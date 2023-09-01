Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.57
|8.57
|33.33
|39.45
|-11.63
|347.06
|9.35
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.59
|15.43
|17.81
|61.50
|150.34
|1.93
|5.09
|38.86
|53.58
|47.36
|112.94
|248.39
|14.94
|21.21
|39.86
|44.93
|9.89
|12.99
|-67.57
|8.53
|15.15
|43.69
|55.65
|-28.19
|2,517.14
|1,713.86
|0.95
|5.76
|22.35
|49.97
|30.05
|1,327.21
|201.02
|45.31
|36.73
|104.31
|121.02
|135.33
|99.26
|99.26
|14.81
|23.83
|30.57
|23.53
|1.61
|175.41
|57.50
|12.31
|52.46
|57.77
|68.75
|-5.46
|231.55
|159.54
|16.00
|16.00
|20.83
|-19.44
|-47.27
|-42.00
|-92.03
|-1.31
|-18.22
|45.87
|51.83
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|7.06
|22.92
|4.73
|65.42
|10.63
|152.86
|-30.13
|-0.34
|-3.61
|-13.02
|17.60
|14.17
|11.79
|-23.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GTL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1987PLC045657 and registration number is 045657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GTL Ltd. is ₹119.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GTL Ltd. is -21.84 and PB ratio of GTL Ltd. is -0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL Ltd. is ₹9.80 and 52-week low of GTL Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.