Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1992PLC014419 and registration number is 014419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.