Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SMITHS & FOUNDERS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.15 Closed
1.720.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.96₹4.25
₹4.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.96₹7.05
₹4.15
Open Price
₹4.14
Prev. Close
₹4.08
Volume
27,000

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.28
  • R24.41
  • R34.57
  • Pivot
    4.12
  • S13.99
  • S23.83
  • S33.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.413.98
  • 104.513.92
  • 204.443.83
  • 504.823.71
  • 1005.423.71
  • 2005.783.94

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1990PLC011303 and registration number is 011303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Shastry
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shailaja Suresh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudhindra N Kalghatgi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Parthasarathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹42.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is 130.91 and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹4.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹7.05 and 52-week low of Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is ₹2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

