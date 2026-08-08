Here's the live share price of Smiths & Founders (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Smiths & Founders (India) has gained 187.90% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Smiths & Founders (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14
|14.4
|10
|12.68
|13.58
|20
|11.25
|12.34
|50
|9.2
|10.12
|100
|6.94
|8.32
|200
|6.04
|7.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Smiths & Founders (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Smiths & Founders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Smiths & Founders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Smiths & Founders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:18 PM IST IST
|Smiths & Founders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Smiths & Founders - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1990PLC011303 and registration number is 011303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹14.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smiths & Founders (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹148.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Smiths & Founders (India) are ₹14.51 and ₹13.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smiths & Founders (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹16.10 and 52-week low of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smiths & Founders (India) has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 55.85% for the past month, 196.12% over 3 months, 187.9% over 1 year, 60.04% across 3 years, and 53.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) are 109.26 and 6.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global