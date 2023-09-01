Follow Us

SUPERIOR FINLEASE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.32 Closed
-4.35-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Superior Finlease Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.32₹1.38
₹1.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.11₹2.90
₹1.32
Open Price
₹1.38
Prev. Close
₹1.38
Volume
27,238

Superior Finlease Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.36
  • R21.4
  • R31.42
  • Pivot
    1.34
  • S11.3
  • S21.28
  • S31.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.371.38
  • 102.371.38
  • 202.461.38
  • 502.571.41
  • 1002.61.51
  • 2003.21.91

Superior Finlease Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.33-5.041.54-28.65-47.62-86.08-9.59
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Superior Finlease Ltd. Share Holdings

Superior Finlease Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Superior Finlease Ltd.

Superior Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061995 and registration number is 061995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Vineeta Loomba
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Vashist,
    Director

FAQs on Superior Finlease Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Finlease Ltd.?

The market cap of Superior Finlease Ltd. is ₹3.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Superior Finlease Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Superior Finlease Ltd. is 13.71 and PB ratio of Superior Finlease Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Superior Finlease Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Superior Finlease Ltd. is ₹1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Superior Finlease Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Superior Finlease Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Superior Finlease Ltd. is ₹2.90 and 52-week low of Superior Finlease Ltd. is ₹1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

