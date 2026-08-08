Here's the live share price of Pankaj Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pankaj Polymers
|4.93
|26.11
|25.86
|41.58
|366.67
|141.69
|83.48
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pankaj Polymers has gained 366.67% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Pankaj Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.08
|86.87
|10
|86.34
|86.03
|20
|81.29
|82.95
|50
|72.36
|75.89
|100
|67.32
|68.61
|200
|53.16
|57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pankaj Polymers saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Pankaj Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company F
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Pankaj Polymers - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Pankaj Polymers - Clarification On Movement In Price
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Pankaj Polymers - Clarification sought from Pankaj Polymers Ltd
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Pankaj Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Source: Dion Global
Pankaj Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24134TG1992PLC014419 and registration number is 014419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pankaj Polymers is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pankaj Polymers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pankaj Polymers is ₹46.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pankaj Polymers are ₹84.95 and ₹84.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pankaj Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pankaj Polymers is ₹97.78 and 52-week low of Pankaj Polymers is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pankaj Polymers has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 26.11% for the past month, 25.86% over 3 months, 366.67% over 1 year, 141.69% across 3 years, and 83.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers are 21.20 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global