Here's the live share price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech has declined 75.42% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.1
|10.67
|10
|10.01
|10.46
|20
|9.76
|10.6
|50
|13.36
|12.86
|100
|16.65
|16.65
|200
|23.89
|24.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Polo Queen Indl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Polo Queen Indl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Polo Queen Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 15, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Polo Queen Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Polo Queen Indl. - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1984PLC094539 and registration number is 094539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹11.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹376.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are ₹11.22 and ₹10.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹6.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -6.11% for the past month, -50.04% over 3 months, -75.42% over 1 year, -34.53% across 3 years, and 56.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are 146.86 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global