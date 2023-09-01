Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|29
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nureca Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2016PLC320868 and registration number is 320868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nureca Ltd. is ₹324.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nureca Ltd. is -61.18 and PB ratio of Nureca Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nureca Ltd. is ₹324.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nureca Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nureca Ltd. is ₹1,19.05 and 52-week low of Nureca Ltd. is ₹295.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.