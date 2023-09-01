Follow Us

PERFECTPAC LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.00 Closed
-2.38-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Perfectpac Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.05₹88.20
₹82.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.90₹125.76
₹82.00
Open Price
₹88.20
Prev. Close
₹84.00
Volume
576

Perfectpac Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.45
  • R290.9
  • R393.6
  • Pivot
    83.75
  • S179.3
  • S276.6
  • S372.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5102.6183.96
  • 10106.2584.06
  • 20100.9784.79
  • 508284.52
  • 10058.7284.33
  • 20047.5598.96

Perfectpac Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.60-13.520.1531.4113.48238.8478.11
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Perfectpac Ltd. Share Holdings

Perfectpac Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Perfectpac Ltd.

Perfectpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1972PLC005971 and registration number is 005971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Rajgarhia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajgarhia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Vij
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harpal Singh Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Gopal Sharma
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Perfectpac Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Perfectpac Ltd.?

The market cap of Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹54.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Perfectpac Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Perfectpac Ltd. is 14.93 and PB ratio of Perfectpac Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Perfectpac Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfectpac Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfectpac Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹125.76 and 52-week low of Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹46.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

