MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100KA1970PLC001949 and registration number is 001949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹1,43.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is 77.34 and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is 3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹110.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹119.88 and 52-week low of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹32.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.