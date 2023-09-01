Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.09
|-9.00
|38.93
|32.85
|-41.85
|691.30
|857.89
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1982PLC027198 and registration number is 027198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹183.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is 94.79 and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹3.24 and 52-week low of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.