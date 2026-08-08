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Smiths & Founders (India) Share Price

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BSE

SMITHS & FOUNDERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Smiths & Founders (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.51 Closed
1.97₹ 0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Smiths & Founders (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.95₹14.51
₹14.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹16.10
₹14.51
Open Price
₹13.95
Prev. Close
₹14.23
Volume
2,65,267

Source: Dion Global

Smiths & Founders (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Smiths & Founders (India) has gained 187.90% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Smiths & Founders (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Smiths & Founders (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Smiths & Founders (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51414.4
1012.6813.58
2011.2512.34
509.210.12
1006.948.32
2006.047.02

Source: Dion Global

Smiths & Founders (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Smiths & Founders (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Smiths & Founders (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTSmiths & Founders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTSmiths & Founders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 24, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSmiths & Founders - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 24, 2026, 04:18 PM IST ISTSmiths & Founders - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 24, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTSmiths & Founders - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Smiths & Founders (India)

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1990PLC011303 and registration number is 011303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Shastry
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shailaja Suresh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Sreeramaiah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arkalgud Suryanarayana Sundar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Smiths & Founders (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Smiths & Founders (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹14.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Smiths & Founders (India)?

The Smiths & Founders (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smiths & Founders (India)?

The market cap of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹148.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Smiths & Founders (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Smiths & Founders (India) are ₹14.51 and ₹13.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smiths & Founders (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smiths & Founders (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹16.10 and 52-week low of Smiths & Founders (India) is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Smiths & Founders (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Smiths & Founders (India) has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 55.85% for the past month, 196.12% over 3 months, 187.9% over 1 year, 60.04% across 3 years, and 53.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smiths & Founders (India) are 109.26 and 6.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Smiths & Founders (India) News

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