Here's the live share price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has declined 7.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 186.14%.
Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery’s current P/E of 74.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery
|-1.44
|-7.69
|35.12
|85.06
|186.14
|42.75
|-7.47
|Titan Company
|-1.72
|-2.61
|7.63
|15.40
|35.89
|21.01
|22.78
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.79
|-8.40
|-16.91
|-22.73
|-7.56
|53.66
|39.00
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|-1.89
|-3.94
|10.36
|64.82
|90.00
|91.22
|63.90
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|13.14
|13.53
|-6.55
|-20.62
|-6.79
|-2.32
|-1.40
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|10.76
|0.35
|-6.53
|-5.96
|11.03
|-10.67
|-6.55
|PC Jeweller
|-2.21
|-13.41
|-17.75
|-32.75
|-32.24
|39.13
|23.15
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|1.89
|1.57
|6.50
|20.67
|-2.45
|128.86
|106.30
|Senco Gold
|0.86
|-18.38
|-2.41
|-20.75
|10.32
|13.78
|8.05
|Goldiam International
|-4.46
|-19.88
|-15.55
|-22.02
|-22.86
|32.81
|35.99
|Rajesh Exports
|-13.08
|-39.62
|-40.37
|-43.42
|-27.99
|-42.89
|-26.15
|D P Abhushan
|-5.00
|-19.38
|-28.91
|-34.07
|-24.72
|-1.80
|-1.08
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-4.33
|-14.18
|4.07
|10.01
|10.01
|3.23
|1.93
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|0.50
|-5.15
|-1.66
|24.45
|34.06
|70.04
|37.51
|Shanti Gold International
|1.54
|-8.52
|3.37
|-11.78
|-13.57
|-4.74
|-2.87
|Motisons Jewellers
|-3.84
|-9.28
|-12.94
|-24.93
|-20.43
|10.87
|6.39
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-5.41
|-1.84
|-1.11
|Renaissance Global
|-3.53
|-18.63
|-19.13
|-10.56
|-13.65
|6.77
|11.20
|Asian Star Company
|4.69
|-6.75
|-6.00
|-19.61
|-18.16
|-5.94
|-7.16
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.22
|-19.26
|-18.39
|-29.16
|-19.84
|26.09
|11.56
Over the last one year, Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has gained 186.14% compared to peers like Titan Company (35.89%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-7.56%), Thangamayil Jewellery (90.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.78%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.00%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.31
|38.7
|10
|40.02
|39.28
|20
|41.18
|40.06
|50
|40.94
|39.03
|100
|33.26
|34.82
|200
|25.27
|28.84
In the latest quarter, Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery saw a drop in promoter holding to 9.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 11, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
|Bhakti Gems and Jewe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
|Bhakti Gems and Jewe - Results For The Quarter Ended On 31-12-2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
|Bhakti Gems and Jewe - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 07, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Bhakti Gems and Jewe - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Feb 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
|Bhakti Gems and Jewe - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For
Bhakti Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC060064 and registration number is 060064. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹38.40 as on Mar 11, 2026.
The Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹57.75 Cr as on Mar 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery are ₹38.50 and ₹37.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹49.49 and 52-week low of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery is ₹10.51 as on Mar 11, 2026.
The Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -7.69% for the past month, 35.12% over 3 months, 186.14% over 1 year, 42.75% across 3 years, and -7.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery are 74.85 and 2.34 on Mar 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.