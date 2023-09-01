What is the Market Cap of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is ₹15.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is 45.69 and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is 1.75 as on .

What is the share price of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is ₹19.83 as on .