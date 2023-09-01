Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|4,52,200
|0
|0.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Cellulose Derivatives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹85.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is -59.29 and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is -2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹10.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹12.10 and 52-week low of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹6.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.