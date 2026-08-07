Here's the live share price of Gayatri BioOrganics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.01
|7.08
|10
|6.98
|7.06
|20
|7.11
|7.2
|50
|8.04
|8.57
|100
|11.99
|10.37
|200
|12.75
|11.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gayatri BioOrganics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.23%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,02,351
|0
|0.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Gayatri BioOrganics - Resignation Of Mr. Venkata Sandeep Kumar Reddy Tikkavarapu As Chairman And Non-Executive Director Of Th
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Gayatri BioOrganics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Gayatri BioOrganics - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Gayatri BioOrganics - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 04.08.2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Gayatri BioOrganics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Cellulose Derivatives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri BioOrganics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹63.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri BioOrganics are ₹8.06 and ₹7.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri BioOrganics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹20.25 and 52-week low of Gayatri BioOrganics is ₹6.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri BioOrganics has shown returns of 9.14% over the past day, 6.24% for the past month, -57.89% over 3 months, -25.79% over 1 year, -11.47% across 3 years, and -9.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics are -66.67 and -1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global