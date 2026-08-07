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Gayatri BioOrganics Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAYATRI BIOORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Gayatri BioOrganics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.00 Closed
9.14₹ 0.67
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gayatri BioOrganics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.60₹8.06
₹8.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.25₹20.25
₹8.00
Open Price
₹8.06
Prev. Close
₹7.33
Volume
20,387

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri BioOrganics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gayatri BioOrganics		15.946.24-57.89-42.9-25.79-11.47-9.63

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri BioOrganics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri BioOrganics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.017.08
106.987.06
207.117.2
508.048.57
10011.9910.37
20012.7511.26

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri BioOrganics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gayatri BioOrganics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gayatri BioOrganics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,02,35100.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gayatri BioOrganics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTGayatri BioOrganics - Resignation Of Mr. Venkata Sandeep Kumar Reddy Tikkavarapu As Chairman And Non-Executive Director Of Th
Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTGayatri BioOrganics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTGayatri BioOrganics - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTGayatri BioOrganics - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 04.08.2026
Jul 11, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTGayatri BioOrganics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gayatri BioOrganics

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Cellulose Derivatives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. K Sreedhara Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Ramchand Sachdeva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P V Narayana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Iduri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri BioOrganics Share Price

What is the share price of Gayatri BioOrganics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gayatri BioOrganics?

The Gayatri BioOrganics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri BioOrganics?

The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹63.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri BioOrganics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri BioOrganics are ₹8.06 and ₹7.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri BioOrganics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri BioOrganics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹6.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gayatri BioOrganics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gayatri BioOrganics has shown returns of 9.14% over the past day, 6.24% for the past month, -57.89% over 3 months, -25.79% over 1 year, -11.47% across 3 years, and -9.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics are -66.67 and -1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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