What is the share price of Bang Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bang Overseas is ₹30.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Bang Overseas? The Bang Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bang Overseas? The market cap of Bang Overseas is ₹41.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bang Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bang Overseas are ₹30.70 and ₹29.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bang Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bang Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bang Overseas is ₹61.46 and 52-week low of Bang Overseas is ₹26.10 as on .

How has the Bang Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The Bang Overseas has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -27.24% over 3 months, -43.25% over 1 year, -12.49% across 3 years, and -4.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bang Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bang Overseas are 6.93 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global