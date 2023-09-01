Follow Us

PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.50 Closed
0.150.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pankaj Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.50₹6.50
₹6.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.71₹10.00
₹6.50
Open Price
₹6.50
Prev. Close
₹6.49
Volume
182

Pankaj Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.5
  • R26.5
  • R36.5
  • Pivot
    6.5
  • S16.5
  • S26.5
  • S36.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.896.46
  • 1076.38
  • 207.686.22
  • 506.546.13
  • 1005.96.39
  • 2005.66.62

Pankaj Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8414.0419.71-16.1321.7284.1452.58
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Pankaj Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Pankaj Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pankaj Polymers Ltd.

Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1992PLC014419 and registration number is 014419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paras Goel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nita Goel
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manohar Ramawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pankaj Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pankaj Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹3.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pankaj Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is 61.9 and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pankaj Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹6.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pankaj Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pankaj Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹4.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

