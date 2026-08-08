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Indian Infotech & Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Indian Infotech & Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.59 Closed
-1.67₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Infotech & Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.58₹0.60
₹0.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.47₹1.47
₹0.59
Open Price
₹0.59
Prev. Close
₹0.60
Volume
13,68,181

Source: Dion Global

Indian Infotech & Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Infotech & Software		-1.670-7.81-14.49-51.24-28.65-18.51
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Infotech & Software has declined 51.24% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Infotech & Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Indian Infotech & Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Infotech & Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.60.59
100.590.59
200.580.59
500.60.6
1000.610.62
2000.660.69

Source: Dion Global

Indian Infotech & Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Infotech & Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indian Infotech & Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTIndian Info. & Soft. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTIndian Info. & Soft. - Pursuant To Regulation 32(6) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
May 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTIndian Info. & Soft. - Results For The Financial Year 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTIndian Info. & Soft. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On 30Th May, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTIndian Info. & Soft. - Update on board meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Infotech & Software

Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1982PLC027198 and registration number is 027198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anant Chourasia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shilpi Chourasiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Pokharna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Vasudev
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sahu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Infotech & Software Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Infotech & Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Infotech & Software is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Infotech & Software?

The Indian Infotech & Software is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Infotech & Software?

The market cap of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹98.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Infotech & Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Infotech & Software are ₹0.60 and ₹0.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Infotech & Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Infotech & Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹1.47 and 52-week low of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Infotech & Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Infotech & Software has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.81% over 3 months, -51.24% over 1 year, -28.65% across 3 years, and -18.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software are 71.95 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indian Infotech & Software News

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