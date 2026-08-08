Here's the live share price of Oil Country Tubular along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oil Country Tubular
|8.83
|5.56
|3.05
|22.33
|-33.42
|41.69
|52.65
|Deep Industries
|6.89
|43.40
|37.20
|56.45
|19.58
|38.44
|63.47
|Asian Energy Services
|1.98
|23.24
|37.72
|54.86
|19.83
|47.60
|24.88
|DHP India
|-0.50
|-1.99
|-0.48
|4.65
|-23.10
|-14.27
|-2.78
|Duke Offshore
|10.33
|56.80
|147.39
|177.68
|164.29
|76.28
|27.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oil Country Tubular has declined 33.42% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Asian Energy Services (19.83%), DHP India (-23.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil Country Tubular has outperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Asian Energy Services (24.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.16
|57.58
|10
|56.82
|57.04
|20
|55.86
|56.72
|50
|56.5
|56.35
|100
|53.65
|55.98
|200
|56.32
|57.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oil Country Tubular saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.23%, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Oil Country Tub. - Corrigendum To The Financial Results On Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Oil Country Tub. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Oil Country Tub. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Oil Country Tub. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Oil Country Tub. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932TG1985PLC005329 and registration number is 005329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Equipment & Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil Country Tubular is ₹61.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oil Country Tubular is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oil Country Tubular is ₹321.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil Country Tubular are ₹61.75 and ₹60.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil Country Tubular stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil Country Tubular is ₹92.94 and 52-week low of Oil Country Tubular is ₹35.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oil Country Tubular has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 3.05% over 3 months, -33.42% over 1 year, 41.69% across 3 years, and 52.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular are -4.74 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global