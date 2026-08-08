What is the share price of Oil Country Tubular? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil Country Tubular is ₹61.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Oil Country Tubular? The Oil Country Tubular is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oil Country Tubular? The market cap of Oil Country Tubular is ₹321.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oil Country Tubular? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil Country Tubular are ₹61.75 and ₹60.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil Country Tubular? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil Country Tubular stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil Country Tubular is ₹92.94 and 52-week low of Oil Country Tubular is ₹35.66 as on .

How has the Oil Country Tubular performed historically in terms of returns? The Oil Country Tubular has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 3.05% over 3 months, -33.42% over 1 year, 41.69% across 3 years, and 52.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular are -4.74 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global