9% over 1 year, 60.04% across 3 years, and 53.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) are 109.26 and 6.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global