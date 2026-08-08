What is the share price of Pankaj Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pankaj Polymers is ₹84.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pankaj Polymers? The Pankaj Polymers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pankaj Polymers? The market cap of Pankaj Polymers is ₹46.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pankaj Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pankaj Polymers are ₹84.95 and ₹84.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pankaj Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pankaj Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pankaj Polymers is ₹97.78 and 52-week low of Pankaj Polymers is ₹15.00 as on .

How has the Pankaj Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Pankaj Polymers has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 26.11% for the past month, 25.86% over 3 months, 366.67% over 1 year, 141.69% across 3 years, and 83.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers are 21.20 and 3.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global