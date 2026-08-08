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Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLO QUEEN INDUSTRIAL AND FINTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.22 Closed
4.96₹ 0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.50₹11.22
₹11.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.97₹58.00
₹11.22
Open Price
₹11.22
Prev. Close
₹10.69
Volume
1,55,289

Source: Dion Global

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech has declined 75.42% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.110.67
1010.0110.46
209.7610.6
5013.3612.86
10016.6516.65
20023.8924.93

Source: Dion Global

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTPolo Queen Indl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTPolo Queen Indl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTPolo Queen Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 15, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTPolo Queen Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTPolo Queen Indl. - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1984PLC094539 and registration number is 094539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prabhas Sanghai
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Udit P Sanghai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aspi Katgara
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Natwarlal Gaur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shridatta Haldankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dattaram Pandurang Shinde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Ravalnath Nadkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Babal Kauthankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sadashiv Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anagha Dattatray Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Share Price

What is the share price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹11.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech?

The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech?

The market cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹376.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are ₹11.22 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech is ₹6.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -6.11% for the past month, -50.04% over 3 months, -75.42% over 1 year, -34.53% across 3 years, and 56.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech are 146.86 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech News

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