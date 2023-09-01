Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mercury Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1986PLC008770 and registration number is 008770. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹607.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is 376.63 and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is 12.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹36.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹35.71 and 52-week low of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.