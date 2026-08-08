Here's the live share price of Perfectpac along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Perfectpac
|8.97
|5.38
|-6.24
|-11.24
|-23.42
|-3.41
|20.86
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Perfectpac has declined 23.42% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Perfectpac has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.01
|75.16
|10
|71
|73.54
|20
|71.07
|72.43
|50
|72.08
|73.37
|100
|77.31
|76.93
|200
|84.31
|83.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Perfectpac remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Perfectpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Perfectpac - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Perfectpac - Board Meeting Outcome for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Perfectpac - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Perfectpac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Perfectpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1972PLC005971 and registration number is 005971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfectpac is ₹77.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Perfectpac is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Perfectpac is ₹51.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfectpac are ₹84.90 and ₹76.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfectpac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfectpac is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of Perfectpac is ₹66.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Perfectpac has shown returns of -5.09% over the past day, 5.38% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -23.42% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and 20.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfectpac are 16.36 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global