What is the Market Cap of GTL Ltd.? The market cap of GTL Ltd. is ₹119.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTL Ltd.? P/E ratio of GTL Ltd. is -21.84 and PB ratio of GTL Ltd. is -0.02 as on .

What is the share price of GTL Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on .