Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.60
|-13.52
|0.15
|31.41
|13.48
|238.84
|78.11
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Perfectpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1972PLC005971 and registration number is 005971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹54.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Perfectpac Ltd. is 14.93 and PB ratio of Perfectpac Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfectpac Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹125.76 and 52-week low of Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹46.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.