What is the share price of Gayatri BioOrganics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹8.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gayatri BioOrganics? The Gayatri BioOrganics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri BioOrganics? The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹63.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri BioOrganics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri BioOrganics are ₹8.06 and ₹7.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri BioOrganics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri BioOrganics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹6.25 as on .

How has the Gayatri BioOrganics performed historically in terms of returns? The Gayatri BioOrganics has shown returns of 9.14% over the past day, 6.24% for the past month, -57.89% over 3 months, -25.79% over 1 year, -11.47% across 3 years, and -9.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics are -66.67 and -1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global