Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.82 Closed
-1.09-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.81₹1.84
₹1.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.16₹3.24
₹1.82
Open Price
₹1.84
Prev. Close
₹1.84
Volume
25,97,578

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.84
  • R21.86
  • R31.87
  • Pivot
    1.83
  • S11.81
  • S21.8
  • S31.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.591.84
  • 102.541.85
  • 202.531.87
  • 502.811.83
  • 1002.751.77
  • 2004.061.9

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.09-9.0038.9332.85-41.85691.30857.89
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1982PLC027198 and registration number is 027198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Badola
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Vadilal Modi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Singh Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aksha Bihani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹183.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is 94.79 and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹3.24 and 52-week low of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

