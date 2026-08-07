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GTL Share Price

NSE
BSE

GTL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of GTL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.85 Closed
5.65₹ 0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GTL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹8.27
₹7.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.85₹11.28
₹7.85
Open Price
₹7.40
Prev. Close
₹7.43
Volume
2,93,330

Source: Dion Global

GTL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GTL has declined 12.29% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, GTL has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

GTL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GTL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.317.38
107.267.34
207.277.37
507.677.48
1007.347.53
2007.717.87

Source: Dion Global

GTL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GTL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.39%, FII holding rose to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 77.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GTL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTGTL - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTGTL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTGTL - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTGTL - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTGTL - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About GTL

GTL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1987PLC045657 and registration number is 045657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Duraiswamy Sargurudas Gunasingh
    Chairman & Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rufina Juliana Fernandes
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Siddhi Mandar Thakur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Navin Jethanand Kripalani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sanjana Santosh Pawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyotisana Shivaji Kondhalkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Mahesh Muralidhar Borase
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GTL Share Price

What is the share price of GTL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL is ₹7.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GTL?

The GTL is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTL?

The market cap of GTL is ₹123.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GTL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GTL are ₹8.27 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL is ₹11.28 and 52-week low of GTL is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GTL performed historically in terms of returns?

The GTL has shown returns of 5.25% over the past day, 3.99% for the past month, 1.43% over 3 months, -12.63% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTL are 0.16 and -0.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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