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Superior Finlease Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPERIOR FINLEASE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Superior Finlease along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.53 Closed
-9.47₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Superior Finlease Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.53₹1.69
₹1.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.12₹2.25
₹1.53
Open Price
₹1.69
Prev. Close
₹1.69
Volume
6,482

Source: Dion Global

Superior Finlease Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Superior Finlease		-12.07-21.94-10.0011.682.003.25-39.61
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Superior Finlease has gained 2.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Superior Finlease has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Superior Finlease Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Superior Finlease Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.711.73
101.761.76
201.871.8
501.861.82
1001.811.78
2001.631.71

Source: Dion Global

Superior Finlease Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Superior Finlease remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Superior Finlease Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTSuperior Finlease - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results (With Limit
Jul 23, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTSuperior Finlease - Voting Results For Re-Opening Of Remote E-Voting Facility
Jul 17, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTSuperior Finlease - Re-Opening Of Remote E-Voting Facility
Jul 08, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTSuperior Finlease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTSuperior Finlease - Resubmit The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Superior Finlease

Superior Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061995 and registration number is 061995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Vashist
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upendra Prasad Bhaskar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Superior Finlease Share Price

What is the share price of Superior Finlease?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Finlease is ₹1.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Superior Finlease?

The Superior Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Finlease?

The market cap of Superior Finlease is ₹4.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Superior Finlease?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Superior Finlease are ₹1.69 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superior Finlease?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Finlease is ₹2.25 and 52-week low of Superior Finlease is ₹1.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Superior Finlease performed historically in terms of returns?

The Superior Finlease has shown returns of -9.47% over the past day, -21.94% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, 2.0% over 1 year, 3.25% across 3 years, and -39.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Superior Finlease?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Superior Finlease are 0.00 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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