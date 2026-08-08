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Mercury Ev-Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

MERCURY EV-TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mercury Ev-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.50 Closed
0.54₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mercury Ev-Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.54₹38.80
₹35.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹59.40
₹35.50
Open Price
₹35.07
Prev. Close
₹35.31
Volume
55,721

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Ev-Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mercury Ev-Tech		1.232.114.74-10.17-27.44.6264.44

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Ev-Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Ev-Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.5535.45
1035.4435.49
2035.5535.35
5034.3134.51
10032.4834.41
20035.5437.89

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Ev-Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mercury Ev-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mercury Ev-Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:54 PM IST ISTMercury Ev-Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Q
Jul 15, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTMercury Ev-Tech - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jul 14, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTMercury Ev-Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTMercury Ev-Tech - Intimation Of Opening Of Signature Showroom
Jun 03, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTMercury Ev-Tech - Intimation Of Listing Ceremony On NSE

Source: Dion Global

About Mercury Ev-Tech

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1986PLC008770 and registration number is 008770. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Vimal Chellani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Darshankumar Jitendra Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Vitthal Waankhede
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Shivaji Wagh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Ramkrishna Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Riya Vinodbhai Sharama
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mercury Ev-Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Mercury Ev-Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹35.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mercury Ev-Tech?

The Mercury Ev-Tech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Ev-Tech?

The market cap of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹674.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mercury Ev-Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercury Ev-Tech are ₹38.80 and ₹34.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercury Ev-Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Ev-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹59.40 and 52-week low of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mercury Ev-Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mercury Ev-Tech has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 0.65% for the past month, 13.67% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 64.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech are 153.75 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mercury Ev-Tech News

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