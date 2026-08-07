What is the share price of Homre? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Homre is ₹1.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Homre? The Homre is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Homre? The market cap of Homre is ₹38.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Homre? Today’s highest and lowest price of Homre are ₹1.94 and ₹1.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Homre? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Homre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Homre is ₹3.47 and 52-week low of Homre is ₹0.61 as on .

How has the Homre performed historically in terms of returns? The Homre has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -38.61% over 3 months, 218.03% over 1 year, 72.19% across 3 years, and 45.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Homre? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Homre are 141.61 and 134.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global