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Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.61 Closed
-2.00₹ -0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.61₹48.62
₹48.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.16₹49.60
₹48.61
Open Price
₹48.62
Prev. Close
₹49.60
Volume
21,735

Source: Dion Global

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries		6.0274.7366.82110.34236.63135.5462.58
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries has gained 236.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.9746.81
1042.8744.61
2038.3540.57
5029.4634.29
10030.3530.89
20028.5227.34

Source: Dion Global

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTChambal Brewerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTChambal Brewerie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 08, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTChambal Brewerie - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTChambal Brewerie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th July, 2026.
Jul 03, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTChambal Brewerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Chambal Breweries & Distilleries

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999RJ1985PLC046460 and registration number is 046460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parasram Jhamnani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Amrita Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anmol Jindal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rinku Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Share Price

What is the share price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹48.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chambal Breweries & Distilleries?

The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries?

The market cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹36.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries are ₹48.62 and ₹48.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chambal Breweries & Distilleries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹49.60 and 52-week low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries is ₹14.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chambal Breweries & Distilleries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 74.73% for the past month, 66.82% over 3 months, 236.63% over 1 year, 135.54% across 3 years, and 62.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries are -183.43 and 39.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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