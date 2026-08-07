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Homre Share Price

NSE
BSE

HOMRE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Homre along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.94 Closed
-1.52₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Homre Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.94₹1.94
₹1.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.61₹3.47
₹1.94
Open Price
₹1.94
Prev. Close
₹1.97
Volume
67,834

Source: Dion Global

Homre Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Homre		-8.921.04-38.6113.45218.0372.1945.26
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Homre has gained 218.03% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Homre has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Homre Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Homre Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.152.07
102.112.07
201.972.07
502.232.14
1002.142.1
2001.991.87

Source: Dion Global

Homre Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Homre saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Homre Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTHomre - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 24, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTHomre - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTHomre - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTHomre - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTHomre - Board Meeting Intimation for Convencing Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Homre

Homre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1990PLC039989 and registration number is 039989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Meena Rastogi
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Singh Bisht
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kumar Bhimrajka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Khushboo Rastogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Mahadeo Kadam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Pal Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Homre Share Price

What is the share price of Homre?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homre is ₹1.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Homre?

The Homre is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Homre?

The market cap of Homre is ₹38.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Homre?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Homre are ₹1.94 and ₹1.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Homre?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homre is ₹3.47 and 52-week low of Homre is ₹0.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Homre performed historically in terms of returns?

The Homre has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -38.61% over 3 months, 218.03% over 1 year, 72.19% across 3 years, and 45.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Homre?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Homre are 141.61 and 134.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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