Here's the live share price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery has declined 7.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 186.14%.

Guru Krupa Gems And Jewellery’s current P/E of 74.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.