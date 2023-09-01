Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.82
|32.00
|27.74
|39.44
|-1.00
|155.48
|157.14
|0.49
|-0.52
|15.81
|36.43
|25.03
|80.15
|66.10
|2.48
|-2.54
|6.07
|5.88
|-6.72
|54.27
|12.11
|1.31
|-12.46
|7.64
|6.98
|21.76
|209.14
|168.78
|-2.90
|-4.50
|11.68
|38.23
|48.88
|48.88
|48.88
|3.20
|24.45
|38.66
|86.94
|174.41
|1,229.85
|1,138.40
|-2.91
|-7.92
|-11.66
|5.75
|1.62
|397.61
|382.18
|2.06
|-4.63
|42.10
|172.12
|236.66
|1,075.25
|183.43
|2.34
|0.39
|7.08
|8.85
|-1.94
|53.65
|-21.79
|1.20
|-6.60
|12.13
|21.69
|-2.61
|68.75
|36.02
|-5.66
|15.18
|58.56
|117.75
|592.69
|1,535.29
|867.52
|-0.97
|-16.37
|22.43
|40.04
|116.58
|233.33
|108.13
|2.53
|-4.32
|5.09
|10.42
|-10.51
|68.67
|-23.53
|0
|15.53
|4.22
|16.99
|10.62
|51.56
|31.84
|-1.53
|-9.44
|4.75
|12.97
|1.09
|51.70
|-17.54
|8.09
|-4.10
|89.09
|80.82
|-49.63
|4,385.24
|4,385.24
|27.56
|121.72
|82.03
|64.00
|93.48
|274.35
|141.40
|11.68
|40.79
|43.24
|42.66
|49.41
|215.05
|45.42
|4.07
|6.54
|5.91
|-16.15
|16.59
|151.76
|67.19
|0
|48.69
|84.11
|65.51
|80.38
|690.79
|299.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999RJ1985PLC046460 and registration number is 046460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹2.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is -7.05 and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹5.14 and 52-week low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is ₹2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.