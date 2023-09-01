Follow Us

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.95₹20.20
₹19.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.60₹30.05
₹19.95
Open Price
₹20.20
Prev. Close
₹19.95
Volume
1,797

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.12
  • R220.28
  • R320.37
  • Pivot
    20.03
  • S119.87
  • S219.78
  • S319.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.3520.49
  • 1016.720.61
  • 2016.5221.07
  • 5012.4721.24
  • 10010.3220.01
  • 2009.7817.99

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. Share Holdings

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Oil Country Tubular Ltd.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932TG1985PLC005329 and registration number is 005329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Suryanarayana
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sridhar Kamineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Tandon
    Director
  • Mrs. Uma Tiruveedula
    Director
  • Mr. K Vijayarama Raju
    Director
  • Mr. Dinakar Vemulapalli
    Director

FAQs on Oil Country Tubular Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oil Country Tubular Ltd.?

The market cap of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹88.36 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oil Country Tubular Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is 0.88 and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is -8.03 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Oil Country Tubular Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹19.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil Country Tubular Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil Country Tubular Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹30.05 and 52-week low of Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is ₹8.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

