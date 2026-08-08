Here's the live share price of Mercury Ev-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.55
|35.45
|10
|35.44
|35.49
|20
|35.55
|35.35
|50
|34.31
|34.51
|100
|32.48
|34.41
|200
|35.54
|37.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mercury Ev-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:54 PM IST IST
|Mercury Ev-Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Q
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Mercury Ev-Tech - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Mercury Ev-Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Mercury Ev-Tech - Intimation Of Opening Of Signature Showroom
|Jun 03, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Mercury Ev-Tech - Intimation Of Listing Ceremony On NSE
Source: Dion Global
Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1986PLC008770 and registration number is 008770. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹35.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mercury Ev-Tech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹674.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercury Ev-Tech are ₹38.80 and ₹34.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercury Ev-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹59.40 and 52-week low of Mercury Ev-Tech is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mercury Ev-Tech has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 0.65% for the past month, 13.67% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 64.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercury Ev-Tech are 153.75 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global