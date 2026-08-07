What is the share price of Gennex Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gennex Laboratories is ₹8.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Gennex Laboratories? The Gennex Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gennex Laboratories? The market cap of Gennex Laboratories is ₹217.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gennex Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gennex Laboratories are ₹9.15 and ₹8.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gennex Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gennex Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gennex Laboratories is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Gennex Laboratories is ₹7.05 as on .

How has the Gennex Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Gennex Laboratories has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -10.87% for the past month, -12.01% over 3 months, -27.79% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories are 8.94 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global