WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹60.90 Closed
00
As on Jun 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Windsor Machines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.20₹63.15
₹60.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.65₹66.70
₹60.90
Open Price
₹61.30
Prev. Close
₹60.90
Volume
0

Windsor Machines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.63
  • R264.37
  • R365.58
  • Pivot
    61.42
  • S159.68
  • S258.47
  • S356.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.6963.53
  • 1035.8862.45
  • 2036.8361.44
  • 5036.2358.62
  • 10035.0754.6
  • 20037.9949.92

Windsor Machines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.79-8.7023.0346.3956.96285.44-31.84
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

Windsor Machines Ltd. Share Holdings

Windsor Machines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Windsor Machines Ltd.

Windsor Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1963PLC012642 and registration number is 012642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Bansod
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jayant Thakur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shishir Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M K Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Lodha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mahua Roy Chowdhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Windsor Machines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Windsor Machines Ltd.?

The market cap of Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹395.43 Cr as on Jun 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Windsor Machines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Windsor Machines Ltd. is 22.58 and PB ratio of Windsor Machines Ltd. is 1.32 as on Jun 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Windsor Machines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹60.90 as on Jun 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Windsor Machines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windsor Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹66.70 and 52-week low of Windsor Machines Ltd. is ₹34.65 as on Jun 30, 2023.

