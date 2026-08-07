What is the share price of ARC Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARC Finance is ₹0.52 as on .

What kind of stock is ARC Finance? The ARC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ARC Finance? The market cap of ARC Finance is ₹45.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ARC Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of ARC Finance are ₹0.53 and ₹0.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARC Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARC Finance is ₹0.91 and 52-week low of ARC Finance is ₹0.44 as on .

How has the ARC Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The ARC Finance has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, -3.77% for the past month, -13.56% over 3 months, -42.05% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 1.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ARC Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARC Finance are 62.65 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global