Here's the live share price of Deccan Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deccan Health Care
|-0.15
|-3.20
|-1.14
|-4.76
|-37.38
|-20.63
|-14.53
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deccan Health Care has declined 37.38% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.85
|13.1
|10
|12.74
|13
|20
|12.91
|12.95
|50
|12.87
|12.85
|100
|12.21
|12.95
|200
|13.59
|14.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deccan Health Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:12 PM IST IST
|Deccan Health Care - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve, The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Cons
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Deccan Health Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Deccan Health Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Deccan Health Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Deccan Health Care - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Deccan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC024351 and registration number is 024351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Health Care is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deccan Health Care is ₹29.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Health Care are ₹13.55 and ₹12.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Health Care is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Deccan Health Care is ₹6.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Health Care has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -3.2% for the past month, -1.14% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, -20.63% across 3 years, and -14.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care are 11.85 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global