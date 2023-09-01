Follow Us

ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.25 Closed
-1.51-1.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Elpro International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹82.74
₹80.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.00₹88.90
₹80.25
Open Price
₹81.00
Prev. Close
₹81.48
Volume
1,51,169

Elpro International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.99
  • R285.74
  • R388.73
  • Pivot
    80
  • S177.25
  • S274.26
  • S371.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.9479.64
  • 1070.1775.68
  • 2069.3571.52
  • 5073.1267.33
  • 10067.9765.59
  • 20064.9565.13

Elpro International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12
6.259.2048.83109.3197.38594.74168.53

Elpro International Ltd. Share Holdings

Elpro International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elpro International Ltd.

Elpro International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51505MH1962PLC012425 and registration number is 012425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surbhit Dabriwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayan T Atal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elpro International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elpro International Ltd.?

The market cap of Elpro International Ltd. is ₹1,360.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elpro International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elpro International Ltd. is 44.71 and PB ratio of Elpro International Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elpro International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elpro International Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elpro International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elpro International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elpro International Ltd. is ₹88.90 and 52-week low of Elpro International Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

