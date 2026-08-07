Here's the live share price of GTL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GTL has declined 12.29% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, GTL has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.31
|7.38
|10
|7.26
|7.34
|20
|7.27
|7.37
|50
|7.67
|7.48
|100
|7.34
|7.53
|200
|7.71
|7.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GTL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.39%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 77.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|GTL - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|GTL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|GTL - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|GTL - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|GTL - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
GTL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1987PLC045657 and registration number is 045657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL is ₹7.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTL is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GTL is ₹123.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GTL are ₹8.27 and ₹7.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL is ₹11.28 and 52-week low of GTL is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTL has shown returns of 5.25% over the past day, 3.99% for the past month, 1.43% over 3 months, -12.63% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTL are 0.16 and -0.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global