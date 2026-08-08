What is the share price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹11.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech? The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech? The market cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹376.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are ₹11.22 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹6.97 as on .

How has the Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech performed historically in terms of returns? The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -6.11% for the past month, -50.04% over 3 months, -75.42% over 1 year, -34.53% across 3 years, and 56.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are 146.86 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global