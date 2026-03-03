Here's the live share price of Filtron Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Filtron Engineers has gained 69.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1318.57%.
Filtron Engineers’s current P/E of -117.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Filtron Engineers
|0
|-2.93
|57.42
|481.72
|1,318.57
|142.08
|69.97
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Filtron Engineers has gained 1318.57% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Filtron Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.3
|101.84
|10
|103.32
|101.14
|20
|97.16
|95.94
|50
|76.15
|78.99
|100
|52.44
|60.3
|200
|30.69
|39.6
In the latest quarter, Filtron Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 7:17 PM IST
|Filtron Engineer - Announcement_Resubmission Of Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report
|Feb 15, 2026, 5:17 AM IST
|Filtron Engineer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026
|Feb 15, 2026, 5:08 AM IST
|Filtron Engineer - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 10, 2026, 1:50 AM IST
|Filtron Engineer - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Jan 20, 2026, 1:52 AM IST
|Filtron Engineer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On January 19, 2026 - Change In Control
Filtron Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L57909PN1982PLC026929 and registration number is 026929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filtron Engineers is ₹99.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Filtron Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Filtron Engineers is ₹25.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Filtron Engineers are ₹99.30 and ₹99.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filtron Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filtron Engineers is ₹106.41 and 52-week low of Filtron Engineers is ₹7.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Filtron Engineers has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -4.79% for the past month, 73.72% over 3 months, 1318.57% over 1 year, 142.08% across 3 years, and 69.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filtron Engineers are -117.65 and -6.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.