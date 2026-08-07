Here's the live share price of ARC Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ARC Finance
|1.96
|-1.89
|-11.86
|-23.53
|-40.91
|4.01
|2.12
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ARC Finance has declined 40.91% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, ARC Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.5
|0.5
|10
|0.51
|0.5
|20
|0.51
|0.51
|50
|0.53
|0.53
|100
|0.55
|0.56
|200
|0.61
|0.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ARC Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|ARC Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August, 2026 For The Quarter Ended
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|ARC Finance - Non - Appilicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|ARC Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|ARC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|ARC Finance - Financial Result-31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
ARC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1982PLC035283 and registration number is 035283. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARC Finance is ₹0.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ARC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ARC Finance is ₹45.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ARC Finance are ₹0.53 and ₹0.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARC Finance is ₹0.91 and 52-week low of ARC Finance is ₹0.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ARC Finance has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -42.05% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 1.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARC Finance are 62.65 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global