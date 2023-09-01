Follow Us

Bang Overseas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANG OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹45.90 Closed
-1.18-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bang Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹46.75
₹45.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.35₹60.70
₹45.90
Open Price
₹46.25
Prev. Close
₹46.45
Volume
28,317

Bang Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.87
  • R247.68
  • R348.62
  • Pivot
    45.93
  • S145.12
  • S244.18
  • S343.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.3446.75
  • 1049.3846.6
  • 2046.3945.97
  • 5045.444.01
  • 10042.9142.72
  • 20042.0742.34

Bang Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.444.9117.2414.61-0.86152.89-4.08
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Bang Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Bang Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bang Overseas Ltd.

Bang Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1992PLC067013 and registration number is 067013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brijgopal Balaram Bang
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghvendra Venugopal Bang
    Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Dey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Sahukara
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Paraskar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Bang
    Director

FAQs on Bang Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bang Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Bang Overseas Ltd. is ₹62.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bang Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bang Overseas Ltd. is -83.61 and PB ratio of Bang Overseas Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bang Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bang Overseas Ltd. is ₹45.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bang Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bang Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bang Overseas Ltd. is ₹60.70 and 52-week low of Bang Overseas Ltd. is ₹33.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

