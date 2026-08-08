Here's the live share price of Nureca along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nureca has gained 46.90% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Nureca has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|327.03
|332.24
|10
|315.17
|321.34
|20
|284.58
|301.69
|50
|258.69
|277.06
|100
|258.64
|269.38
|200
|271.46
|268.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nureca saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Nureca - Pendency Of Litigation(S)/Dispute(S) Or The Outcome Impacting The Company.
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Nureca - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Nureca - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Nureca - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Nureca - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Nureca Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2016PLC320868 and registration number is 320868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nureca is ₹345.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nureca is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nureca is ₹345.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nureca are ₹345.00 and ₹335.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nureca stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nureca is ₹354.10 and 52-week low of Nureca is ₹200.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nureca has shown returns of 1.75% over the past day, 51.92% for the past month, 19.27% over 3 months, 46.9% over 1 year, 0.29% across 3 years, and -26.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nureca are 79.57 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global