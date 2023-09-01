What is the Market Cap of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.? The market cap of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹183.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is 94.79 and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of Indian Infotech & Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is ₹1.82 as on .