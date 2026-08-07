What is the share price of Facor Alloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Facor Alloys is ₹3.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Facor Alloys? The Facor Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Facor Alloys? The market cap of Facor Alloys is ₹67.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Facor Alloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Facor Alloys are ₹3.56 and ₹3.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Facor Alloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Facor Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Facor Alloys is ₹4.04 and 52-week low of Facor Alloys is ₹1.81 as on .

How has the Facor Alloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Facor Alloys has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 0.29% for the past month, 19.51% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, -21.53% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Facor Alloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Facor Alloys are -4.53 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global