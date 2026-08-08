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Nureca Share Price

NSE
BSE

NURECA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Nureca along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹345.00 Closed
1.75₹ 5.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nureca Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹335.10₹345.00
₹345.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.10₹354.10
₹345.00
Open Price
₹337.40
Prev. Close
₹339.05
Volume
922

Source: Dion Global

Nureca Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nureca has gained 46.90% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Nureca has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Nureca Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nureca Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5327.03332.24
10315.17321.34
20284.58301.69
50258.69277.06
100258.64269.38
200271.46268.33

Source: Dion Global

Nureca Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nureca saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nureca Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTNureca - Pendency Of Litigation(S)/Dispute(S) Or The Outcome Impacting The Company.
Jul 29, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTNureca - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTNureca - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 21, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTNureca - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTNureca - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Nureca

Nureca Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2016PLC320868 and registration number is 320868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Smita Goyal
    Additional Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Charu Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchita Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rupinder Tewari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Kumar Bhasin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nureca Share Price

What is the share price of Nureca?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nureca is ₹345.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nureca?

The Nureca is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nureca?

The market cap of Nureca is ₹345.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nureca?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nureca are ₹345.00 and ₹335.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nureca?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nureca stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nureca is ₹354.10 and 52-week low of Nureca is ₹200.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nureca performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nureca has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 51.92% for the past month, 19.27% over 3 months, 46.9% over 1 year, 0.29% across 3 years, and -26.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nureca?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nureca are 79.57 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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