Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.97
|-3.95
|20.61
|-0.38
|-20.66
|175.33
|-56.90
|4.82
|-8.32
|9.89
|15.58
|2.08
|94.65
|77.25
|6.14
|2.10
|16.71
|13.85
|-5.38
|409.75
|122.36
|10.75
|10.75
|9.12
|-3.76
|-6.78
|445.59
|206.61
|-0.16
|5.91
|6.17
|-3.62
|-17.21
|149.40
|90.76
|2.35
|-6.86
|11.84
|2.37
|0.42
|144.85
|-1.04
|0
|-6.98
|-5.08
|0
|-45.31
|258.97
|391.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend on Pref. Shares
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend on Pref shares
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|19 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TZ1990PLC002849 and registration number is 002849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹116.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is -19.58 and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹41.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹58.90 and 52-week low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.