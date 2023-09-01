Follow Us

ARC Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARC FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.72 Closed
2.860.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ARC Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.67₹0.73
₹0.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.52₹1.13
₹0.72
Open Price
₹0.70
Prev. Close
₹0.70
Volume
29,13,301

ARC Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.74
  • R20.77
  • R30.8
  • Pivot
    0.71
  • S10.68
  • S20.65
  • S30.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.690.71
  • 100.710.71
  • 200.750.69
  • 500.920.66
  • 1001.070.67
  • 2001.950.77

ARC Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.7022.0326.32-10.00-33.331,042.8699.45
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

ARC Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

ARC Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
27 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About ARC Finance Ltd.

ARC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1982PLC035283 and registration number is 035283. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asis Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aparna Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Agarwal
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Virendra Kumar Soni
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Somnath Chitrakar
    Executive Director

FAQs on ARC Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ARC Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹36.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ARC Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ARC Finance Ltd. is 1028.57 and PB ratio of ARC Finance Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ARC Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARC Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARC Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹1.13 and 52-week low of ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

