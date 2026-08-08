What is the share price of Perfectpac? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfectpac is ₹77.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Perfectpac? The Perfectpac is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Perfectpac? The market cap of Perfectpac is ₹51.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Perfectpac? Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfectpac are ₹84.90 and ₹76.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfectpac? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfectpac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfectpac is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of Perfectpac is ₹66.00 as on .

How has the Perfectpac performed historically in terms of returns? The Perfectpac has shown returns of -5.09% over the past day, 5.38% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -23.42% over 1 year, -3.41% across 3 years, and 20.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Perfectpac? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfectpac are 16.36 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global