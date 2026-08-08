What is the share price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹40.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese? The Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese? The market cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹113.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are ₹41.80 and ₹40.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹57.50 and 52-week low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹29.50 as on .

How has the Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese performed historically in terms of returns? The Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 9.61% for the past month, -0.36% over 3 months, -24.07% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 8.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are 0.00 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global