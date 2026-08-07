What is the share price of GTL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL is ₹7.85 as on .

What kind of stock is GTL? The GTL is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTL? The market cap of GTL is ₹123.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GTL? Today’s highest and lowest price of GTL are ₹8.27 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL is ₹11.28 and 52-week low of GTL is ₹4.85 as on .

How has the GTL performed historically in terms of returns? The GTL has shown returns of 5.25% over the past day, 3.99% for the past month, 1.43% over 3 months, -12.63% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTL are 0.16 and -0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global