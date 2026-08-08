What is the share price of Windsor Machines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windsor Machines is ₹304.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Windsor Machines? The Windsor Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Windsor Machines? The market cap of Windsor Machines is ₹3,149.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Windsor Machines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Windsor Machines are ₹308.55 and ₹269.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Windsor Machines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windsor Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windsor Machines is ₹345.10 and 52-week low of Windsor Machines is ₹199.95 as on .

How has the Windsor Machines performed historically in terms of returns? The Windsor Machines has shown returns of 10.72% over the past day, -2.62% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -5.1% over 1 year, 70.47% across 3 years, and 56.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Windsor Machines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Windsor Machines are -1,084.05 and 6.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global