Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bang Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANG OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bang Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.40 Closed
-0.98₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bang Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.50₹30.70
₹30.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.10₹61.46
₹30.40
Open Price
₹30.70
Prev. Close
₹30.70
Volume
51

Source: Dion Global

Bang Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bang Overseas		3.610.50-27.24-34.96-43.25-12.49-4.42
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bang Overseas has declined 43.25% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bang Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Bang Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bang Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.4629.84
1028.7929.51
2028.9329.57
5032.1931.48
10034.2834.62
20041.7139.53

Source: Dion Global

Bang Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bang Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bang Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 02, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTBang Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:22 AM IST ISTBang Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTBang Overseas - Audited FS Standalone & Consolidated Along With Audited Report For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 202
May 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTBang Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Bang Overseas Limited Held Today I.E May 29, 2026
May 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTBang Overseas - Intimation Of Temporary Downtime Of The Bang Overseas Limited Website

Source: Dion Global

About Bang Overseas

Bang Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1992PLC067013 and registration number is 067013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brijgopal Balaram Bang
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Bang
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Swati Sahukara
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Paraskar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Chajjer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ramesh Bhagwat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bang Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Bang Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bang Overseas is ₹30.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bang Overseas?

The Bang Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bang Overseas?

The market cap of Bang Overseas is ₹41.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bang Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bang Overseas are ₹30.70 and ₹29.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bang Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bang Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bang Overseas is ₹61.46 and 52-week low of Bang Overseas is ₹26.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bang Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bang Overseas has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -27.24% over 3 months, -43.25% over 1 year, -12.49% across 3 years, and -4.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bang Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bang Overseas are 6.93 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bang Overseas News

More Bang Overseas News
Market Pulse