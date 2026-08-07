What is the share price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹48.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Chambal Breweries & Distilleries? The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries? The market cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹36.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries are ₹48.62 and ₹48.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Breweries & Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹49.60 and 52-week low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹14.16 as on .

How has the Chambal Breweries & Distilleries performed historically in terms of returns? The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 74.73% for the past month, 66.82% over 3 months, 236.63% over 1 year, 135.54% across 3 years, and 62.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries are -183.43 and 39.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global