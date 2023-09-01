Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1992PLC014419 and registration number is 014419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹3.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is 61.9 and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹6.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pankaj Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is ₹4.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.