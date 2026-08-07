What is the share price of Davangere Sugar Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Davangere Sugar Company is ₹3.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Davangere Sugar Company? The Davangere Sugar Company is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Davangere Sugar Company? The market cap of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹449.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Davangere Sugar Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Davangere Sugar Company are ₹3.14 and ₹3.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Davangere Sugar Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Davangere Sugar Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹5.48 and 52-week low of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹3.02 as on .

How has the Davangere Sugar Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Davangere Sugar Company has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -12.53% for the past month, -15.14% over 3 months, -3.38% over 1 year, -25.93% across 3 years, and 16.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company are 52.86 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global