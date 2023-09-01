Follow Us

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GENNEX LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.03 Closed
-0.62-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.00₹8.15
₹8.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.81₹9.20
₹8.03
Open Price
₹8.14
Prev. Close
₹8.08
Volume
2,79,417

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.13
  • R28.22
  • R38.28
  • Pivot
    8.07
  • S17.98
  • S27.92
  • S37.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.218.12
  • 106.38.17
  • 206.418.08
  • 506.667.61
  • 1006.637.15
  • 2007.156.81

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.55-2.0719.6751.8020.3963.8874.82
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1990PLC011168 and registration number is 011168. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arihant Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T M Gopalakrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A R R Pantulu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Y Ravinder Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A S Nageswar Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sadhana Bhansali
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Gennex Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is ₹141.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is 22.24 and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is ₹8.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gennex Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is ₹9.20 and 52-week low of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is ₹4.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

