Here's the live share price of Arvaya Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arvaya Healthcare
|0
|0
|5.00
|21.52
|140.12
|38.14
|21.28
|Adani Enterprises
|9.08
|21.97
|38.49
|28.91
|20.63
|6.18
|18.42
|Redington
|2.44
|4.67
|-14.36
|-19.97
|-15.85
|8.84
|15.49
|Lloyds Enterprises
|4.98
|1.31
|45.34
|23.53
|42.25
|113.82
|71.81
|MMTC
|0.94
|-2.25
|10.39
|6.87
|-6.77
|29.21
|3.15
|SG Mart
|-5.06
|6.66
|24.30
|67.72
|52.55
|109.30
|148.03
|BN Agrochem
|22.43
|58.36
|47.26
|8.74
|123.02
|97.86
|96.55
|MSTC
|4.04
|-0.27
|-2.04
|-10.23
|-18.42
|13.18
|10.18
|Shankara Buildpro
|10.17
|2.56
|27.02
|42.90
|42.90
|12.63
|7.40
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.32
|50.94
|193.24
|873.35
|7,585.42
|344.52
|144.76
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|9.35
|6.00
|1.61
|-9.91
|27.26
|92.23
|30.54
|TCC Concept
|2.81
|-4.19
|-13.88
|-26.28
|-26.16
|183.63
|86.92
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.51
|10.59
|8.84
|5.96
|4.74
|13.84
|10.22
|Hardwyn India
|-2.48
|-4.14
|45.22
|42.67
|90.98
|4.34
|62.65
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|-22.16
|579.67
|300.96
|160.81
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|6.67
|3.05
|12.18
|-13.14
|-21.36
|41.64
|13.70
|Hexa Tradex
|0.37
|-5.15
|3.76
|-1.56
|-12.46
|5.14
|7.26
|Uniphos Enterprises
|1.07
|1.64
|2.89
|-27.15
|-34.09
|-10.76
|-0.91
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|4.24
|0.82
|9.25
|1.60
|-21.29
|18.37
|6.28
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-0.18
|-8.16
|-0.20
|-27.86
|-47.89
|11.20
|29.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arvaya Healthcare has gained 140.12% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (20.63%), Redington (-15.85%), Lloyds Enterprises (42.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvaya Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.42%) and Redington (15.49%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.89
|57.01
|10
|55.53
|55.34
|20
|51.98
|51.73
|50
|39.19
|41
|100
|37.25
|0
|200
|35.82
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arvaya Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 29, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Bijoy Hans - Statement Of Deviation(S) And/Or Variation(S) Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI LODR.
|May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Bijoy Hans - Change In Internal Auditors Of The Company.
|May 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Bijoy Hans - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Bijoy Hans - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Bijoy Hans - Board Meeting Intimation for The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Bijoy Hans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909AS1985PLC002323 and registration number is 002323. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvaya Healthcare is ₹57.99 as on May 25, 2026.
The Arvaya Healthcare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arvaya Healthcare is ₹278.48 Cr as on May 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvaya Healthcare are ₹57.99 and ₹57.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvaya Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvaya Healthcare is ₹57.99 and 52-week low of Arvaya Healthcare is ₹24.15 as on May 25, 2026.
The Arvaya Healthcare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 140.12% over 1 year, 38.14% across 3 years, and 21.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvaya Healthcare are -300.47 and 5.69 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global