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Kapil Raj Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAPIL RAJ FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kapil Raj Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.55 Closed
-3.13₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kapil Raj Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.54₹1.65
₹1.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.15₹6.77
₹1.55
Open Price
₹1.65
Prev. Close
₹1.60
Volume
16,06,608

Source: Dion Global

Kapil Raj Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kapil Raj Finance		-5.49-11.43-44.44-38.98-73.64-14.296.71
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kapil Raj Finance has declined 73.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kapil Raj Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kapil Raj Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kapil Raj Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.631.6
101.541.58
201.491.61
502.091.91
1002.412.27
2002.772.87

Source: Dion Global

Kapil Raj Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kapil Raj Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kapil Raj Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTKapil Raj Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTKapil Raj Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTKapil Raj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 16, 2026, 03:34 PM IST ISTKapil Raj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 01, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTKapil Raj Finance - Intimation Of Reappointment Of Whole Time Director

Source: Dion Global

About Kapil Raj Finance

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1985PLC022788 and registration number is 022788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Balkrishan Ghume
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Santosh Rani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jalpa Kalpesh Darji
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Punith D Puthran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipesh Dinkar Kambli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gursharandeep Kaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kapil Raj Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Kapil Raj Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kapil Raj Finance?

The Kapil Raj Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kapil Raj Finance?

The market cap of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kapil Raj Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kapil Raj Finance are ₹1.65 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kapil Raj Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapil Raj Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹6.77 and 52-week low of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kapil Raj Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kapil Raj Finance has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, -11.43% for the past month, -44.44% over 3 months, -73.64% over 1 year, -14.29% across 3 years, and 6.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance are 5.66 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kapil Raj Finance News

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