Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

GURU KRUPA GEMS AND JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.40 Closed
0.92₹ 0.35
As on Mar 11, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.80₹38.50
₹38.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.51₹49.49
₹38.40
Open Price
₹38.50
Prev. Close
₹38.05
Volume
32,852

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has declined 7.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 186.14%.

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery’s current P/E of 74.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery		-1.44-7.6935.1285.06186.1442.75-7.47
Titan Company		-1.72-2.617.6315.4035.8921.0122.78
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.79-8.40-16.91-22.73-7.5653.6639.00
Thangamayil Jewellery		-1.89-3.9410.3664.8290.0091.2263.90
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		13.1413.53-6.55-20.62-6.79-2.32-1.40
P N Gadgil Jewellers		10.760.35-6.53-5.9611.03-10.67-6.55
PC Jeweller		-2.21-13.41-17.75-32.75-32.2439.1323.15
Sky Gold and Diamonds		1.891.576.5020.67-2.45128.86106.30
Senco Gold		0.86-18.38-2.41-20.7510.3213.788.05
Goldiam International		-4.46-19.88-15.55-22.02-22.8632.8135.99
Rajesh Exports		-13.08-39.62-40.37-43.42-27.99-42.89-26.15
D P Abhushan		-5.00-19.38-28.91-34.07-24.72-1.80-1.08
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-4.33-14.184.0710.0110.013.231.93
Khazanchi Jewellers		0.50-5.15-1.6624.4534.0670.0437.51
Shanti Gold International		1.54-8.523.37-11.78-13.57-4.74-2.87
Motisons Jewellers		-3.84-9.28-12.94-24.93-20.4310.876.39
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		-5.41-5.41-5.41-5.41-5.41-1.84-1.11
Renaissance Global		-3.53-18.63-19.13-10.56-13.656.7711.20
Asian Star Company		4.69-6.75-6.00-19.61-18.16-5.94-7.16
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.22-19.26-18.39-29.16-19.8426.0911.56

Over the last one year, Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has gained 186.14% compared to peers like Titan Company (35.89%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-7.56%), Thangamayil Jewellery (90.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.78%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.00%).

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Financials

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.3138.7
1040.0239.28
2041.1840.06
5040.9439.03
10033.2634.82
20025.2728.84

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery saw a drop in promoter holding to 9.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 11, 2026, 12:33 AM ISTBhakti Gems and Jewe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Feb 12, 2026, 11:33 PM ISTBhakti Gems and Jewe - Results For The Quarter Ended On 31-12-2025
Feb 12, 2026, 11:25 PM ISTBhakti Gems and Jewe - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 07, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTBhakti Gems and Jewe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Feb 07, 2026, 10:55 PM ISTBhakti Gems and Jewe - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For

About Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC060064 and registration number is 060064. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Sevantilal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meet Prafulchandra Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Varshaben Akshaykumar Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaimin Kanubhai Rami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prafulkumar Jayantilal Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Sevantilal Zaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹38.40 as on Mar 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery?

The Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery?

The market cap of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹57.75 Cr as on Mar 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery are ₹38.50 and ₹37.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹49.49 and 52-week low of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹10.51 as on Mar 11, 2026.

How has the Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -7.69% for the past month, 35.12% over 3 months, 186.14% over 1 year, 42.75% across 3 years, and -7.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery are 74.85 and 2.34 on Mar 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery News

