What is the Market Cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹29.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is 87.87 and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is 0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Utique Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.36 as on .