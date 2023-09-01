Follow Us

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.96 Closed
-1.98-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.96₹3.96
₹3.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.35₹5.14
₹3.96
Open Price
₹3.96
Prev. Close
₹4.04
Volume
214

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.96
  • R23.96
  • R33.96
  • Pivot
    3.96
  • S13.96
  • S23.96
  • S33.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.144.24
  • 103.254.22
  • 203.383.95
  • 503.493.49
  • 1003.293.26
  • 2003.213.15

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14
0.49-0.5215.8136.4325.0380.1566.10
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
3.2024.4538.6686.94174.411,229.851,138.40
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.6840.7943.2442.6649.41215.0545.42
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. Share Holdings

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999RJ1985PLC046460 and registration number is 046460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parasram Jhamnani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Amrita Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anmol Jindal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.?

The market cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹2.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is -7.05 and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹5.14 and 52-week low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

