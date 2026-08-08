What is the share price of Mercury Ev-Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹35.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mercury Ev-Tech? The Mercury Ev-Tech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Ev-Tech? The market cap of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹674.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mercury Ev-Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercury Ev-Tech are ₹38.80 and ₹34.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercury Ev-Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Ev-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹59.40 and 52-week low of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹20.00 as on .

How has the Mercury Ev-Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Mercury Ev-Tech has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 0.65% for the past month, 13.67% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 64.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech are 153.75 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global