Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Facor Alloys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FACOR ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.42 Closed
1.230.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Facor Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.33₹7.55
₹7.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹10.90
₹7.42
Open Price
₹7.39
Prev. Close
₹7.33
Volume
8,20,455

Facor Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.54
  • R27.65
  • R37.76
  • Pivot
    7.43
  • S17.32
  • S27.21
  • S37.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.036.97
  • 107.096.88
  • 207.246.82
  • 507.616.78
  • 1008.076.91
  • 2008.027.16

Facor Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.7510.759.12-3.76-6.78445.59206.61
4.82-8.329.8915.582.0894.6577.25
6.142.1016.7113.85-5.38409.75122.36
4.97-3.9520.61-0.38-20.66175.33-56.90
-0.165.916.17-3.62-17.21149.4090.76
2.35-6.8611.842.370.42144.85-1.04
0-6.98-5.080-45.31258.97391.23

Facor Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Facor Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Facor Alloys Ltd.

Facor Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101AP2004PLC043252 and registration number is 043252. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K Saraf
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashim Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Urmila Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Jayabharath Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K L Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A S Kapre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M B Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Saraf
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Facor Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Facor Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹145.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd. is 6.34 and PB ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Facor Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹7.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Facor Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Facor Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹10.90 and 52-week low of Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data