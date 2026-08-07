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Facor Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

FACOR ALLOYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Facor Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.43 Closed
-2.56₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Facor Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.41₹3.56
₹3.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.81₹4.04
₹3.43
Open Price
₹3.55
Prev. Close
₹3.52
Volume
31,930

Source: Dion Global

Facor Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2.00-21.53-9.04
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.507.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.1064.8938.0226.99
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.3092.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Facor Alloys has declined 2.00% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Facor Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).

Facor Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Facor Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.643.54
103.683.59
203.613.58
503.343.4
1002.973.19
2002.943.18

Source: Dion Global

Facor Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Facor Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Facor Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTFacor Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 20, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTFacor Alloys - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 20, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTFacor Alloys - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTFacor Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTFacor Alloys - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Facor Alloys

Facor Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101AP2004PLC043252 and registration number is 043252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Muralidhar Rambhatla
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Ashish Santosh Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M D Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Vinod Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M B Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vinita Bahr
    Independent Director

FAQs on Facor Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Facor Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Facor Alloys is ₹3.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Facor Alloys?

The Facor Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Facor Alloys?

The market cap of Facor Alloys is ₹67.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Facor Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Facor Alloys are ₹3.56 and ₹3.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Facor Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Facor Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Facor Alloys is ₹4.04 and 52-week low of Facor Alloys is ₹1.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Facor Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Facor Alloys has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 0.29% for the past month, 19.51% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, -21.53% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Facor Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Facor Alloys are -4.53 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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