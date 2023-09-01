Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAPIL RAJ FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.83 Closed
-4.98-1.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.83₹20.01
₹19.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.45₹26.68
₹19.83
Open Price
₹20.01
Prev. Close
₹20.87
Volume
1,367

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.95
  • R220.07
  • R320.13
  • Pivot
    19.89
  • S119.77
  • S219.71
  • S319.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.6821.46
  • 108.7221.68
  • 208.8122.07
  • 508.5921.52
  • 1008.4719.13
  • 2009.3815.92

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.23-23.205.8214.62122.81179.69395.75
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1985PLC022788 and registration number is 022788. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Prakash Salvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Santosh Rani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhu Neeleshkumar Lahoti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gursharandeep Kaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Savraj Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is ₹15.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is 45.69 and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is ₹19.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is ₹26.68 and 52-week low of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is ₹7.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data