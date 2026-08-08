Here's the live share price of Utique Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Utique Enterprises
|5.85
|-3.55
|-6.63
|-19.83
|-29.24
|-11.05
|2.07
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Utique Enterprises has declined 29.24% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Utique Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.74
|3.69
|10
|3.79
|3.74
|20
|3.82
|3.8
|50
|3.95
|3.91
|100
|4.02
|4.07
|200
|4.49
|4.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Utique Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Utique Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Utique Enterprises - Reclassification Of Promoters
|Jun 02, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Utique Enterprises - Reclassification Of Promoters
|May 28, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Utique Enterprises - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Utique Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Utique Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1985PLC037767 and registration number is 037767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utique Enterprises is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Utique Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Utique Enterprises is ₹21.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Utique Enterprises are ₹3.87 and ₹3.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utique Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utique Enterprises is ₹6.40 and 52-week low of Utique Enterprises is ₹3.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Utique Enterprises has shown returns of 3.26% over the past day, -3.55% for the past month, -6.63% over 3 months, -29.24% over 1 year, -11.05% across 3 years, and 2.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises are 6.51 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global