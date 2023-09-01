Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.09
|21.05
|-10.40
|-7.27
|-8.86
|-35.02
|-74.24
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Deccan Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC024351 and registration number is 024351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹49.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹29.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Health Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Deccan Health Care Ltd. is ₹22.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.