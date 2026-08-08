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Oil Country Tubular Share Price

NSE
BSE

OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Oil & Gas Exploration

Here's the live share price of Oil Country Tubular along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.75 Closed
5.00₹ 2.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oil Country Tubular Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.00₹61.75
₹61.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.66₹92.94
₹61.75
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹58.81
Volume
1,044

Source: Dion Global

Oil Country Tubular Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oil Country Tubular		8.835.563.0522.33-33.4241.6952.65
Deep Industries		6.8943.4037.2056.4519.5838.4463.47
Asian Energy Services		1.9823.2437.7254.8619.8347.6024.88
DHP India		-0.50-1.99-0.484.65-23.10-14.27-2.78
Duke Offshore		10.3356.80147.39177.68164.2976.2827.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oil Country Tubular has declined 33.42% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Asian Energy Services (19.83%), DHP India (-23.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil Country Tubular has outperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Asian Energy Services (24.88%).

Oil Country Tubular Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oil Country Tubular Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.1657.58
1056.8257.04
2055.8656.72
5056.556.35
10053.6555.98
20056.3257.98

Source: Dion Global

Oil Country Tubular Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oil Country Tubular saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.23%, while DII stake increased to 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oil Country Tubular Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTOil Country Tub. - Corrigendum To The Financial Results On Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTOil Country Tub. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTOil Country Tub. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026
Jul 22, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTOil Country Tub. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Jul 17, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTOil Country Tub. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Oil Country Tubular

Oil Country Tubular Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26932TG1985PLC005329 and registration number is 005329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Equipment & Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Suryanarayana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Kumari Kamalapuri
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Moturu Siva Ram Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tatineni Yoganand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Vasant Rao Parlikar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shri Puja Kamineni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paruchuri Dheeraj Chowdary
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shashidhar Kamineni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Oil Country Tubular Share Price

What is the share price of Oil Country Tubular?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil Country Tubular is ₹61.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oil Country Tubular?

The Oil Country Tubular is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oil Country Tubular?

The market cap of Oil Country Tubular is ₹321.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oil Country Tubular?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil Country Tubular are ₹61.75 and ₹60.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil Country Tubular?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil Country Tubular stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil Country Tubular is ₹92.94 and 52-week low of Oil Country Tubular is ₹35.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oil Country Tubular performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oil Country Tubular has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 3.05% over 3 months, -33.42% over 1 year, 41.69% across 3 years, and 52.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular are -4.74 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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