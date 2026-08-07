Here's the live share price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chambal Breweries & Distilleries
|6.02
|74.73
|66.82
|110.34
|236.63
|135.54
|62.58
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries has gained 236.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.97
|46.81
|10
|42.87
|44.61
|20
|38.35
|40.57
|50
|29.46
|34.29
|100
|30.35
|30.89
|200
|28.52
|27.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Chambal Brewerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Chambal Brewerie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Chambal Brewerie - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Chambal Brewerie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th July, 2026.
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Chambal Brewerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999RJ1985PLC046460 and registration number is 046460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹48.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹36.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries are ₹48.62 and ₹48.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Breweries & Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹49.60 and 52-week low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹14.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 74.73% for the past month, 66.82% over 3 months, 236.63% over 1 year, 135.54% across 3 years, and 62.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries are -183.43 and 39.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global