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Perfectpac Share Price

NSE
BSE

PERFECTPAC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Perfectpac along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.35 Closed
-5.09₹ -4.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Perfectpac Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.65₹84.90
₹77.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.00₹115.35
₹77.35
Open Price
₹84.90
Prev. Close
₹81.50
Volume
1,594

Source: Dion Global

Perfectpac Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Perfectpac		8.975.38-6.24-11.24-23.42-3.4120.86
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Perfectpac has declined 23.42% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Perfectpac has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Perfectpac Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Perfectpac Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.0175.16
107173.54
2071.0772.43
5072.0873.37
10077.3176.93
20084.3183.93

Source: Dion Global

Perfectpac Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Perfectpac remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Perfectpac Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTPerfectpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTPerfectpac - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTPerfectpac - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTPerfectpac - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTPerfectpac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Perfectpac

Perfectpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1972PLC005971 and registration number is 005971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Rajgarhia
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajgarhia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Gopal Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Rajgarhia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Vij
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Nath Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aradhana Saluja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Perfectpac Share Price

What is the share price of Perfectpac?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfectpac is ₹77.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Perfectpac?

The Perfectpac is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Perfectpac?

The market cap of Perfectpac is ₹51.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Perfectpac?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfectpac are ₹84.90 and ₹76.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfectpac?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfectpac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfectpac is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of Perfectpac is ₹66.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Perfectpac performed historically in terms of returns?

The Perfectpac has shown returns of -5.09% over the past day, 5.38% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -23.42% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and 20.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Perfectpac?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfectpac are 16.36 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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