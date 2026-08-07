What is the share price of Deccan Health Care? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Health Care is ₹13.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Deccan Health Care? The Deccan Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Health Care? The market cap of Deccan Health Care is ₹29.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Health Care? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Health Care are ₹13.55 and ₹12.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Health Care? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Health Care is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Deccan Health Care is ₹6.65 as on .

How has the Deccan Health Care performed historically in terms of returns? The Deccan Health Care has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -3.2% for the past month, -1.14% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, -20.63% across 3 years, and -14.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care are 11.85 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global