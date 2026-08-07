Here's the live share price of Elpro International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elpro International
|1.69
|3.63
|40.79
|136.66
|101.23
|41.79
|27.90
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elpro International has gained 101.23% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Elpro International has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|177.33
|177.91
|10
|176.34
|177.16
|20
|175.26
|175.77
|50
|171.78
|167.28
|100
|141.1
|149.15
|200
|111.92
|127.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elpro International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 7.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Elpro Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Elpro Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Elpro Intl. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 And Other Applicable Regulations Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Elpro Intl. - Letter Of Offer
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Elpro Intl. - Detailed Public Announcement
Source: Dion Global
Elpro International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51505MH1962PLC012425 and registration number is 012425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elpro International is ₹180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elpro International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elpro International is ₹3,050.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elpro International are ₹180.40 and ₹178.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elpro International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elpro International is ₹179.30 and 52-week low of Elpro International is ₹71.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elpro International has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 3.63% for the past month, 40.79% over 3 months, 101.23% over 1 year, 41.79% across 3 years, and 27.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elpro International are 34.91 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global