Utique Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UTIQUE ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.36 Closed
0.560.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Utique Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.30₹5.44
₹5.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.00₹10.48
₹5.36
Open Price
₹5.44
Prev. Close
₹5.33
Volume
37,440

Utique Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.44
  • R25.51
  • R35.58
  • Pivot
    5.37
  • S15.3
  • S25.23
  • S35.16

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.995.4
  • 108.015.44
  • 208.195.39
  • 508.215.27
  • 1006.755.26
  • 2006.695.46

Utique Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.625.106.998.50-33.42354.24102.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Utique Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Utique Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Utique Enterprises Ltd.

Utique Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1985PLC037767 and registration number is 037767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Raghavan Menon
    Director
  • Mr. Jayanty Ramakrishna Sarma
    Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Bipin Mandaliya
    Director

FAQs on Utique Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹29.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is 87.87 and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Utique Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Utique Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utique Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.48 and 52-week low of Utique Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

