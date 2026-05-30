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Arvaya Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARVAYA HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Arvaya Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.99 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on May 25, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arvaya Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.99₹57.99
₹57.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.15₹57.99
₹57.99
Open Price
₹57.99
Prev. Close
₹57.99
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Arvaya Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arvaya Healthcare		005.0021.52140.1238.1421.28
Adani Enterprises		9.0821.9738.4928.9120.636.1818.42
Redington		2.444.67-14.36-19.97-15.858.8415.49
Lloyds Enterprises		4.981.3145.3423.5342.25113.8271.81
MMTC		0.94-2.2510.396.87-6.7729.213.15
SG Mart		-5.066.6624.3067.7252.55109.30148.03
BN Agrochem		22.4358.3647.268.74123.0297.8696.55
MSTC		4.04-0.27-2.04-10.23-18.4213.1810.18
Shankara Buildpro		10.172.5627.0242.9042.9012.637.40
Mrugesh Trading		10.3250.94193.24873.357,585.42344.52144.76
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		9.356.001.61-9.9127.2692.2330.54
TCC Concept		2.81-4.19-13.88-26.28-26.16183.6386.92
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.5110.598.845.964.7413.8410.22
Hardwyn India		-2.48-4.1445.2242.6790.984.3462.65
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33-22.16579.67300.96160.81
The Yamuna Syndicate		6.673.0512.18-13.14-21.3641.6413.70
Hexa Tradex		0.37-5.153.76-1.56-12.465.147.26
Uniphos Enterprises		1.071.642.89-27.15-34.09-10.76-0.91
State Trading Corporation Of India		4.240.829.251.60-21.2918.376.28
Oswal Agro Mills		-0.18-8.16-0.20-27.86-47.8911.2029.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arvaya Healthcare has gained 140.12% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (20.63%), Redington (-15.85%), Lloyds Enterprises (42.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvaya Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.42%) and Redington (15.49%).

Arvaya Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arvaya Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.8957.01
1055.5355.34
2051.9851.73
5039.1941
10037.250
20035.820

Source: Dion Global

Arvaya Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arvaya Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arvaya Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 29, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTBijoy Hans - Statement Of Deviation(S) And/Or Variation(S) Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI LODR.
May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTBijoy Hans - Change In Internal Auditors Of The Company.
May 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTBijoy Hans - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTBijoy Hans - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTBijoy Hans - Board Meeting Intimation for The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Arvaya Healthcare

Bijoy Hans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909AS1985PLC002323 and registration number is 002323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Patawari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashim Kumar Patawari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Salil Sriram Shetty
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Kumar Pravinkumar Mashru
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Uttam Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Jugalkishor Biyani
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Ravindra Mayur
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Arvaya Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Arvaya Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvaya Healthcare is ₹57.99 as on May 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arvaya Healthcare?

The Arvaya Healthcare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvaya Healthcare?

The market cap of Arvaya Healthcare is ₹278.48 Cr as on May 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvaya Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvaya Healthcare are ₹57.99 and ₹57.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvaya Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvaya Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvaya Healthcare is ₹57.99 and 52-week low of Arvaya Healthcare is ₹24.15 as on May 25, 2026.

How has the Arvaya Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arvaya Healthcare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 140.12% over 1 year, 38.14% across 3 years, and 21.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvaya Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvaya Healthcare are -300.47 and 5.69 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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