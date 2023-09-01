What is the Market Cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.? The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹85.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is -59.29 and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is -2.48 as on .

What is the share price of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹10.85 as on .