Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MERCURY EV-TECH LTD.

Sector : Auto - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.42 Closed
1.990.71
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.42₹36.42
₹36.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.79₹35.71
₹36.42
Open Price
₹36.42
Prev. Close
₹35.71
Volume
63,393

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.42
  • R236.42
  • R336.42
  • Pivot
    36.42
  • S136.42
  • S236.42
  • S336.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.234.67
  • 104.4233.6
  • 205.2632.03
  • 506.4128.4
  • 1004.7324.25
  • 2003.8819.03

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.

Mercury Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1986PLC008770 and registration number is 008770. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kavit Jayeshbhai Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harit Gopalbhai Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Manshi Abhay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Vimal Chellani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvindbhai Babulal Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshankumar Jitendar Shah
    Executive Director

FAQs on Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹607.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is 376.63 and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is 12.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹36.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹35.71 and 52-week low of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

