Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932TG1985PLC005329 and registration number is 005329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹88.36 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is 0.88 and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is -8.03 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹19.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil Country Tubular Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹30.05 and 52-week low of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹8.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.