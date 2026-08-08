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Utique Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

UTIQUE ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Utique Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.80 Closed
3.26₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Utique Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.65₹3.87
₹3.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹6.40
₹3.80
Open Price
₹3.75
Prev. Close
₹3.68
Volume
3,610

Source: Dion Global

Utique Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Utique Enterprises		5.85-3.55-6.63-19.83-29.24-11.052.07
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Utique Enterprises has declined 29.24% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Utique Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Utique Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Utique Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.743.69
103.793.74
203.823.8
503.953.91
1004.024.07
2004.494.39

Source: Dion Global

Utique Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Utique Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Utique Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTUtique Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTUtique Enterprises - Reclassification Of Promoters
Jun 02, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTUtique Enterprises - Reclassification Of Promoters
May 28, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTUtique Enterprises - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTUtique Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Utique Enterprises

Utique Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH1985PLC037767 and registration number is 037767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals
  • Address
    603, Lodha Supremus 453, Senapati Bapat Marg Mumbai Maharashtra 400013
  • Contact
    info@utique.in
    www.utique.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Raghavan Menon
    Director
  • Mr. Jayanty Ramakrishna Sarma
    Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Bipin Mandaliya
    Director
  • Mr. Pravin Rohidas Vast
    Director

FAQs on Utique Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Utique Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utique Enterprises is ₹3.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Utique Enterprises?

The Utique Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Utique Enterprises?

The market cap of Utique Enterprises is ₹21.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Utique Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Utique Enterprises are ₹3.87 and ₹3.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Utique Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utique Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utique Enterprises is ₹6.40 and 52-week low of Utique Enterprises is ₹3.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Utique Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Utique Enterprises has shown returns of 3.26% over the past day, -3.55% for the past month, -6.63% over 3 months, -29.24% over 1 year, -11.05% across 3 years, and 2.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Utique Enterprises are 6.51 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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