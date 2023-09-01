Follow Us

DAVANGERE SUGAR COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹110.90 Closed
4.674.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.00₹120.00
₹110.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.40₹119.88
₹110.90
Open Price
₹104.30
Prev. Close
₹105.95
Volume
37,377

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119.27
  • R2127.63
  • R3135.27
  • Pivot
    111.63
  • S1103.27
  • S295.63
  • S387.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.99107.14
  • 1039.72105.59
  • 2039.9199.65
  • 5035.687.71
  • 10024.1878.72
  • 20012.0967.8

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80
2.84-1.193.5922.4014.43229.47131.93

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37100KA1970PLC001949 and registration number is 001949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa Ganesh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhijith Ganesh Shamanur
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Ganesh
    Director
  • Mr. Tumbegere Rudrappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thappagondanahally Rajashekarappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. VeenaUmapathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹1,43.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is 77.34 and PB ratio of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is 3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹110.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹119.88 and 52-week low of Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. is ₹32.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

