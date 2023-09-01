What is the Market Cap of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is ₹141.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is 22.24 and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is 1.8 as on .

What is the share price of Gennex Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gennex Laboratories Ltd. is ₹8.03 as on .