POLO QUEEN INDUSTRIAL AND FINTECH LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.89 Closed
0.50.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.50₹40.25
₹39.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.56₹84.95
₹39.89
Open Price
₹38.50
Prev. Close
₹39.69
Volume
7,528

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.59
  • R241.3
  • R342.34
  • Pivot
    39.55
  • S138.84
  • S237.8
  • S337.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.7639.5
  • 1056.3839.5
  • 2057.5439.72
  • 5060.7840.48
  • 10057.3341.73
  • 20060.1243.92

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.420.55-6.25-4.50-27.741,541.56104.25
-2.43-1.81-7.141.62-3.8815.8047.44
-2.26-1.40-4.4010.479.1452.975.51
-0.82-2.73-0.504.94-2.8213.3118.75
1.451.872.1514.747.9052.1457.03
-1.68-3.4020.3631.0015.5640.5064.65
3.843.4618.1415.5515.2860.7758.79
4.5515.8138.1935.438.7947.76-7.67
0.4812.5912.2128.7113.3719.12-14.21
1.05-3.2324.8718.761.244.11-19.03
8.0419.4875.7691.3895.23157.1571.54
0.9410.1211.1612.42-1.12-1.38-7.01
1.9916.7038.9161.5756.3551.82-39.80
8.45-3.657.77-26.7356.475,048.11656.56
-0.693.1511.2333.089.0667.47-63.54
0.62-4.24-14.19-8.28-67.25-51.24-51.24
1.374.149.4214.9019.8215.7831.49
-9.5114.8240.3841.721.4139.88-23.78
10.7016.4116.9913.67-17.49147.7949.47
6.2510.80-31.74-29.52-47.50-32.89-16.98

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. Share Holdings

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1984PLC094539 and registration number is 094539. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar Sanghai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aspi Katgara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Natwarlal Gaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aftab Diamondwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shridatta Haldankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhas Sanghai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandlal Sanghai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Feroza Panday
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udit P Sanghai
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd.?

The market cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is ₹1,339.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is 584.9 and PB ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is 7.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is ₹39.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is ₹84.95 and 52-week low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd. is ₹33.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

