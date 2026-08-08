Here's the live share price of Windsor Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Windsor Machines
|9.83
|-3.40
|-3.55
|17.48
|-5.86
|70.02
|56.52
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Windsor Machines has declined 5.86% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Windsor Machines has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|279.16
|281.04
|10
|285.88
|284.18
|20
|297.25
|290.73
|50
|302.17
|295.06
|100
|283.45
|289.86
|200
|276.92
|286.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Windsor Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.73%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Windsor Machines - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Windsor Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Windsor Machines - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On July 15, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:18 PM IST IST
|Windsor Machines - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Windsor Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Windsor Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1963PLC012642 and registration number is 012642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windsor Machines is ₹304.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Windsor Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Windsor Machines is ₹3,149.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Windsor Machines are ₹308.55 and ₹269.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windsor Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windsor Machines is ₹345.10 and 52-week low of Windsor Machines is ₹199.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Windsor Machines has shown returns of 10.72% over the past day, -2.62% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -5.1% over 1 year, 70.47% across 3 years, and 56.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Windsor Machines are -1,084.05 and 6.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global