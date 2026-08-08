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Windsor Machines Share Price

NSE
BSE

WINDSOR MACHINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Windsor Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹304.40 Closed
9.83₹ 27.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Windsor Machines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹269.65₹308.55
₹304.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹199.95₹345.10
₹304.40
Open Price
₹275.70
Prev. Close
₹277.15
Volume
35,144

Source: Dion Global

Windsor Machines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Windsor Machines		9.83-3.40-3.5517.48-5.8670.0256.52
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Windsor Machines has declined 5.86% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Windsor Machines has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Windsor Machines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Windsor Machines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5279.16281.04
10285.88284.18
20297.25290.73
50302.17295.06
100283.45289.86
200276.92286.4

Source: Dion Global

Windsor Machines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Windsor Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.73%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Windsor Machines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTWindsor Machines - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTWindsor Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTWindsor Machines - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On July 15, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 04:18 PM IST ISTWindsor Machines - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTWindsor Machines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Windsor Machines

Windsor Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1963PLC012642 and registration number is 012642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Girdhar Bansod
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hitendrabhai Hasmukhbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chopra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinit Dharamshibhai Bediya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Garima Malhotra
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Manoj Dineshchandra Antani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhendu Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Mamodiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Windsor Machines Share Price

What is the share price of Windsor Machines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windsor Machines is ₹304.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Windsor Machines?

The Windsor Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Windsor Machines?

The market cap of Windsor Machines is ₹3,149.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Windsor Machines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Windsor Machines are ₹308.55 and ₹269.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Windsor Machines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windsor Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windsor Machines is ₹345.10 and 52-week low of Windsor Machines is ₹199.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Windsor Machines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Windsor Machines has shown returns of 10.72% over the past day, -2.62% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -5.1% over 1 year, 70.47% across 3 years, and 56.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Windsor Machines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Windsor Machines are -1,084.05 and 6.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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