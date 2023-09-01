What is the Market Cap of Perfectpac Ltd.? The market cap of Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹54.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Perfectpac Ltd.? P/E ratio of Perfectpac Ltd. is 14.93 and PB ratio of Perfectpac Ltd. is 1.72 as on .

What is the share price of Perfectpac Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfectpac Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on .