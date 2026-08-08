Here's the live share price of Kapil Raj Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kapil Raj Finance
|-5.49
|-11.43
|-44.44
|-38.98
|-73.64
|-14.29
|6.71
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kapil Raj Finance has declined 73.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kapil Raj Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.63
|1.6
|10
|1.54
|1.58
|20
|1.49
|1.61
|50
|2.09
|1.91
|100
|2.41
|2.27
|200
|2.77
|2.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kapil Raj Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|Kapil Raj Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Kapil Raj Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Kapil Raj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 16, 2026, 03:34 PM IST IST
|Kapil Raj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 01, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Kapil Raj Finance - Intimation Of Reappointment Of Whole Time Director
Source: Dion Global
Kapil Raj Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929DL1985PLC022788 and registration number is 022788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kapil Raj Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kapil Raj Finance are ₹1.65 and ₹1.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapil Raj Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹6.77 and 52-week low of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kapil Raj Finance has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, -11.43% for the past month, -44.44% over 3 months, -73.64% over 1 year, -14.29% across 3 years, and 6.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance are 5.66 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global