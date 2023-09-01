Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Utique Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1985PLC037767 and registration number is 037767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹29.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is 87.87 and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utique Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.48 and 52-week low of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.