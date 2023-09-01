Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|27 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
ARC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1982PLC035283 and registration number is 035283. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹36.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ARC Finance Ltd. is 1028.57 and PB ratio of ARC Finance Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARC Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹1.13 and 52-week low of ARC Finance Ltd. is ₹.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.