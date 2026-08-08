Here's the live share price of Indian Infotech & Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Infotech & Software
|-1.67
|0
|-7.81
|-14.49
|-51.24
|-28.65
|-18.51
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Infotech & Software has declined 51.24% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Infotech & Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.6
|0.59
|10
|0.59
|0.59
|20
|0.58
|0.59
|50
|0.6
|0.6
|100
|0.61
|0.62
|200
|0.66
|0.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Infotech & Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Indian Info. & Soft. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Indian Info. & Soft. - Pursuant To Regulation 32(6) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|May 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Indian Info. & Soft. - Results For The Financial Year 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Indian Info. & Soft. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On 30Th May, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Indian Info. & Soft. - Update on board meeting
Source: Dion Global
Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1982PLC027198 and registration number is 027198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Infotech & Software is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Infotech & Software is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹98.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Infotech & Software are ₹0.60 and ₹0.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Infotech & Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹1.47 and 52-week low of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹0.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Infotech & Software has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -7.81% over 3 months, -51.24% over 1 year, -28.65% across 3 years, and -18.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Infotech & Software are 71.95 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global