Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Davangere Sugar Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

DAVANGERE SUGAR COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Diversified

Here's the live share price of Davangere Sugar Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.14 Closed
1.29₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Davangere Sugar Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.08₹3.14
₹3.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.02₹5.48
₹3.14
Open Price
₹3.08
Prev. Close
₹3.10
Volume
2,15,334

Source: Dion Global

Davangere Sugar Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Davangere Sugar Company has declined 3.38% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Davangere Sugar Company has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Davangere Sugar Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Davangere Sugar Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.193.16
103.273.21
203.393.31
503.583.49
1003.693.64
2003.863.82

Source: Dion Global

Davangere Sugar Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Davangere Sugar Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.63%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Davangere Sugar Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTDavangere Sugar Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTDavangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Jul 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTDavangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On July
Jul 25, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTDavangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidiary.
Jul 24, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTDavangere Sugar Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Discussion The Proposal For Raising Funds By Way Of Issu

Source: Dion Global

About Davangere Sugar Company

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100KA1970PLC001949 and registration number is 001949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 238.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 143.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S S Ganesh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhijith G Shamanur
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swathi Shamanur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vinita Dilip Modak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hima Bindu Sagala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Davangere Sugar Company Share Price

What is the share price of Davangere Sugar Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Davangere Sugar Company is ₹3.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Davangere Sugar Company?

The Davangere Sugar Company is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Davangere Sugar Company?

The market cap of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹449.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Davangere Sugar Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Davangere Sugar Company are ₹3.14 and ₹3.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Davangere Sugar Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Davangere Sugar Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹5.48 and 52-week low of Davangere Sugar Company is ₹3.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Davangere Sugar Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Davangere Sugar Company has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -12.53% for the past month, -15.14% over 3 months, -3.38% over 1 year, -25.93% across 3 years, and 16.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company are 52.86 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Davangere Sugar Company News

More Davangere Sugar Company News
Market Pulse