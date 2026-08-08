What is the share price of Utique Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utique Enterprises is ₹3.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Utique Enterprises? The Utique Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Utique Enterprises? The market cap of Utique Enterprises is ₹21.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Utique Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Utique Enterprises are ₹3.87 and ₹3.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Utique Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utique Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utique Enterprises is ₹6.40 and 52-week low of Utique Enterprises is ₹3.20 as on .

How has the Utique Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Utique Enterprises has shown returns of 3.26% over the past day, -3.55% for the past month, -6.63% over 3 months, -29.24% over 1 year, -11.05% across 3 years, and 2.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises are 6.51 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global