Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.79
|-8.70
|23.03
|46.39
|56.96
|285.44
|-31.84
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Windsor Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1963PLC012642 and registration number is 012642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹395.43 Cr as on Jun 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Windsor Machines Ltd. is 22.58 and PB ratio of Windsor Machines Ltd. is 1.32 as on Jun 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹60.90 as on Jun 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windsor Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹66.70 and 52-week low of Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹34.65 as on Jun 30, 2023.