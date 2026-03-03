Facebook Pixel Code
Filtron Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

FILTRON ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Filtron Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.30 Closed
-1.00₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Filtron Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.30₹99.30
₹99.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.00₹106.41
₹99.30
Open Price
₹99.30
Prev. Close
₹100.30
Volume
15

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Filtron Engineers has gained 69.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1318.57%.

Filtron Engineers’s current P/E of -117.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Filtron Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Filtron Engineers		0-2.9357.42481.721,318.57142.0869.97
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Filtron Engineers has gained 1318.57% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Filtron Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Filtron Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Filtron Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.3101.84
10103.32101.14
2097.1695.94
5076.1578.99
10052.4460.3
20030.6939.6

Filtron Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Filtron Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Filtron Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 7:17 PM ISTFiltron Engineer - Announcement_Resubmission Of Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report
Feb 15, 2026, 5:17 AM ISTFiltron Engineer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026
Feb 15, 2026, 5:08 AM ISTFiltron Engineer - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 10, 2026, 1:50 AM ISTFiltron Engineer - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Jan 20, 2026, 1:52 AM ISTFiltron Engineer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On January 19, 2026 - Change In Control

About Filtron Engineers

Filtron Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L57909PN1982PLC026929 and registration number is 026929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sadanand Hegde
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Atul Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gajanan Hedge
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Tanaji Gunaji Kadu
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Saloni Sonkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Filtron Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Filtron Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filtron Engineers is ₹99.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Filtron Engineers?

The Filtron Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filtron Engineers?

The market cap of Filtron Engineers is ₹25.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Filtron Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Filtron Engineers are ₹99.30 and ₹99.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filtron Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filtron Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filtron Engineers is ₹106.41 and 52-week low of Filtron Engineers is ₹7.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Filtron Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Filtron Engineers has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -4.79% for the past month, 73.72% over 3 months, 1318.57% over 1 year, 142.08% across 3 years, and 69.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filtron Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filtron Engineers are -117.65 and -6.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Filtron Engineers News

