GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Cellulose Derivatives | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.85 Closed
4.830.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.35₹10.86
₹10.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.30₹12.10
₹10.85
Open Price
₹10.35
Prev. Close
₹10.35
Volume
14,124

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.02
  • R211.2
  • R311.53
  • Pivot
    10.69
  • S110.51
  • S210.18
  • S310

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.0710.6
  • 1010.1710.75
  • 2010.3710.84
  • 5011.0410.65
  • 10012.310.25
  • 20015.9710.32

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. Share Holdings

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund4,52,20000.52

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1991PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Cellulose Derivatives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
    Chairman
  • Mr. P V Narayana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Vittala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Seshaprasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreedhara Reddy Kanaparthi
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.?

The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹85.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is -59.29 and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is -2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹10.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹12.10 and 52-week low of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd. is ₹6.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

