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Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.95 Closed
-0.46₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.60₹41.80
₹40.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.50₹57.50
₹40.95
Open Price
₹41.79
Prev. Close
₹41.14
Volume
2,289

Source: Dion Global

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.507.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.1064.8938.0226.99
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2.00-21.53-9.04
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.3092.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has declined 24.07% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.3239.75
1038.5639.26
2038.0338.93
5039.6439.22
10039.2439.81
20041.4741.5

Source: Dion Global

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTIndsil Hydro Power a - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 3
Jul 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTIndsil Hydro Power a - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTIndsil Hydro Power a - Corporate Action - Record Date For Dividend
May 26, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTIndsil Hydro Power a - Corporate Action - Book Closure For Dividend And AGM
May 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTIndsil Hydro Power a - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On September 17, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TZ1990PLC002849 and registration number is 002849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Ramakrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinod Narsiman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Varadarajan
    Director
  • Mrs. V Gayatri
    Director
  • Mrs. T Kalaivani
    Director
  • Mr. R Narasimhan
    Director

FAQs on Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Share Price

What is the share price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹40.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese?

The Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese?

The market cap of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹113.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are ₹41.80 and ₹40.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹57.50 and 52-week low of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 9.61% for the past month, -0.36% over 3 months, -24.07% over 1 year, -0.66% across 3 years, and 8.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are 0.00 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese News

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