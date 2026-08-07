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ARC Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARC FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of ARC Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.52 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ARC Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.51₹0.53
₹0.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.44₹0.91
₹0.52
Open Price
₹0.51
Prev. Close
₹0.52
Volume
12,14,632

Source: Dion Global

ARC Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ARC Finance		1.96-1.89-11.86-23.53-40.914.012.12
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ARC Finance has declined 40.91% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, ARC Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

ARC Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ARC Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.50.5
100.510.5
200.510.51
500.530.53
1000.550.56
2000.610.64

Source: Dion Global

ARC Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ARC Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ARC Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTARC Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August, 2026 For The Quarter Ended
Aug 01, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTARC Finance - Non - Appilicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 11, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTARC Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTARC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTARC Finance - Financial Result-31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About ARC Finance

ARC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1982PLC035283 and registration number is 035283. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virendra Kumar Soni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Somnath Chitrakar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aparna Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asis Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Singhal
    Executive Director

FAQs on ARC Finance Share Price

What is the share price of ARC Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARC Finance is ₹0.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ARC Finance?

The ARC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ARC Finance?

The market cap of ARC Finance is ₹45.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ARC Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ARC Finance are ₹0.53 and ₹0.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARC Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARC Finance is ₹0.91 and 52-week low of ARC Finance is ₹0.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ARC Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The ARC Finance has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -42.05% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 1.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ARC Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARC Finance are 62.65 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ARC Finance News

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