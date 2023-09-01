Follow Us

DECCAN HEALTH CARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.21 Closed
-1.55-0.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deccan Health Care Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹31.75
₹29.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.90₹51.00
₹29.21
Open Price
₹31.75
Prev. Close
₹29.67
Volume
65,533

Deccan Health Care Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.53
  • R233.51
  • R335.28
  • Pivot
    29.76
  • S127.78
  • S226.01
  • S324.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.6429.11
  • 1042.9527.91
  • 2037.3327.06
  • 5034.4327.42
  • 10034.0928.84
  • 20032.5430.68

Deccan Health Care Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.0921.05-10.40-7.27-8.86-35.02-74.24
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Deccan Health Care Ltd. Share Holdings

Deccan Health Care Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Deccan Health Care Ltd.

Deccan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC024351 and registration number is 024351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Ramprasad
    Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Khattar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. K Samhitha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deccan Health Care Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Health Care Ltd.?

The market cap of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹49.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deccan Health Care Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deccan Health Care Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹29.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Health Care Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Health Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹22.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

