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Deccan Health Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

DECCAN HEALTH CARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Deccan Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
-0.61₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deccan Health Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.60₹13.55
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹21.20
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.55
Prev. Close
₹13.08
Volume
3,710

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Health Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deccan Health Care		-0.15-3.20-1.14-4.76-37.38-20.63-14.53
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deccan Health Care has declined 37.38% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Deccan Health Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Health Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.8513.1
1012.7413
2012.9112.95
5012.8712.85
10012.2112.95
20013.5914.19

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Health Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deccan Health Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deccan Health Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:12 PM IST ISTDeccan Health Care - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve, The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Cons
Jul 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTDeccan Health Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTDeccan Health Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTDeccan Health Care - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 11, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTDeccan Health Care - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Deccan Health Care

Deccan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC024351 and registration number is 024351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhavika Sanghani
    Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Ramprasad
    Director
  • Mr. Umanja Venkata Satya Siva Sriharikolla
    Director
  • Ms. Samhitha Kandlakunta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Khattar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viraj Shaileshkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deccan Health Care Share Price

What is the share price of Deccan Health Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Health Care is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deccan Health Care?

The Deccan Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Health Care?

The market cap of Deccan Health Care is ₹29.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Health Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Health Care are ₹13.55 and ₹12.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Health Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Health Care is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Deccan Health Care is ₹6.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deccan Health Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deccan Health Care has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -3.2% for the past month, -1.14% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, -20.63% across 3 years, and -14.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care are 11.85 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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