What is the share price of Kapil Raj Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Kapil Raj Finance? The Kapil Raj Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kapil Raj Finance? The market cap of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kapil Raj Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kapil Raj Finance are ₹1.65 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kapil Raj Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapil Raj Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹6.77 and 52-week low of Kapil Raj Finance is ₹1.15 as on .

How has the Kapil Raj Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Kapil Raj Finance has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, -11.43% for the past month, -44.44% over 3 months, -73.64% over 1 year, -14.29% across 3 years, and 6.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kapil Raj Finance are 5.66 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global