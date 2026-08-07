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Gennex Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENNEX LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Gennex Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.95 Closed
-0.89₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gennex Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.90₹9.15
₹8.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.05₹17.25
₹8.95
Open Price
₹9.05
Prev. Close
₹9.03
Volume
2,79,919

Source: Dion Global

Gennex Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gennex Laboratories		1.02-10.77-11.91-26.94-27.712.631.34
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gennex Laboratories has declined 27.71% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gennex Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Gennex Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gennex Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.918.94
108.989
209.249.22
5010.229.75
10010.0210.28
20011.7111.16

Source: Dion Global

Gennex Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gennex Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gennex Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTGennex Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fi
Jul 17, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTGennex Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTGennex Laboratories - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul
Jun 10, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTGennex Laboratories - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul
May 31, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTGennex Laboratories - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gennex Laboratories

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1990PLC011168 and registration number is 011168. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arihant Baid
    Managing Director
  • Dr. A R R Pantulu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Daga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A S Nageswar Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Raj Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Bung
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Gennex Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Gennex Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gennex Laboratories is ₹8.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gennex Laboratories?

The Gennex Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gennex Laboratories?

The market cap of Gennex Laboratories is ₹217.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gennex Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gennex Laboratories are ₹9.15 and ₹8.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gennex Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gennex Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gennex Laboratories is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Gennex Laboratories is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gennex Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gennex Laboratories has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -10.87% for the past month, -12.01% over 3 months, -27.79% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories are 8.94 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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