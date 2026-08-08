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Pankaj Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANKAJ POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Pankaj Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.00 Closed
-0.64₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pankaj Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.00₹84.95
₹84.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹97.78
₹84.00
Open Price
₹84.95
Prev. Close
₹84.54
Volume
10,567

Source: Dion Global

Pankaj Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pankaj Polymers		4.9326.1125.8641.58366.67141.6983.48
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pankaj Polymers has gained 366.67% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Pankaj Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Pankaj Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pankaj Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.0886.87
1086.3486.03
2081.2982.95
5072.3675.89
10067.3268.61
20053.1657

Source: Dion Global

Pankaj Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pankaj Polymers saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pankaj Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTPankaj Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company F
Jul 29, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTPankaj Polymers - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTPankaj Polymers - Clarification On Movement In Price
Jul 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTPankaj Polymers - Clarification sought from Pankaj Polymers Ltd
Jul 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTPankaj Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities

Source: Dion Global

About Pankaj Polymers

Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1992PLC014419 and registration number is 014419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paras Goel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Aman Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhavani Gajula
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pankaj Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Pankaj Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pankaj Polymers is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pankaj Polymers?

The Pankaj Polymers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pankaj Polymers?

The market cap of Pankaj Polymers is ₹46.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pankaj Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pankaj Polymers are ₹84.95 and ₹84.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pankaj Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pankaj Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pankaj Polymers is ₹97.78 and 52-week low of Pankaj Polymers is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pankaj Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pankaj Polymers has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 26.11% for the past month, 25.86% over 3 months, 366.67% over 1 year, 141.69% across 3 years, and 83.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers are 21.20 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pankaj Polymers News

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