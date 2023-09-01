What is the Market Cap of Elpro International Ltd.? The market cap of Elpro International Ltd. is ₹1,360.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elpro International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Elpro International Ltd. is 44.71 and PB ratio of Elpro International Ltd. is 1.08 as on .

What is the share price of Elpro International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elpro International Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on .