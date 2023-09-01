Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.56
|14.96
|28.48
|17.23
|-18.15
|501.45
|569.35
|5.49
|15.44
|35.23
|30.80
|43.37
|117.37
|61.14
|0.78
|4.23
|11.39
|28.38
|12.21
|62.88
|62.88
|2.73
|3.86
|12.55
|21.83
|85.36
|296.41
|80.53
|9.00
|27.25
|88.68
|167.49
|244.00
|1,420.31
|458.94
|1.77
|-0.76
|12.31
|18.68
|19.26
|87.73
|87.73
|5.47
|-7.49
|11.48
|12.96
|17.69
|17.69
|17.69
|1.67
|-12.72
|8.71
|9.73
|-2.33
|243.61
|48.91
|1.56
|-15.13
|-14.43
|21.39
|134.42
|514.95
|321.66
|-1.37
|-5.11
|6.50
|-6.22
|34.94
|363.27
|99.69
|16.31
|10.63
|25.15
|7.71
|-3.68
|298.44
|153.33
|7.20
|-1.30
|62.16
|101.75
|185.71
|588.07
|588.07
|16.45
|50.73
|62.92
|62.59
|110.61
|156.07
|15.41
|-1.22
|9.59
|35.51
|60.00
|54.78
|145.68
|18.08
|5.80
|16.16
|13.41
|23.39
|69.87
|69.87
|69.87
|2.45
|-0.81
|-13.04
|19.68
|18.65
|35.06
|355.38
|-0.85
|23.40
|-7.20
|-7.20
|-21.62
|-41.02
|-75.35
|21.44
|20.87
|30.20
|26.80
|13.28
|259.26
|152.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1990PLC011303 and registration number is 011303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹42.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is 130.91 and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹4.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹7.05 and 52-week low of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.