What is the Market Cap of Facor Alloys Ltd.? The market cap of Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹145.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd.? P/E ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd. is 6.34 and PB ratio of Facor Alloys Ltd. is 0.77 as on .

What is the share price of Facor Alloys Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Facor Alloys Ltd. is ₹7.42 as on .