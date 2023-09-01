What is the Market Cap of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.? The market cap of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹607.73 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is 376.63 and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is 12.32 as on .

What is the share price of Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is ₹36.42 as on .