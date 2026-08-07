Here's the live share price of Davangere Sugar Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Davangere Sugar Company has declined 3.38% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Davangere Sugar Company has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.19
|3.16
|10
|3.27
|3.21
|20
|3.39
|3.31
|50
|3.58
|3.49
|100
|3.69
|3.64
|200
|3.86
|3.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Davangere Sugar Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.63%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Davangere Sugar Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Davangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Davangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On July
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Davangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidiary.
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Davangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Discussion The Proposal For Raising Funds By Way Of Issu
Source: Dion Global
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100KA1970PLC001949 and registration number is 001949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 143.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Davangere Sugar Company is ₹3.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Davangere Sugar Company is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹449.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Davangere Sugar Company are ₹3.14 and ₹3.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Davangere Sugar Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹5.48 and 52-week low of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹3.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Davangere Sugar Company has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -12.53% for the past month, -15.14% over 3 months, -3.38% over 1 year, -25.93% across 3 years, and 16.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company are 52.86 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global