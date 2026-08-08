Here's the live share price of Superior Finlease along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Superior Finlease
|-12.07
|-21.94
|-10.00
|11.68
|2.00
|3.25
|-39.61
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Superior Finlease has gained 2.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Superior Finlease has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.71
|1.73
|10
|1.76
|1.76
|20
|1.87
|1.8
|50
|1.86
|1.82
|100
|1.81
|1.78
|200
|1.63
|1.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Superior Finlease remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Superior Finlease - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results (With Limit
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Superior Finlease - Voting Results For Re-Opening Of Remote E-Voting Facility
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Superior Finlease - Re-Opening Of Remote E-Voting Facility
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Superior Finlease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Superior Finlease - Resubmit The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Superior Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061995 and registration number is 061995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Finlease is ₹1.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Superior Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Superior Finlease is ₹4.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Superior Finlease are ₹1.69 and ₹1.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Finlease is ₹2.25 and 52-week low of Superior Finlease is ₹1.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Superior Finlease has shown returns of -9.47% over the past day, -21.94% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, 2.0% over 1 year, 3.25% across 3 years, and -39.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superior Finlease are 0.00 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global