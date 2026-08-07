What is the share price of Elpro International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elpro International is ₹180.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Elpro International? The Elpro International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elpro International? The market cap of Elpro International is ₹3,050.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elpro International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elpro International are ₹180.40 and ₹178.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elpro International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elpro International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elpro International is ₹179.30 and 52-week low of Elpro International is ₹71.20 as on .

How has the Elpro International performed historically in terms of returns? The Elpro International has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 40.79% over 3 months, 101.23% over 1 year, 41.79% across 3 years, and 27.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elpro International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elpro International are 34.91 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global