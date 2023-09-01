Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.75
|10.75
|9.12
|-3.76
|-6.78
|445.59
|206.61
|4.82
|-8.32
|9.89
|15.58
|2.08
|94.65
|77.25
|6.14
|2.10
|16.71
|13.85
|-5.38
|409.75
|122.36
|4.97
|-3.95
|20.61
|-0.38
|-20.66
|175.33
|-56.90
|-0.16
|5.91
|6.17
|-3.62
|-17.21
|149.40
|90.76
|2.35
|-6.86
|11.84
|2.37
|0.42
|144.85
|-1.04
|0
|-6.98
|-5.08
|0
|-45.31
|258.97
|391.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Facor Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101AP2004PLC043252 and registration number is 043252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹145.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd. is 6.34 and PB ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹7.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Facor Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹10.90 and 52-week low of Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.