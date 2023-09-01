Follow Us

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. Share Price

INDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.85 Closed
1.260.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.31₹42.40
₹41.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.80₹58.90
₹41.85
Open Price
₹41.31
Prev. Close
₹41.33
Volume
12,611

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.4
  • R242.94
  • R343.49
  • Pivot
    41.85
  • S141.31
  • S240.76
  • S340.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.4541.44
  • 1043.5241.21
  • 2044.9841.19
  • 5049.9340.66
  • 10057.6740.36
  • 20073.3242.71

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.97-3.9520.61-0.38-20.66175.33-56.90
4.82-8.329.8915.582.0894.6577.25
6.142.1016.7113.85-5.38409.75122.36
10.7510.759.12-3.76-6.78445.59206.61
-0.165.916.17-3.62-17.21149.4090.76
2.35-6.8611.842.370.42144.85-1.04
0-6.98-5.080-45.31258.97391.23

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. Share Holdings

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend on Pref. Shares
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend on Pref shares
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
19 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd.

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TZ1990PLC002849 and registration number is 002849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Narsiman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Ramakrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S K Viswanathan
    Director
  • Mr. S Varadarajan
    Director
  • Mrs. Gayatri Vijaikumar
    Director
  • Mrs. T Kalaivani
    Director

FAQs on Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd.?

The market cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹116.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is -19.58 and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹41.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹58.90 and 52-week low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

