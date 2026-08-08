What is the share price of Indian Infotech & Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Infotech & Software is ₹0.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Infotech & Software? The Indian Infotech & Software is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Infotech & Software? The market cap of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹98.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Infotech & Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Infotech & Software are ₹0.60 and ₹0.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Infotech & Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Infotech & Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹1.47 and 52-week low of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹0.47 as on .

How has the Indian Infotech & Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Infotech & Software has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.81% over 3 months, -51.24% over 1 year, -28.65% across 3 years, and -18.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software are 71.95 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global