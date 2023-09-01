What is the Market Cap of Nureca Ltd.? The market cap of Nureca Ltd. is ₹324.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nureca Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nureca Ltd. is -61.18 and PB ratio of Nureca Ltd. is 1.66 as on .

What is the share price of Nureca Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nureca Ltd. is ₹324.00 as on .