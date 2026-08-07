Here's the live share price of Bang Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bang Overseas
|3.61
|0.50
|-27.24
|-34.96
|-43.25
|-12.49
|-4.42
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bang Overseas has declined 43.25% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Bang Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.46
|29.84
|10
|28.79
|29.51
|20
|28.93
|29.57
|50
|32.19
|31.48
|100
|34.28
|34.62
|200
|41.71
|39.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bang Overseas saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Bang Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:22 AM IST IST
|Bang Overseas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Bang Overseas - Audited FS Standalone & Consolidated Along With Audited Report For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 202
|May 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Bang Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Bang Overseas Limited Held Today I.E May 29, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Bang Overseas - Intimation Of Temporary Downtime Of The Bang Overseas Limited Website
Source: Dion Global
Bang Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1992PLC067013 and registration number is 067013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bang Overseas is ₹30.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bang Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bang Overseas is ₹41.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bang Overseas are ₹30.70 and ₹29.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bang Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bang Overseas is ₹61.46 and 52-week low of Bang Overseas is ₹26.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bang Overseas has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -27.24% over 3 months, -43.25% over 1 year, -12.49% across 3 years, and -4.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bang Overseas are 6.93 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global