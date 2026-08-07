Here's the live share price of Facor Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2.00
|-21.53
|-9.04
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.50
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.10
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.30
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Facor Alloys has declined 2.00% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Facor Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.64
|3.54
|10
|3.68
|3.59
|20
|3.61
|3.58
|50
|3.34
|3.4
|100
|2.97
|3.19
|200
|2.94
|3.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Facor Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Facor Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Facor Alloys - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Facor Alloys - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Facor Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Facor Alloys - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Facor Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101AP2004PLC043252 and registration number is 043252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Facor Alloys is ₹3.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Facor Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Facor Alloys is ₹67.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Facor Alloys are ₹3.56 and ₹3.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Facor Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Facor Alloys is ₹4.04 and 52-week low of Facor Alloys is ₹1.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Facor Alloys has shown returns of -2.56% over the past day, 0.29% for the past month, 19.51% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, -21.53% across 3 years, and -9.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Facor Alloys are -4.53 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global