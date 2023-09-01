Follow Us

Nureca Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NURECA LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹324.00 Closed
0.090.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nureca Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹322.00₹329.00
₹324.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹295.10₹1,019.05
₹324.00
Open Price
₹327.95
Prev. Close
₹323.70
Volume
12,171

Nureca Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1328
  • R2332
  • R3335
  • Pivot
    325
  • S1321
  • S2318
  • S3314

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5774.55323.08
  • 10818.1324.91
  • 20853.94329.1
  • 50939.98338.79
  • 100982.38359.15
  • 2001,212.37460.71

Nureca Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Nureca Ltd. Share Holdings

Nureca Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF290.010

Nureca Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nureca Ltd.

Nureca Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2016PLC320868 and registration number is 320868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aryan Goyal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajinder Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Charu Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruchita Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vikram Chaudhery
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shrikant Uttam Tamhane
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nureca Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nureca Ltd.?

The market cap of Nureca Ltd. is ₹324.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nureca Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nureca Ltd. is -61.18 and PB ratio of Nureca Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nureca Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nureca Ltd. is ₹324.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nureca Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nureca Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nureca Ltd. is ₹1,19.05 and 52-week low of Nureca Ltd. is ₹295.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

