What is the share price of Nureca? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nureca is ₹345.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nureca? The Nureca is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nureca? The market cap of Nureca is ₹345.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nureca? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nureca are ₹345.00 and ₹335.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nureca? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nureca stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nureca is ₹354.10 and 52-week low of Nureca is ₹200.10 as on .

How has the Nureca performed historically in terms of returns? The Nureca has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 51.92% for the past month, 19.27% over 3 months, 46.9% over 1 year, 0.29% across 3 years, and -26.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nureca? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nureca are 79.57 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global