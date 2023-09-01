Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GTL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GTL LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.60 Closed
4.830.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GTL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.25₹7.90
₹7.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.70₹9.80
₹7.60
Open Price
₹7.35
Prev. Close
₹7.25
Volume
21,93,925

GTL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.92
  • R28.23
  • R38.57
  • Pivot
    7.58
  • S17.27
  • S26.93
  • S36.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.877.1
  • 107.967.05
  • 208.147
  • 508.586.8
  • 1008.846.59
  • 20011.396.97

GTL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

GTL Ltd. Share Holdings

GTL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GTL Ltd.

GTL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1987PLC045657 and registration number is 045657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D S Gunasingh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Valavalkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Siddhi M Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin J Kripalani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mahesh M Borase
    Director
  • Mr. Venkata Apparao Maradani
    Nominee Director

FAQs on GTL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GTL Ltd.?

The market cap of GTL Ltd. is ₹119.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GTL Ltd. is -21.84 and PB ratio of GTL Ltd. is -0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GTL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL Ltd. is ₹9.80 and 52-week low of GTL Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data