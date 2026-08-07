Here's the live share price of Gennex Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gennex Laboratories
|1.02
|-10.77
|-11.91
|-26.94
|-27.71
|2.63
|1.34
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gennex Laboratories has declined 27.71% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gennex Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.91
|8.94
|10
|8.98
|9
|20
|9.24
|9.22
|50
|10.22
|9.75
|100
|10.02
|10.28
|200
|11.71
|11.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gennex Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 76.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Gennex Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fi
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Gennex Laboratories - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Gennex Laboratories - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Gennex Laboratories - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regul
|May 31, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Gennex Laboratories - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1990PLC011168 and registration number is 011168. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gennex Laboratories is ₹8.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gennex Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gennex Laboratories is ₹217.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gennex Laboratories are ₹9.15 and ₹8.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gennex Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gennex Laboratories is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Gennex Laboratories is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gennex Laboratories has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -10.87% for the past month, -12.01% over 3 months, -27.79% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories are 8.94 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global