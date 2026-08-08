What is the share price of Superior Finlease? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Finlease is ₹1.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Superior Finlease? The Superior Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Finlease? The market cap of Superior Finlease is ₹4.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Superior Finlease? Today’s highest and lowest price of Superior Finlease are ₹1.69 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superior Finlease? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Finlease is ₹2.25 and 52-week low of Superior Finlease is ₹1.12 as on .

How has the Superior Finlease performed historically in terms of returns? The Superior Finlease has shown returns of -9.47% over the past day, -21.94% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, 2.0% over 1 year, 3.25% across 3 years, and -39.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Superior Finlease? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superior Finlease are 0.00 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global