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Elpro International Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELPRO INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Elpro International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹180.00 Closed
1.21₹ 2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elpro International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.40₹180.40
₹180.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.20₹179.30
₹180.00
Open Price
₹178.40
Prev. Close
₹177.85
Volume
4,017

Source: Dion Global

Elpro International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elpro International		1.693.6340.79136.66101.2341.7927.90
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elpro International has gained 101.23% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Elpro International has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Elpro International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elpro International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5177.33177.91
10176.34177.16
20175.26175.77
50171.78167.28
100141.1149.15
200111.92127.85

Source: Dion Global

Elpro International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elpro International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 7.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Elpro International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTElpro Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTElpro Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 29, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTElpro Intl. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 And Other Applicable Regulations Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India
Jul 27, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTElpro Intl. - Letter Of Offer
Jul 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTElpro Intl. - Detailed Public Announcement

Source: Dion Global

About Elpro International

Elpro International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51505MH1962PLC012425 and registration number is 012425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surbhit Dabriwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Khandelwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Naresh Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Mimani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. K R Anil Kumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Elpro International Share Price

What is the share price of Elpro International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elpro International is ₹180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elpro International?

The Elpro International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elpro International?

The market cap of Elpro International is ₹3,050.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elpro International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elpro International are ₹180.40 and ₹178.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elpro International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elpro International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elpro International is ₹179.30 and 52-week low of Elpro International is ₹71.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elpro International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elpro International has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 40.79% over 3 months, 101.23% over 1 year, 41.79% across 3 years, and 27.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elpro International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elpro International are 34.91 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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