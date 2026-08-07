Here's the live share price of Homre along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Homre
|-8.92
|1.04
|-38.61
|13.45
|218.03
|72.19
|45.26
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Homre has gained 218.03% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Homre has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.15
|2.07
|10
|2.11
|2.07
|20
|1.97
|2.07
|50
|2.23
|2.14
|100
|2.14
|2.1
|200
|1.99
|1.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Homre saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Homre - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Homre - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Homre - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Homre - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Homre - Board Meeting Intimation for Convencing Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Homre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1990PLC039989 and registration number is 039989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homre is ₹1.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Homre is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Homre is ₹38.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Homre are ₹1.94 and ₹1.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homre is ₹3.47 and 52-week low of Homre is ₹0.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Homre has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -38.61% over 3 months, 218.03% over 1 year, 72.19% across 3 years, and 45.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Homre are 141.61 and 134.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global