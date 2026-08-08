Here's the live share price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.50
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.10
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2.00
|-21.53
|-9.04
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.30
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has declined 24.07% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.32
|39.75
|10
|38.56
|39.26
|20
|38.03
|38.93
|50
|39.64
|39.22
|100
|39.24
|39.81
|200
|41.47
|41.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Indsil Hydro Power a - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 3
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Indsil Hydro Power a - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Indsil Hydro Power a - Corporate Action - Record Date For Dividend
|May 26, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Indsil Hydro Power a - Corporate Action - Book Closure For Dividend And AGM
|May 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Indsil Hydro Power a - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On September 17, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TZ1990PLC002849 and registration number is 002849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹40.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹113.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are ₹41.80 and ₹40.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹57.50 and 52-week low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 9.61% for the past month, -0.36% over 3 months, -24.07% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 8.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are 0.00 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global